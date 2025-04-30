Stocks
FXNC

First National Corporation Reports Q1 2025 Earnings of $1.52 Million Following Touchstone Acquisition

April 30, 2025 — 07:43 am EDT

First National Corporation reported Q1 2025 earnings of $1.52 million, driven by growth from the Touchstone acquisition.

Quiver AI Summary

First National Corporation reported earnings for the first quarter of 2025 of $1.52 million, or $0.18 per share, while adjusted earnings, excluding acquisition-related expenses, were $3.1 million or $0.35 per share. The quarter was marked by the completion of the operational merger with Touchstone Bankshares, leading to a substantial increase in total assets to $2.033 billion, up 40.5% year-over-year, and a 49.5% rise in net loans held for investment. Although the earnings were temporarily affected by merger-related costs and operational inefficiencies during the transition, the bank is optimistic about future growth and efficiency. Highlights included a strong liquidity position of $800.2 million and improved asset quality, with nonperforming assets decreasing significantly. Despite a drop in net interest income and noninterest income from the prior quarter, the company remains committed to its growth strategy post-merger.

Potential Positives

  • First National Corporation reported a significant increase in total assets of 40.5% year-over-year, reaching $2.033 billion, indicating strong growth and successful integration of Touchstone Bankshares.
  • Net loans held for investment rose by 49.5% from the previous year, reaching $1.436 billion, demonstrating enhanced lending capacity and market expansion post-acquisition.
  • The allowance for credit losses to non-performing assets improved to 302.94%, an increase from 157.24% one year prior, reflecting stronger asset quality management.
  • Noninterest expense decreased by $3.6 million from the previous quarter, primarily due to a reduction in merger-related costs, signaling improved operational efficiency.

Potential Negatives

  • Earnings for the quarter showed a significant drop compared to the prior quarter, with net interest income decreasing by $908 thousand, indicating potential underlying challenges in profitability.
  • The adjusted operating noninterest expense increased $1.8 million, raising concerns about operational efficiency and cost management following the acquisition.
  • The efficiency ratio worsened to 75.44%, suggesting declining operational effectiveness in managing expenses relative to revenue, which could impact investor confidence.

FAQ

What were First National Corporation's earnings for Q1 2025?

First National Corporation reported earnings of $1.52 million or $0.18 per common share for Q1 2025.

How did the Touchstone acquisition affect earnings?

The Touchstone acquisition temporarily impacted earnings due to merger-related expenses and operating on multiple systems.

What is the net interest margin for Q1 2025?

The net interest margin for Q1 2025 was 3.77%, which is an increase from 3.24% the previous year.

What is First National Corporation's total asset value?

Total assets at First National Corporation were valued at $2.033 billion, reflecting a 40.5% increase from the previous year.

How much was the cash dividend declared in Q1 2025?

A cash dividend of $0.155 per common share was declared and paid in Q1 2025, unchanged from the previous quarter.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.


$FXNC Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 25 institutional investors add shares of $FXNC stock to their portfolio, and 10 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release



STRASBURG, Va., April 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First National Corporation (the “Company” or “First National”) (NASDAQ: FXNC), the bank holding company of First Bank (the “Bank”), reported earnings for the quarter ending March 31, 2025 of $1.52 million and basic and diluted earnings per common share of $0.18. Excluding acquisition-related items adjusted earnings

(1)

(non-GAAP) for the first quarter of 2025 were $3.1 million and adjusted basic and diluted earnings

(1)

per common share was $0.35.




“We completed the Touchstone system conversion during the first quarter of 2025 and are looking forward to building upon this transformational acquisition.


Earnings were impacted short-term in the first quarter from merger related expenses as well as operating on two different systems until late February.


Going forward we expect to return to our efficient model of banking and enjoy scale and growth from these new markets

,” said Scott Harvard, President and Chief Executive Officer of First National.




FIRST QUARTER 2025 HIGHLIGHTS




  • Completed operational merger with Touchstone Bankshares, Inc.


  • Total assets at $2.033 billion, up 40.5% from one year prior


  • Net loans held for investment of $1.436 billion, up 49.5% from one year prior


  • Allowance for credit losses to non-performing assets improved 92.6% to 302.88% from one year prior


  • Total deposits of $1.825 billion, up 44.9% from one year prior


  • Noninterest bearing deposits of $540.4 million, up 40.7% from one year prior


  • Noninterest bearing deposits comprised 30% of total deposits at March 31, 2025


  • Net interest margin

    (1)

    of 3.77%, up 16.4% from 3.24% one year prior






MERGER WITH TOUCHSTONE BANKSHARES, INC. (



TOUCHSTONE



)



On October 1, 2024, the Company completed its acquisition of Touchstone. Touchstone’s results of operations are included in the Company’s consolidated results since the date of acquisition, and, therefore, the Company’s first quarter 2025 and fourth quarter 2024 results reflect significantly increased levels of average balances, net interest income, direct merger expenses and operational expenses compared to the first quarter 2024. The Company incurred pre-tax merger costs of approximately $1.9 million during the first quarter of 2025 related to the Touchstone acquisition as well as duplicative operating costs until the operational merger was completed in the first quarter.  Duplicative operating costs are not included in merger expenses.




NET INTEREST INCOME



For the first quarter of 2025, the Company’s net interest margin fully taxable equivalent ("FTE")

(1)

was 3.77%, down from 3.83% for the fourth quarter of 2024 but up from 3.24% in the first quarter of 2024. The Company’s net interest margin (FTE)

(1)

for the first quarter of 2025 includes the impact of acquisition accounting fair value adjustments. Net amortization expense related to acquisition accounting was $36 thousand, or a one basis point incremental decrease to the net interest margin for the first quarter ended March 31, 2025, compared to the net accretion income of $1.1 million or a 22-basis point incremental increase to the net interest margin for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2024. The impact of accretion and amortization for the periods presented are reflected in the following table (dollars in thousands):

Loan


Accretion


(Amortization)



Deposit


Accretion



Borrowings


Amortization



Total

For the quarter ended December 31, 2024
$
492



565







$
1,057

For the quarter ended March 31, 2025

(194
)


443



(285
)


(36
)




Earning asset yields for the first quarter of 2025 decreased 12 basis points to 5.18% compared to the fourth quarter of 2024, and the cost of funds decreased by 6 basis points to 1.45%, due to changes in deposit mix following the acquisition of Touchstone and federal funds rate cuts in late 2024.  For the first quarter of 2025, net interest income was $17.5 million, a decrease of $908 thousand from $18.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2024 due to the impact of amortization on early payoffs of Touchstone loans which also reduced interest earning assets, partially offset by a $28.9 million decrease in average interest-bearing liabilities.




NONINTEREST INCOME



Non-interest income decreased $2.8 million to $3.6 million for the first quarter of 2025 from $6.4 million in the prior quarter.  Excluding the $2.9 million one-time bargain purchase gain associated with the Touchstone acquisition in the fourth quarter of 2024, non-interest income increased 2.5% in the first quarter despite one-time waived customer service charges on acquired deposits to facilitate the Touchstone systems conversion. Service charges on deposits and customer service fees decreased from the prior quarter but were offset by increases in ATM and check card income during the first quarter.




NONINTEREST EXPENSE



Noninterest expense decreased $3.6 million to $18.3 million for the first quarter of 2025 from $21.9 million in the prior quarter, primarily driven by a $5.4 million decrease in pre-tax merger-related expenses offset by a $1.2 million increase in salaries and benefit expenses, fraud losses of $294 thousand, and increases in our FDIC insurance assessment. The increase in salaries and benefits reflects additional expenses related to incentives, stock compensation expense, and salary and benefit increases from the prior quarter.



Adjusted operating noninterest expense

(1)

, which excludes merger-related costs ($1.9 million in the first quarter of  2025 and $7.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2024) and amortization of intangible assets ($442 thousand in the first quarter of  2025 and $448 thousand in the fourth quarter of 2024), increased $1.8 million to $16.0 million for the first quarter of 2025 from $14.2 million in the prior quarter, due to the increase in salary and employee benefits expense, fraud losses, and increases in our FDIC insurance assessment.




BALANCE SHEET



At March 31, 2025, total assets were $2.033 billion, an increase of $23.1 million or 1.1% from December 31, 2024, and an increase of $586.2 million or 40.5% from March 31, 2024. The increase in total assets from the prior quarter was primarily due to an increase in cash and cash equivalents and the increase from prior year was primarily driven by growth in loans held for investment (LHFI) (net of deferred fees and costs), primarily due to the Touchstone acquisition.



At March 31, 2025, LHFI net of allowance totaled $1.436 billion, a decrease of $14.7 million from $1.451 billion or 1.0% at December 31, 2024, and an increase of $475.5 million or 49.5% from March 31, 2024. LHFI was consistent with the prior quarter and increased from the prior year primarily due to the Touchstone acquisition, as well as organic loan growth.



At March 31, 2025, total investments were $273.7 million, a decrease of $3.6 million or 1.3% from December 31, 2024, and a decrease of $1.9 million or 0.7% from March 31, 2024. Available for sale (AFS) securities totaled $161.0 million at March 31, 2025, and $163.8 million at December 31, 2024, and $147.7 million at March 31, 2024. The decreases compared to the prior quarter was driven by the $2.0 million improvement in unrealized losses. Total net unrealized losses on the AFS securities portfolio were $20.1 million at March 31, 2025, compared to $22.1 million at December 31, 2024, and $22.2 million at March 31, 2024. Held to maturity securities are carried at cost and totaled $108.3 million at March 31, 2025, $109.7 million at December 31, 2024, and $125.8 million at March 31, 2024.



At March 31, 2025, total deposits were $1.825 billion, an increase of $21.2 million or 1.2% from the prior quarter, and an increase of $565.8 million or 44.9% from March 31, 2024. The increases in deposit balances from the prior quarter and prior year are primarily due to increases in noninterest bearing deposits and the addition of the Touchstone acquired deposits.



There were no other borrowings on March 31, 2025, or December 31, 2024. Other borrowings totaled $50.0 million on March 31, 2024, and were comprised of funds borrowed from the Federal Reserve Bank through their Bank Term Funding Program which were repaid during the fourth quarter of 2024.




LIQUIDITY



Liquidity sources available to the Bank, including interest-bearing deposits in banks, unpledged securities available for sale, at fair value, unpledged securities held-to-maturity, at par, eligible to be pledged, and available lines of credit totaled $800.2 million on March 31, 2025, $770.0 million on December 31, 2024, and $554.8 million on March 31, 2024.



The Bank maintains liquidity to fund loan growth and to meet potential demand from deposit customers, including potential volatile deposits. The estimated amount of uninsured customer deposits totaled $549.3 million on March 31, 2025, $537.0 million on December 31, 2024, and $391.9 million on March 31, 2024. Excluding municipal deposits, the estimated amount of uninsured customer deposits totaled $458.7 million on March 31, 2025, $445.5 million on December 31, 2024, and $308.6 million on March 31, 2024.




ASSET QUALITY





Nonperforming Assets




Management classifies non-performing assets ("NPAs") as non-accrual loans and other real estate owned (OREO). NPAs as a percentage of total assets decreased to 0.24% on March 31, 2025, compared to 0.35% on December 31, 2024, and 0.55% on March 31, 2024. The allowance for credit losses to NPAs increased to 302.94% on March 31, 2025, compared to 233.49% on December 31, 2024, and 157.24% on March 31, 2024.



NPAs decreased by $2.2 million to $4.9 million on March 31, 2025, compared to $7.0 million on December 31, 2024, and $8.0 million on March 31, 2024. The decrease in NPAs during the first quarter of 2025 resulted from the charge-off of previously individually evaluated commercial and industrial loans.





Past Due Loans




There were no loans past due over 90 days or more and still accruing interest on March 31, 2025, compared to $365 thousand on December 31, 2024, and $175 thousand on March 31, 2024. Loans past-due 30-89 days and still accruing interest increased to $5.0 million, or 0.35% of total loans on March 31, 2025, compared to $3.1 million, or 0.21% of total loans on December 31, 2024, and $2.3 million, or 0.23%, of total loans on March 31, 2024.





Net Charge-offs




For the first quarter of 2025 net charge-offs included $2.2 million of commercial and industrial loans, with $208 thousand of that specific to our pool of loans originated to health care professionals through a third-party lender. Net charge-offs totaled $2.4 million in the first quarter of 2025, compared to $1.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2024, and $362 thousand in the first quarter of 2024.





Allowance for Credit Losses




The allowance for credit losses on loans totaled $14.7 million, or 1.02% of total loans on March 31, 2025, compared to $16.4 million, or 1.12% of total loans on December 31, 2024, and $12.6 million, or 1.30% of total loans on March 31, 2024.  The Company recorded a $832 thousand provision for credit losses in the first quarter of 2025, compared to a $4.8 million provision for credit losses for the fourth quarter of 2024. The first quarter provision was comprised of a $735 thousand provision for credit losses on loans, a $104 thousand provision for credit losses on unfunded commitments and a $7 thousand recovery of credit losses on held-to-maturity securities.



The calculated specific reserve decreased after previously identified individually evaluated loans were charged off during the quarter.  The provision for credit losses for the fourth quarter of 2024 included a $3.8 million initial provision expense on non-PCD loans and $100 thousand on unfunded commitments, as a result of the Touchstone acquisition. As compared to the prior quarter and same period prior year, the decrease in provision for credit losses, outside of the initial provision expense recorded on non-PCD loans and unfunded commitments acquired from Touchstone, primarily reflects the impact of charge-offs of previously identified specific reserves, lower pool loan balances partially offset by a minor increase in the pooled loans quantitative reserve ratio, and changes in qualitative factor adjustments related to the commercial and industrial loan pool. The overall allowance decreased from the impact of lower pooled loan balances, and the specific reserve decreased following the charge-off of previously identified specific reserves during the quarter.




CAPITAL



During the first quarter of 2025, the Company declared and paid cash dividends of $0.155 per common share, compared to $0.155 in the fourth quarter of 2024 and $0.15 in the first quarter of 2024.



The following table provides capital ratios and values for the periods ended:

Mar 31, 2025



Dec 31, 2024



Mar 31, 2024

Total capital ratio

(2)

12.44
%


12.35
%


14.45
%

Tier 1 capital ratio

(2)

11.39
%


11.19
%


13.20
%

Common equity Tier 1 capital ratio

(2)

11.39
%


11.19
%


13.20
%

Leverage ratio

(2)

8.28
%


7.95
%


9.19
%

Common equity to total assets

(3)

8.30
%


8.29
%


8.14
%

Tangible common equity to tangible assets

(1) (3)

7.50
%


7.46
%


7.94
%

Tangible book value per share
$
16.81


$
16.55


$
18.27





ABOUT FIRST NATIONAL CORPORATION



First National Corporation (NASDAQ: FXNC) is the parent company and bank holding company of First Bank, a community bank that first opened for business in 1907 in Strasburg, Virginia. The Bank offers loan and deposit products and services through its website, www.fbvirginia.com, its mobile banking platform, a network of ATMs located throughout its market area, three loan production offices, a customer service center in a retirement community, and thirty-three bank branch office locations located throughout the Shenandoah Valley, the south-central regions of Virginia, the Roanoke Valley, the Richmond MSA, and in northern North Carolina. In addition to providing traditional banking services, the Bank operates a wealth management division under the name First Bank Wealth Management. First Bank also owns First Bank Financial Services, Inc., which owns an interest in an entity that provides title insurance services.




NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES



In addition to financial statements prepared in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”), the Company uses certain non-GAAP financial measures that provide useful information for financial and operational decision making, evaluating trends, and comparing financial results to other financial institutions. The non-GAAP financial measures presented in this document include adjusted operating net income, adjusted operating non-interest expense, adjusted basic and diluted earnings (loss) per share, adjusted return on average assets, adjusted return on average equity, pre-provision pre-tax earnings, adjusted pre-provision pre-tax earnings, fully taxable equivalent interest income, the net interest margin, the efficiency ratio, tangible book value per share, and tangible common equity to tangible assets.



The Company believes certain non-GAAP financial measures enhance the understanding of its business and performance. Non-GAAP financial measures are supplemental and not a substitute for, or more important than, financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP and may not be comparable to those reported by other financial institutions. A reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure is included at the end of this release.




FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS



Certain information contained in this discussion may include “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements relate to the Company’s plans, objectives, expectations and intentions and other statements that are not historical facts, and other statements identified by words such as “believes,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “estimates,” “intends,” “plans,” “targets,” and “projects,” as well as similar expression. Although the Company believes that its expectations with respect to the forward-looking statements are based upon reliable assumptions within the bounds of its knowledge of its business and operations, there can be no assurance that actual results, performance, or achievements will not differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. For details on factors that could affect expectations, future events, or results, see the risk factors and other cautionary language included in First National’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, and most recent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”).




CONTACTS
























Scott C. Harvard

Brad E. Schwartz

President and CEO

Executive Vice President and CFO

(540) 465-9121

(540) 465-9121

sharvard@fbvirginia.com

bschwartz@fbvirginia.com







FIRST NATIONAL CORPORATION




Performance Summary




(in thousands, except share and per share data)


















































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































(unaudited)




















For the Three Months Ended



Mar 31,


2025



Dec 31,


2024



Sep 30,


2024



Jun 30,


2024



Mar 31,


2024


Income Statement


























Interest and dividend income


















Interest and fees on loans
$
20,637


$
21,516


$
14,479


$
14,004


$
13,484

Interest on deposits in banks

1,671



2,085



1,538



1,579



1,288

Interest on federal funds sold

40



189















Taxable interest on securities

1,314



1,284



1,091



1,134



1,224

Tax-exempt interest on securities

300



308



303



306



305

Dividends

60



104



33



32



33

Total interest and dividend income
$
24,022


$
25,486


$
17,444


$
17,055


$
16,334

Interest expense


















Interest on deposits
$
6,038


$
6,415


$
4,958


$
4,820


$
4,771

Interest on federal funds purchased






1















Interest on subordinated debt

467



396



69



69



69

Interest on junior subordinated debt

66



68



68



66



68

Interest on other borrowings






247



600



606



576

Total interest expense
$
6,571


$
7,127


$
5,695


$
5,561


$
5,484

Net interest income
$
17,451


$
18,359


$
11,749


$
11,494


$
10,850

Provision for credit losses

832



4,750



1,700



400



1,000

Net interest income after provision for credit losses
$
16,619


$
13,609


$
10,049


$
11,094


$
9,850

Noninterest income


















Service charges on deposit accounts
$
1,013


$
1,181


$
675


$
612


$
654

ATM and check card fees

996



792



934



809



770

Wealth management fees

898



903



952



879



883

Fees for other customer services

258



317



276



178



195

Brokered mortgage fees

110



90



92



32



38

Income from bank owned life insurance

246



264



191



149



151

Net gains (losses) on securities available for sale






(154
)


39










Bargain purchase gain






2,920















Other operating income

90



131



44



27



1,356

Total noninterest income
$
3,611


$
6,444


$
3,203


$
2,686


$
4,047

Noninterest expense


















Salaries and employee benefits
$
8,689


$
7,503


$
5,927


$
5,839


$
5,871

Occupancy

1,069



913



577



548



535

Equipment

1,025



1,123



726



691



591

Marketing

220



331



260



270



195

Supplies

217



186



110



115



116

Legal and professional fees

522



520



498



486



452

ATM and check card expense

439



385



394



368



361

FDIC assessment

414



285



195



203



177

Bank franchise tax

317



262



262



261



262

Data processing expense

762



684



289



160



246

Amortization expense

442



448



4



5



4

Other real estate owned expense (income), net

(8
)


5



10










Merger expense

1,940



7,316



219



571





Other operating expense

2,287



1,968



988



1,142



1,077

Total noninterest expense
$
18,335


$
21,929


$
10,459


$
10,659


$
9,887

Income (loss) before income taxes
$
1,895


$
(1,876
)

$
2,793


$
3,121


$
4,010

Income tax expense (benefit)

297



(943
)


545



679



801

Net income (loss)
$
1,598


$
(933
)

$
2,248


$
2,442


$
3,209







FIRST NATIONAL CORPORATION




Performance Summary




(in thousands, except share and per share data)


























































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































(unaudited)





















As of or For the Three Months Ended



Mar 31,


2025



Dec 31,


2024



Sep 30,


2024



Jun 30,


2024



Mar 31,


2024


Common Share and Per Common Share Data





























Earnings (loss) per common share, basic
$
0.18


$
(0.10
)

$
0.36


$
0.39


$
0.51

Adjusted earnings (loss) per common share, basic (1)
$
0.35


$
0.66


$
0.39


$
0.48


$
0.51

Weighted average shares, basic

8,979,527



8,971,649



6,287,997



6,278,113



6,269,790

Earnings (loss) per common share, diluted
$
0.18


$
(0.10
)

$
0.36


$
0.39


$
0.51

Adjusted earnings (loss) per common share, diluted (1)
$
0.35


$
0.66


$
0.39


$
0.48


$
0.51

Weighted average shares, diluted

9,005,923



8,994,315



6,303,282



6,289,405



6,282,534

Shares outstanding at period end

8,986,696



8,974,102



6,296,705



6,280,406



6,277,373

Tangible book value per share at period end (1)
$
16.81


$
16.55


$
19.37


$
18.59


$
18.27

Cash dividends declared
$
0.155


$
0.155


$
0.150


$
0.150


$
0.150






















Key Performance Ratios





























Return on average assets

0.32
%


(0.18
%)


0.62
%


0.68
%


0.90
%

Adjusted return on average assets (1)

0.63
%


1.15
%


0.67
%


0.84
%


0.90
%

Return on average equity

3.85
%


(2.35
%)


7.28
%


8.31
%


11.07
%

Adjusted return on average equity (1)

7.61
%


15.01
%


7.93
%


10.23
%


11.07
%

Net interest margin

3.75
%


3.80
%


3.40
%


3.37
%


3.21
%

Net interest margin fully tax-equivalent (1)

3.77
%


3.83
%


3.43
%


3.40
%


3.24
%

Efficiency ratio (1)

75.44
%


63.97
%


68.13
%


70.65
%


65.65
%






















Average Balances





























Average assets
$
2,016,958


$
2,051,578


$
1,449,185


$
1,448,478


$
1,431,612

Average earning assets

1,888,427



1,919,864



1,374,566



1,370,187



1,361,172

Average noninterest deposits to total average deposits

29.01
%


29.20
%


31.08
%


31.44
%


30.15
%

Average shareholders’ equity
$
168,245


$
157,844


$
122,802


$
118,255


$
116,628






















Asset Quality





























Allowance for credit losses on loans to nonperforming assets

302.94
%


233.49
%


212.26
%


146.84
%


157.24
%

Allowance for credit losses on loans to period end loans

1.02
%


1.12
%


1.28
%


1.27
%


1.30
%

Nonperforming assets to period end loans

0.34
%


0.48
%


0.60
%


0.86
%


0.82
%

Loan charge-offs
$
2,490


$
1,432


$
1,667


$
521


$
413

Loan recoveries

89



98



95



39



51

Net charge-offs

2,401



1,334



1,572



482



362

Non-accrual loans

4,864



6,971



5,929



8,549



8,015

Other real estate owned, net






53



56











Nonperforming assets

4,864



7,024



5,985



8,549



8,015

Loans 30 to 89 days past due, accruing

5,021



3,085



2,358



2,399



2,279

Loans over 90 days past due, accruing






365













175






















Capital Ratios (4)





























Total capital
$
182,563


$
181,449


$
148,477


$
147,500


$
145,977

Tier 1 capital

167,150



164,454



135,490



134,451



133,341

Common equity Tier 1 capital

167,150



164,454



135,490



134,451



133,341

Total capital to risk-weighted assets

12.44
%


12.35
%


14.29
%


14.13
%


14.45
%

Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets

11.39
%


11.19
%


13.04
%


12.88
%


13.20
%

Common equity Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets

11.39
%


11.19
%


13.04
%


12.88
%


13.20
%

Leverage ratio

8.28
%


7.95
%


9.23
%


9.17
%


9.19
%







FIRST NATIONAL CORPORATION




Performance Summary




(in thousands, except share and per share data)
















































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































(unaudited)





















For the Period Ended



Mar 31,


2025



Dec 31,


2024



Sep 30,


2024



Jun 30,


2024



Mar 31,


2024


Balance Sheet





























Cash and due from banks
$
27,432


$
24,916


$
18,197


$
16,729


$
14,476

Interest-bearing deposits in banks

178,600



137,958



108,319



118,906



124,232

Cash and cash equivalents
$
206,032


$
162,874


$
126,516


$
135,635


$
138,708

Securities available for sale, at fair value

160,976



163,847



146,013



144,816



147,675

Securities held to maturity, at amortized cost (net of allowance for credit losses)

108,292



109,741



121,425



123,497



125,825

Restricted securities, at cost

4,436



3,741



2,112



2,112



2,112

Loans, net of allowance for credit losses

1,435,895



1,450,604



982,016



977,423



960,371

Other real estate owned, net






53



56











Premises and equipment, net

34,609



34,824



22,960



22,205



21,993

Accrued interest receivable

6,126



6,020



4,794



4,916



4,978

Bank owned life insurance

38,136



37,873



24,992



24,802



24,652

Goodwill

3,030



3,030



3,030



3,030



3,030

Core deposit intangibles, net

14,544



14,986



104



108



113

Other assets

21,270



22,688



16,698



18,984



17,738

Total assets
$
2,033,346


$
2,010,281


$
1,450,716


$
1,457,528


$
1,447,195





















Noninterest-bearing demand deposits
$
540,387


$
520,153


$
383,400


$
397,770


$
384,092

Savings and interest-bearing demand deposits

922,197



924,880



663,925



665,208



677,458

Time deposits

362,392



358,745



205,930



202,818



197,587

Total deposits
$
1,824,976


$
1,803,778


$
1,253,255


$
1,265,796


$
1,259,137

Other borrowings











50,000



50,000



50,000

Subordinated debt, net

21,461



21,176



4,999



4,998



4,998

Junior subordinated debt

9,279



9,279



9,279



9,279



9,279

Accrued interest payable and other liabilities

8,955



9,517



8,068



7,564



5,965

Total liabilities
$
1,864,671


$
1,843,750


$
1,325,601


$
1,337,637


$
1,329,379





















Common stock

11,233



11,218



7,871



7,851



7,847

Surplus

77,354



77,058



33,409



33,116



33,021

Retained earnings

97,152



96,947



99,270



97,966



96,465

Accumulated other comprehensive (loss), net

(17,064
)


(18,692
)


(15,435
)


(19,042
)


(19,517
)

Total shareholders’ equity
$
168,675


$
166,531


$
125,115


$
119,891


$
117,816

Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity
$
2,033,346


$
2,010,281


$
1,450,716


$
1,457,528


$
1,447,195






















Loan Data





























Real estate loans:



















Construction and land development
$
81,596


$
84,480


$
61,446


$
60,919


$
53,364

Secured by farmland

12,314



14,133



9,099



8,911



9,079

Secured by 1-4 family residential

550,183



547,576



351,004



346,976



347,014

Other real estate loans

653,367



658,029



440,648



440,857



436,006

Loans to farmers (except those secured by real estate)

858



940



633



349



332

Commercial and industrial loans (except those secured by real estate)

131,539



140,393



114,190



115,951



113,230

Consumer installment loans

8,034



7,582



5,396



5,068



4,808

Deposit overdrafts

486



450



253



365



251

All other loans

12,253



13,421



12,051



10,580



8,890

Total loans
$
1,450,630


$
1,467,004


$
994,720


$
989,976


$
972,974

Allowance for credit losses

(14,735
)


(16,400
)


(12,704
)


(12,553
)


(12,603
)

Loans, net
$
1,435,895


$
1,450,604


$
982,016


$
977,423


$
960,371







FIRST NATIONAL CORPORATION




Non-GAAP Reconciliation




(in thousands, except share and per share data)


























































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































(unaudited)





















For the Three Months Ended



Mar 31,


2025



Dec 31,


2024



Sep 30,


2024



Jun 30,


2024



Mar 31,


2024


Operating Net Income





























Net income (GAAP)
$
1,598


$
(933
)

$
2,248


$
2,442


$
3,209

Add: Merger-related expenses

1,940



7,316



219



571






Add: Day 2 Non-PCD Provision






3,931
















Subtract: Bargain purchase gain






(2,920
)















Subtract: Tax effect of adjustment (5)

(381
)


(1,439
)


(19
)


(5
)





Adjusted operating net income (non-GAAP)
$
3,157


$
5,955


$
2,448


$
3,008


$
3,209






















Adjusted Earnings Per Share, Basic





























Weighted average shares, basic

8,979,527



8,971,649



6,287,997



6,278,113



6,269,790

Basic earnings (loss) per share (GAAP)
$
0.18


$
(0.10
)

$
0.36


$
0.39


$
0.51

Adjusted earnings (loss) per share, basic (non-GAAP)
$
0.35


$
0.66


$
0.39


$
0.48


$
0.51






















Adjusted Earnings Per Share, Diluted





























Weighted average shares, diluted

9,005,923



8,994,315



6,303,282



6,289,405



6,282,534

Diluted earnings (loss) per share (GAAP)
$
0.18


$
(0.10
)

$
0.36


$
0.39


$
0.51

Adjusted diluted earnings (loss) per share (non-GAAP)
$
0.35


$
0.66


$
0.39


$
0.48


$
0.51






















Adjusted Pre-Provision, Pre-Tax Earnings





























Net interest income
$
17,451


$
18,359


$
11,749


$
11,494


$
10,850

Total noninterest income

3,611



6,444



3,203



2,686



4,047

Net revenue
$
21,062


$
24,803


$
14,952


$
14,180


$
14,897

Total noninterest expense

18,335



21,929



10,459



10,659



9,887

Pre-provision, pre-tax earnings
$
2,727


$
2,874


$
4,493


$
3,521


$
5,010

Add: Merger expenses

1,940



7,316



219



571






Add: Day 2 Non-PCD Provision






3,931
















Subtract: Bargain purchase gain






(2,920
)















Adjusted pre-provision, pre-tax, earnings
$
4,667


$
11,201


$
4,712


$
4,092


$
5,010






















Adjusted Performance Ratios





























Average assets
$
2,016,958


$
2,051,578


$
1,449,185


$
1,448,478


$
1,431,612

Return on average assets (GAAP)

0.32
%


(0.18
%)


0.62
%


0.68
%


0.90
%

Adjusted return on average assets (non-GAAP)

0.63
%


1.15
%


0.67
%


0.84
%


0.90
%





















Average shareholders’ equity
$
168,245


$
157,844


$
122,802


$
118,255


$
116,628

Return on average equity (GAAP)

3.85
%


(2.35
%)


7.28
%


8.31
%


11.07
%

Adjusted return on average equity (non-GAAP)

7.61
%


15.01
%


7.93
%


10.23
%


11.07
%





















Pre-provision, pre-tax return on average assets (non-GAAP)

0.54
%


0.56
%


1.24
%


0.98
%


1.40
%

Adjusted pre-provision, pre-tax return on average assets (non-GAAP)

0.93
%


2.18
%


1.30
%


1.14
%


1.40
%






















Adjusted Net Interest Margin





























Net interest income
$
17,451


$
18,359


$
11,749


$
11,494


$
10,850

Tax-equivalent net interest income (non-GAAP)

17,547



18,461



11,842



11,587



10,931

Average earning assets

1,888,427



1,919,864



1,374,566



1,370,187



1,361,172

Net interest margin

3.75
%


3.80
%


3.40
%


3.37
%


3.21
%

Net interest margin fully tax equivalent (non-GAAP)

3.77
%


3.83
%


3.43
%


3.40
%


3.24
%







FIRST NATIONAL CORPORATION




Non-GAAP Reconciliation




(in thousands, except share and per share data)




































































































































































































































































































































































(unaudited)





















For the Three Months Ended



Mar 31,


2025



Dec 31,


2024



Sep 30,


2024



Jun 30,


2024



Mar 31,


2024


Efficiency Ratio





























Total noninterest expense (GAAP)
$
18,335


$
21,929


$
10,459


$
10,659


$
9,887

Add: other real estate owned income, net

8



(5
)


(10
)










Subtract: amortization of intangibles

(442
)


(448
)


(4
)


(4
)


(4
)

Subtract: loss on disposal of premises and equipment, net






3



(2
)







(49
)

Subtract: merger expenses

(1,940
)


(7,316
)


(219
)


(571
)





Adjusted non-interest expense (non-GAAP)
$
15,961


$
14,163


$
10,224


$
10,084


$
9,834

Tax-equivalent net interest income (non-GAAP)
$
17,547


$
18,461


$
11,842


$
11,587


$
10,931

Total noninterest income (GAAP)

3,611



6,444



3,203



2,686



4,047

Bargain purchase gain






(2,920
)















Securities losses (gains), net






154



(39
)










Adjusted income for efficiency ratio (non-GAAP)
$
21,158


$
22,139


$
15,006


$
14,273


$
14,978





















Efficiency ratio (non-GAAP)

75.44
%


63.97
%


68.13
%


70.65
%


65.65
%







FIRST NATIONAL CORPORATION




Non-GAAP Reconciliation




(in thousands, except share and per share data)


















































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































(unaudited)





















For the Three Months Ended



Mar 31,


2025



Dec 31,


2024



Sep 30,


2024



Jun 30,


2024



Mar 31,


2024


Tax-Equivalent Net Interest Income





























GAAP measures:



















Interest income – loans
$
20,639


$
21,516


$
14,479


$
14,004


$
13,484

Interest income – investments and other

3,383



3,970



2,965



3,051



2,850

Interest expense – deposits

(6,038
)


(6,415
)


(4,958
)


(4,820
)


(4,771
)

Interest expense – federal funds purchased






(1
)















Interest expense – subordinated debt

(467
)


(396
)


(69
)


(69
)


(69
)

Interest expense – junior subordinated debt

(66
)


(68
)


(68
)


(66
)


(68
)

Interest expense – other borrowings






(247
)


(600
)


(606
)


(576
)

Net interest income
$
17,451


$
18,359


$
11,749


$
11,494


$
10,850

Non-GAAP measures:



















Add: Tax benefit realized on non-taxable interest income – loans (5)
$
16


$
18


$
13


$
12


$



Add: Tax benefit realized on non-taxable interest income – municipal securities (5)

80



84



80



81



81

Tax benefit realized on non-taxable interest income
$
96


$
102


$
93


$
93


$
81

Tax-equivalent net interest income
$
17,547


$
18,461


$
11,842


$
11,587


$
10,931










































Tangible Common Equity and Tangible Assets





























Total assets (GAAP)
$
2,033,346


$
2,010,281


$
1,450,716


$
1,457,528


$
1,447,195

Subtract: goodwill

(3,030
)


(3,030
)


(3,030
)


(3,030
)


(3,030
)

Subtract: core deposit intangibles, net

(14,544
)


(14,986
)


(104
)


(108
)


(113
)

Tangible assets (Non-GAAP)
$
2,015,772


$
1,992,265


$
1,447,582


$
1,454,390


$
1,444,052





















Total shareholders’ equity (GAAP)
$
168,675


$
166,531


$
125,115


$
119,891


$
117,816

Subtract: goodwill

(3,030
)


(3,030
)


(3,030
)


(3,030
)


(3,030
)

Subtract: core deposit intangibles, net

(14,544
)


(14,986
)


(104
)


(108
)


(113
)

Tangible common equity (Non-GAAP)
$
151,101


$
148,515


$
121,981


$
116,753


$
114,673





















Tangible common equity to tangible assets ratio

7.50
%


7.45
%


8.43
%


8.03
%


7.94
%










































Tangible Book Value Per Share





























Tangible common equity (non-GAAP)
$
151,101


$
148,515


$
121,981


$
116,753


$
114,673

Common shares outstanding, ending

8,986,696



8,974,102



6,296,705



6,280,406



6,277,373

Tangible book value per share
$
16.81


$
16.55


$
19.37


$
18.59


$
18.27





(1)

Non-GAAP financial measure.  See “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” and “Non-GAAP Reconciliations” for additional information and detailed calculations of adjustments.




(2)

All ratios at March 31, 2025 are estimates and subject to change pending the Bank's filing of its Call Report. All other periods are presented as filed.




(3)

Capital ratios presented are for First National Corporation.




(4)

Capital ratios are for First Bank.




(5)

The tax rate utilized in calculating the tax benefit is 21%. Certain merger-related expenses were non-deductible.






