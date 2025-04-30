First National Corporation Reports Q1 2025 Earnings of $1.52 Million Following Touchstone Acquisition

First National Corporation reported Q1 2025 earnings of $1.52 million, driven by growth from the Touchstone acquisition.

First National Corporation reported earnings for the first quarter of 2025 of $1.52 million, or $0.18 per share, while adjusted earnings, excluding acquisition-related expenses, were $3.1 million or $0.35 per share. The quarter was marked by the completion of the operational merger with Touchstone Bankshares, leading to a substantial increase in total assets to $2.033 billion, up 40.5% year-over-year, and a 49.5% rise in net loans held for investment. Although the earnings were temporarily affected by merger-related costs and operational inefficiencies during the transition, the bank is optimistic about future growth and efficiency. Highlights included a strong liquidity position of $800.2 million and improved asset quality, with nonperforming assets decreasing significantly. Despite a drop in net interest income and noninterest income from the prior quarter, the company remains committed to its growth strategy post-merger.

First National Corporation reported a significant increase in total assets of 40.5% year-over-year, reaching $2.033 billion, indicating strong growth and successful integration of Touchstone Bankshares.

Net loans held for investment rose by 49.5% from the previous year, reaching $1.436 billion, demonstrating enhanced lending capacity and market expansion post-acquisition.

The allowance for credit losses to non-performing assets improved to 302.94%, an increase from 157.24% one year prior, reflecting stronger asset quality management.

Noninterest expense decreased by $3.6 million from the previous quarter, primarily due to a reduction in merger-related costs, signaling improved operational efficiency.

Earnings for the quarter showed a significant drop compared to the prior quarter, with net interest income decreasing by $908 thousand, indicating potential underlying challenges in profitability.

The adjusted operating noninterest expense increased $1.8 million, raising concerns about operational efficiency and cost management following the acquisition.

The efficiency ratio worsened to 75.44%, suggesting declining operational effectiveness in managing expenses relative to revenue, which could impact investor confidence.

What were First National Corporation's earnings for Q1 2025?

First National Corporation reported earnings of $1.52 million or $0.18 per common share for Q1 2025.

How did the Touchstone acquisition affect earnings?

The Touchstone acquisition temporarily impacted earnings due to merger-related expenses and operating on multiple systems.

What is the net interest margin for Q1 2025?

The net interest margin for Q1 2025 was 3.77%, which is an increase from 3.24% the previous year.

What is First National Corporation's total asset value?

Total assets at First National Corporation were valued at $2.033 billion, reflecting a 40.5% increase from the previous year.

How much was the cash dividend declared in Q1 2025?

A cash dividend of $0.155 per common share was declared and paid in Q1 2025, unchanged from the previous quarter.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

Full Release



STRASBURG, Va., April 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First National Corporation (the “Company” or “First National”) (NASDAQ: FXNC), the bank holding company of First Bank (the “Bank”), reported earnings for the quarter ending March 31, 2025 of $1.52 million and basic and diluted earnings per common share of $0.18. Excluding acquisition-related items adjusted earnings



(1)



(non-GAAP) for the first quarter of 2025 were $3.1 million and adjusted basic and diluted earnings



(1)



per common share was $0.35.







“We completed the Touchstone system conversion during the first quarter of 2025 and are looking forward to building upon this transformational acquisition.





Earnings were impacted short-term in the first quarter from merger related expenses as well as operating on two different systems until late February.





Going forward we expect to return to our efficient model of banking and enjoy scale and growth from these new markets



,” said Scott Harvard, President and Chief Executive Officer of First National.







FIRST QUARTER 2025 HIGHLIGHTS









Completed operational merger with Touchstone Bankshares, Inc.



Total assets at $2.033 billion, up 40.5% from one year prior



Net loans held for investment of $1.436 billion, up 49.5% from one year prior



Allowance for credit losses to non-performing assets improved 92.6% to 302.88% from one year prior



Total deposits of $1.825 billion, up 44.9% from one year prior



Noninterest bearing deposits of $540.4 million, up 40.7% from one year prior



Noninterest bearing deposits comprised 30% of total deposits at March 31, 2025



Net interest margin



(1)



of 3.77%, up 16.4% from 3.24% one year prior













MERGER WITH TOUCHSTONE BANKSHARES, INC. (



“



TOUCHSTONE



”



)







On October 1, 2024, the Company completed its acquisition of Touchstone. Touchstone’s results of operations are included in the Company’s consolidated results since the date of acquisition, and, therefore, the Company’s first quarter 2025 and fourth quarter 2024 results reflect significantly increased levels of average balances, net interest income, direct merger expenses and operational expenses compared to the first quarter 2024. The Company incurred pre-tax merger costs of approximately $1.9 million during the first quarter of 2025 related to the Touchstone acquisition as well as duplicative operating costs until the operational merger was completed in the first quarter. Duplicative operating costs are not included in merger expenses.







NET INTEREST INCOME







For the first quarter of 2025, the Company’s net interest margin fully taxable equivalent ("FTE")



(1)



was 3.77%, down from 3.83% for the fourth quarter of 2024 but up from 3.24% in the first quarter of 2024. The Company’s net interest margin (FTE)



(1)



for the first quarter of 2025 includes the impact of acquisition accounting fair value adjustments. Net amortization expense related to acquisition accounting was $36 thousand, or a one basis point incremental decrease to the net interest margin for the first quarter ended March 31, 2025, compared to the net accretion income of $1.1 million or a 22-basis point incremental increase to the net interest margin for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2024. The impact of accretion and amortization for the periods presented are reflected in the following table (dollars in thousands):















Loan





Accretion





(Amortization)

















Deposit





Accretion

















Borrowings





Amortization

















Total















For the quarter ended December 31, 2024





$





492

















565

















—













$





1,057













For the quarter ended March 31, 2025









(194





)













443

















(285





)













(36





)













Earning asset yields for the first quarter of 2025 decreased 12 basis points to 5.18% compared to the fourth quarter of 2024, and the cost of funds decreased by 6 basis points to 1.45%, due to changes in deposit mix following the acquisition of Touchstone and federal funds rate cuts in late 2024. For the first quarter of 2025, net interest income was $17.5 million, a decrease of $908 thousand from $18.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2024 due to the impact of amortization on early payoffs of Touchstone loans which also reduced interest earning assets, partially offset by a $28.9 million decrease in average interest-bearing liabilities.







NONINTEREST INCOME







Non-interest income decreased $2.8 million to $3.6 million for the first quarter of 2025 from $6.4 million in the prior quarter. Excluding the $2.9 million one-time bargain purchase gain associated with the Touchstone acquisition in the fourth quarter of 2024, non-interest income increased 2.5% in the first quarter despite one-time waived customer service charges on acquired deposits to facilitate the Touchstone systems conversion. Service charges on deposits and customer service fees decreased from the prior quarter but were offset by increases in ATM and check card income during the first quarter.







NONINTEREST EXPENSE







Noninterest expense decreased $3.6 million to $18.3 million for the first quarter of 2025 from $21.9 million in the prior quarter, primarily driven by a $5.4 million decrease in pre-tax merger-related expenses offset by a $1.2 million increase in salaries and benefit expenses, fraud losses of $294 thousand, and increases in our FDIC insurance assessment. The increase in salaries and benefits reflects additional expenses related to incentives, stock compensation expense, and salary and benefit increases from the prior quarter.





Adjusted operating noninterest expense



(1)



, which excludes merger-related costs ($1.9 million in the first quarter of 2025 and $7.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2024) and amortization of intangible assets ($442 thousand in the first quarter of 2025 and $448 thousand in the fourth quarter of 2024), increased $1.8 million to $16.0 million for the first quarter of 2025 from $14.2 million in the prior quarter, due to the increase in salary and employee benefits expense, fraud losses, and increases in our FDIC insurance assessment.







BALANCE SHEET







At March 31, 2025, total assets were $2.033 billion, an increase of $23.1 million or 1.1% from December 31, 2024, and an increase of $586.2 million or 40.5% from March 31, 2024. The increase in total assets from the prior quarter was primarily due to an increase in cash and cash equivalents and the increase from prior year was primarily driven by growth in loans held for investment (LHFI) (net of deferred fees and costs), primarily due to the Touchstone acquisition.





At March 31, 2025, LHFI net of allowance totaled $1.436 billion, a decrease of $14.7 million from $1.451 billion or 1.0% at December 31, 2024, and an increase of $475.5 million or 49.5% from March 31, 2024. LHFI was consistent with the prior quarter and increased from the prior year primarily due to the Touchstone acquisition, as well as organic loan growth.





At March 31, 2025, total investments were $273.7 million, a decrease of $3.6 million or 1.3% from December 31, 2024, and a decrease of $1.9 million or 0.7% from March 31, 2024. Available for sale (AFS) securities totaled $161.0 million at March 31, 2025, and $163.8 million at December 31, 2024, and $147.7 million at March 31, 2024. The decreases compared to the prior quarter was driven by the $2.0 million improvement in unrealized losses. Total net unrealized losses on the AFS securities portfolio were $20.1 million at March 31, 2025, compared to $22.1 million at December 31, 2024, and $22.2 million at March 31, 2024. Held to maturity securities are carried at cost and totaled $108.3 million at March 31, 2025, $109.7 million at December 31, 2024, and $125.8 million at March 31, 2024.





At March 31, 2025, total deposits were $1.825 billion, an increase of $21.2 million or 1.2% from the prior quarter, and an increase of $565.8 million or 44.9% from March 31, 2024. The increases in deposit balances from the prior quarter and prior year are primarily due to increases in noninterest bearing deposits and the addition of the Touchstone acquired deposits.





There were no other borrowings on March 31, 2025, or December 31, 2024. Other borrowings totaled $50.0 million on March 31, 2024, and were comprised of funds borrowed from the Federal Reserve Bank through their Bank Term Funding Program which were repaid during the fourth quarter of 2024.







LIQUIDITY







Liquidity sources available to the Bank, including interest-bearing deposits in banks, unpledged securities available for sale, at fair value, unpledged securities held-to-maturity, at par, eligible to be pledged, and available lines of credit totaled $800.2 million on March 31, 2025, $770.0 million on December 31, 2024, and $554.8 million on March 31, 2024.





The Bank maintains liquidity to fund loan growth and to meet potential demand from deposit customers, including potential volatile deposits. The estimated amount of uninsured customer deposits totaled $549.3 million on March 31, 2025, $537.0 million on December 31, 2024, and $391.9 million on March 31, 2024. Excluding municipal deposits, the estimated amount of uninsured customer deposits totaled $458.7 million on March 31, 2025, $445.5 million on December 31, 2024, and $308.6 million on March 31, 2024.







ASSET QUALITY











Nonperforming Assets









Management classifies non-performing assets ("NPAs") as non-accrual loans and other real estate owned (OREO). NPAs as a percentage of total assets decreased to 0.24% on March 31, 2025, compared to 0.35% on December 31, 2024, and 0.55% on March 31, 2024. The allowance for credit losses to NPAs increased to 302.94% on March 31, 2025, compared to 233.49% on December 31, 2024, and 157.24% on March 31, 2024.





NPAs decreased by $2.2 million to $4.9 million on March 31, 2025, compared to $7.0 million on December 31, 2024, and $8.0 million on March 31, 2024. The decrease in NPAs during the first quarter of 2025 resulted from the charge-off of previously individually evaluated commercial and industrial loans.









Past Due Loans









There were no loans past due over 90 days or more and still accruing interest on March 31, 2025, compared to $365 thousand on December 31, 2024, and $175 thousand on March 31, 2024. Loans past-due 30-89 days and still accruing interest increased to $5.0 million, or 0.35% of total loans on March 31, 2025, compared to $3.1 million, or 0.21% of total loans on December 31, 2024, and $2.3 million, or 0.23%, of total loans on March 31, 2024.









Net Charge-offs









For the first quarter of 2025 net charge-offs included $2.2 million of commercial and industrial loans, with $208 thousand of that specific to our pool of loans originated to health care professionals through a third-party lender. Net charge-offs totaled $2.4 million in the first quarter of 2025, compared to $1.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2024, and $362 thousand in the first quarter of 2024.









Allowance for Credit Losses









The allowance for credit losses on loans totaled $14.7 million, or 1.02% of total loans on March 31, 2025, compared to $16.4 million, or 1.12% of total loans on December 31, 2024, and $12.6 million, or 1.30% of total loans on March 31, 2024. The Company recorded a $832 thousand provision for credit losses in the first quarter of 2025, compared to a $4.8 million provision for credit losses for the fourth quarter of 2024. The first quarter provision was comprised of a $735 thousand provision for credit losses on loans, a $104 thousand provision for credit losses on unfunded commitments and a $7 thousand recovery of credit losses on held-to-maturity securities.





The calculated specific reserve decreased after previously identified individually evaluated loans were charged off during the quarter. The provision for credit losses for the fourth quarter of 2024 included a $3.8 million initial provision expense on non-PCD loans and $100 thousand on unfunded commitments, as a result of the Touchstone acquisition. As compared to the prior quarter and same period prior year, the decrease in provision for credit losses, outside of the initial provision expense recorded on non-PCD loans and unfunded commitments acquired from Touchstone, primarily reflects the impact of charge-offs of previously identified specific reserves, lower pool loan balances partially offset by a minor increase in the pooled loans quantitative reserve ratio, and changes in qualitative factor adjustments related to the commercial and industrial loan pool. The overall allowance decreased from the impact of lower pooled loan balances, and the specific reserve decreased following the charge-off of previously identified specific reserves during the quarter.







CAPITAL







During the first quarter of 2025, the Company declared and paid cash dividends of $0.155 per common share, compared to $0.155 in the fourth quarter of 2024 and $0.15 in the first quarter of 2024.





The following table provides capital ratios and values for the periods ended:















Mar 31, 2025

















Dec 31, 2024

















Mar 31, 2024















Total capital ratio



(2)











12.44





%













12.35





%













14.45





%









Tier 1 capital ratio



(2)











11.39





%













11.19





%













13.20





%









Common equity Tier 1 capital ratio



(2)











11.39





%













11.19





%













13.20





%









Leverage ratio



(2)











8.28





%













7.95





%













9.19





%









Common equity to total assets



(3)











8.30





%













8.29





%













8.14





%









Tangible common equity to tangible assets



(1) (3)











7.50





%













7.46





%













7.94





%









Tangible book value per share





$





16.81













$





16.55













$





18.27



















ABOUT FIRST NATIONAL CORPORATION







First National Corporation (NASDAQ: FXNC) is the parent company and bank holding company of First Bank, a community bank that first opened for business in 1907 in Strasburg, Virginia. The Bank offers loan and deposit products and services through its website, www.fbvirginia.com, its mobile banking platform, a network of ATMs located throughout its market area, three loan production offices, a customer service center in a retirement community, and thirty-three bank branch office locations located throughout the Shenandoah Valley, the south-central regions of Virginia, the Roanoke Valley, the Richmond MSA, and in northern North Carolina. In addition to providing traditional banking services, the Bank operates a wealth management division under the name First Bank Wealth Management. First Bank also owns First Bank Financial Services, Inc., which owns an interest in an entity that provides title insurance services.







NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES







In addition to financial statements prepared in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”), the Company uses certain non-GAAP financial measures that provide useful information for financial and operational decision making, evaluating trends, and comparing financial results to other financial institutions. The non-GAAP financial measures presented in this document include adjusted operating net income, adjusted operating non-interest expense, adjusted basic and diluted earnings (loss) per share, adjusted return on average assets, adjusted return on average equity, pre-provision pre-tax earnings, adjusted pre-provision pre-tax earnings, fully taxable equivalent interest income, the net interest margin, the efficiency ratio, tangible book value per share, and tangible common equity to tangible assets.





The Company believes certain non-GAAP financial measures enhance the understanding of its business and performance. Non-GAAP financial measures are supplemental and not a substitute for, or more important than, financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP and may not be comparable to those reported by other financial institutions. A reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure is included at the end of this release.







FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS







Certain information contained in this discussion may include “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements relate to the Company’s plans, objectives, expectations and intentions and other statements that are not historical facts, and other statements identified by words such as “believes,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “estimates,” “intends,” “plans,” “targets,” and “projects,” as well as similar expression. Although the Company believes that its expectations with respect to the forward-looking statements are based upon reliable assumptions within the bounds of its knowledge of its business and operations, there can be no assurance that actual results, performance, or achievements will not differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. For details on factors that could affect expectations, future events, or results, see the risk factors and other cautionary language included in First National’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, and most recent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”).







CONTACTS











Scott C. Harvard









Brad E. Schwartz









President and CEO









Executive Vice President and CFO









(540) 465-9121









(540) 465-9121









sharvard@fbvirginia.com









bschwartz@fbvirginia.com



















FIRST NATIONAL CORPORATION









Performance Summary









(in thousands, except share and per share data)











(unaudited)























































































For the Three Months Ended

















Mar 31,





2025

















Dec 31,





2024

















Sep 30,





2024

















Jun 30,





2024

















Mar 31,





2024













Income Statement



































































































Interest and dividend income

















































































Interest and fees on loans





$





20,637













$





21,516













$





14,479













$





14,004













$





13,484









Interest on deposits in banks









1,671

















2,085

















1,538

















1,579

















1,288









Interest on federal funds sold









40

















189

















—

















—

















—









Taxable interest on securities









1,314

















1,284

















1,091

















1,134

















1,224









Tax-exempt interest on securities









300

















308

















303

















306

















305









Dividends









60

















104

















33

















32

















33









Total interest and dividend income





$





24,022













$





25,486













$





17,444













$





17,055













$





16,334









Interest expense

















































































Interest on deposits





$





6,038













$





6,415













$





4,958













$





4,820













$





4,771









Interest on federal funds purchased









—

















1

















—

















—

















—









Interest on subordinated debt









467

















396

















69

















69

















69









Interest on junior subordinated debt









66

















68

















68

















66

















68









Interest on other borrowings









—

















247

















600

















606

















576









Total interest expense





$





6,571













$





7,127













$





5,695













$





5,561













$





5,484









Net interest income





$





17,451













$





18,359













$





11,749













$





11,494













$





10,850









Provision for credit losses









832

















4,750

















1,700

















400

















1,000









Net interest income after provision for credit losses





$





16,619













$





13,609













$





10,049













$





11,094













$





9,850









Noninterest income

















































































Service charges on deposit accounts





$





1,013













$





1,181













$





675













$





612













$





654









ATM and check card fees









996

















792

















934

















809

















770









Wealth management fees









898

















903

















952

















879

















883









Fees for other customer services









258

















317

















276

















178

















195









Brokered mortgage fees









110

















90

















92

















32

















38









Income from bank owned life insurance









246

















264

















191

















149

















151









Net gains (losses) on securities available for sale









—

















(154





)













39

















—

















—









Bargain purchase gain









—

















2,920

















—

















—

















—









Other operating income









90

















131

















44

















27

















1,356









Total noninterest income





$





3,611













$





6,444













$





3,203













$





2,686













$





4,047









Noninterest expense

















































































Salaries and employee benefits





$





8,689













$





7,503













$





5,927













$





5,839













$





5,871









Occupancy









1,069

















913

















577

















548

















535









Equipment









1,025

















1,123

















726

















691

















591









Marketing









220

















331

















260

















270

















195









Supplies









217

















186

















110

















115

















116









Legal and professional fees









522

















520

















498

















486

















452









ATM and check card expense









439

















385

















394

















368

















361









FDIC assessment









414

















285

















195

















203

















177









Bank franchise tax









317

















262

















262

















261

















262









Data processing expense









762

















684

















289

















160

















246









Amortization expense









442

















448

















4

















5

















4









Other real estate owned expense (income), net









(8





)













5

















10

















—

















—









Merger expense









1,940

















7,316

















219

















571

















—









Other operating expense









2,287

















1,968

















988

















1,142

















1,077









Total noninterest expense





$





18,335













$





21,929













$





10,459













$





10,659













$





9,887









Income (loss) before income taxes





$





1,895













$





(1,876





)









$





2,793













$





3,121













$





4,010









Income tax expense (benefit)









297

















(943





)













545

















679

















801









Net income (loss)





$





1,598













$





(933





)









$





2,248













$





2,442













$





3,209



















FIRST NATIONAL CORPORATION









Performance Summary









(in thousands, except share and per share data)











(unaudited)



























































































As of or For the Three Months Ended





















Mar 31,





2025

















Dec 31,





2024

















Sep 30,





2024

















Jun 30,





2024

















Mar 31,





2024

















Common Share and Per Common Share Data











































































































Earnings (loss) per common share, basic





$





0.18













$





(0.10





)









$





0.36













$





0.39













$





0.51













Adjusted earnings (loss) per common share, basic (1)





$





0.35













$





0.66













$





0.39













$





0.48













$





0.51













Weighted average shares, basic









8,979,527

















8,971,649

















6,287,997

















6,278,113

















6,269,790













Earnings (loss) per common share, diluted





$





0.18













$





(0.10





)









$





0.36













$





0.39













$





0.51













Adjusted earnings (loss) per common share, diluted (1)





$





0.35













$





0.66













$





0.39













$





0.48













$





0.51













Weighted average shares, diluted









9,005,923

















8,994,315

















6,303,282

















6,289,405

















6,282,534













Shares outstanding at period end









8,986,696

















8,974,102

















6,296,705

















6,280,406

















6,277,373













Tangible book value per share at period end (1)





$





16.81













$





16.55













$





19.37













$





18.59













$





18.27













Cash dividends declared





$





0.155













$





0.155













$





0.150













$





0.150













$





0.150



































































































Key Performance Ratios











































































































Return on average assets









0.32





%













(0.18





%)













0.62





%













0.68





%













0.90





%









Adjusted return on average assets (1)









0.63





%













1.15





%













0.67





%













0.84





%













0.90





%









Return on average equity









3.85





%













(2.35





%)













7.28





%













8.31





%













11.07





%









Adjusted return on average equity (1)









7.61





%













15.01





%













7.93





%













10.23





%













11.07





%









Net interest margin









3.75





%













3.80





%













3.40





%













3.37





%













3.21





%









Net interest margin fully tax-equivalent (1)









3.77





%













3.83





%













3.43





%













3.40





%













3.24





%









Efficiency ratio (1)









75.44





%













63.97





%













68.13





%













70.65





%













65.65





%































































































Average Balances











































































































Average assets





$





2,016,958













$





2,051,578













$





1,449,185













$





1,448,478













$





1,431,612













Average earning assets









1,888,427

















1,919,864

















1,374,566

















1,370,187

















1,361,172













Average noninterest deposits to total average deposits









29.01





%













29.20





%













31.08





%













31.44





%













30.15





%









Average shareholders’ equity





$





168,245













$





157,844













$





122,802













$





118,255













$





116,628



































































































Asset Quality











































































































Allowance for credit losses on loans to nonperforming assets









302.94





%













233.49





%













212.26





%













146.84





%













157.24





%









Allowance for credit losses on loans to period end loans









1.02





%













1.12





%













1.28





%













1.27





%













1.30





%









Nonperforming assets to period end loans









0.34





%













0.48





%













0.60





%













0.86





%













0.82





%









Loan charge-offs





$





2,490













$





1,432













$





1,667













$





521













$





413













Loan recoveries









89

















98

















95

















39

















51













Net charge-offs









2,401

















1,334

















1,572

















482

















362













Non-accrual loans









4,864

















6,971

















5,929

















8,549

















8,015













Other real estate owned, net









—

















53

















56

















—

















—













Nonperforming assets









4,864

















7,024

















5,985

















8,549

















8,015













Loans 30 to 89 days past due, accruing









5,021

















3,085

















2,358

















2,399

















2,279













Loans over 90 days past due, accruing









—

















365

















—

















—

















175



































































































Capital Ratios (4)











































































































Total capital





$





182,563













$





181,449













$





148,477













$





147,500













$





145,977













Tier 1 capital









167,150

















164,454

















135,490

















134,451

















133,341













Common equity Tier 1 capital









167,150

















164,454

















135,490

















134,451

















133,341













Total capital to risk-weighted assets









12.44





%













12.35





%













14.29





%













14.13





%













14.45





%









Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets









11.39





%













11.19





%













13.04





%













12.88





%













13.20





%









Common equity Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets









11.39





%













11.19





%













13.04





%













12.88





%













13.20





%









Leverage ratio









8.28





%













7.95





%













9.23





%













9.17





%













9.19





%



















FIRST NATIONAL CORPORATION









Performance Summary









(in thousands, except share and per share data)











(unaudited)



























































































For the Period Ended





















Mar 31,





2025

















Dec 31,





2024

















Sep 30,





2024

















Jun 30,





2024

















Mar 31,





2024

















Balance Sheet











































































































Cash and due from banks





$





27,432













$





24,916













$





18,197













$





16,729













$





14,476













Interest-bearing deposits in banks









178,600

















137,958

















108,319

















118,906

















124,232













Cash and cash equivalents





$





206,032













$





162,874













$





126,516













$





135,635













$





138,708













Securities available for sale, at fair value









160,976

















163,847

















146,013

















144,816

















147,675













Securities held to maturity, at amortized cost (net of allowance for credit losses)









108,292

















109,741

















121,425

















123,497

















125,825













Restricted securities, at cost









4,436

















3,741

















2,112

















2,112

















2,112













Loans, net of allowance for credit losses









1,435,895

















1,450,604

















982,016

















977,423

















960,371













Other real estate owned, net









—

















53

















56

















—

















—













Premises and equipment, net









34,609

















34,824

















22,960

















22,205

















21,993













Accrued interest receivable









6,126

















6,020

















4,794

















4,916

















4,978













Bank owned life insurance









38,136

















37,873

















24,992

















24,802

















24,652













Goodwill









3,030

















3,030

















3,030

















3,030

















3,030













Core deposit intangibles, net









14,544

















14,986

















104

















108

















113













Other assets









21,270

















22,688

















16,698

















18,984

















17,738













Total assets





$





2,033,346













$





2,010,281













$





1,450,716













$





1,457,528













$





1,447,195

































































































Noninterest-bearing demand deposits





$





540,387













$





520,153













$





383,400













$





397,770













$





384,092













Savings and interest-bearing demand deposits









922,197

















924,880

















663,925

















665,208

















677,458













Time deposits









362,392

















358,745

















205,930

















202,818

















197,587













Total deposits





$





1,824,976













$





1,803,778













$





1,253,255













$





1,265,796













$





1,259,137













Other borrowings









—

















—

















50,000

















50,000

















50,000













Subordinated debt, net









21,461

















21,176

















4,999

















4,998

















4,998













Junior subordinated debt









9,279

















9,279

















9,279

















9,279

















9,279













Accrued interest payable and other liabilities









8,955

















9,517

















8,068

















7,564

















5,965













Total liabilities





$





1,864,671













$





1,843,750













$





1,325,601













$





1,337,637













$





1,329,379

































































































Common stock









11,233

















11,218

















7,871

















7,851

















7,847













Surplus









77,354

















77,058

















33,409

















33,116

















33,021













Retained earnings









97,152

















96,947

















99,270

















97,966

















96,465













Accumulated other comprehensive (loss), net









(17,064





)













(18,692





)













(15,435





)













(19,042





)













(19,517





)









Total shareholders’ equity





$





168,675













$





166,531













$





125,115













$





119,891













$





117,816













Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity





$





2,033,346













$





2,010,281













$





1,450,716













$





1,457,528













$





1,447,195



































































































Loan Data











































































































Real estate loans:





















































































Construction and land development





$





81,596













$





84,480













$





61,446













$





60,919













$





53,364













Secured by farmland









12,314

















14,133

















9,099

















8,911

















9,079













Secured by 1-4 family residential









550,183

















547,576

















351,004

















346,976

















347,014













Other real estate loans









653,367

















658,029

















440,648

















440,857

















436,006













Loans to farmers (except those secured by real estate)









858

















940

















633

















349

















332













Commercial and industrial loans (except those secured by real estate)









131,539

















140,393

















114,190

















115,951

















113,230













Consumer installment loans









8,034

















7,582

















5,396

















5,068

















4,808













Deposit overdrafts









486

















450

















253

















365

















251













All other loans









12,253

















13,421

















12,051

















10,580

















8,890













Total loans





$





1,450,630













$





1,467,004













$





994,720













$





989,976













$





972,974













Allowance for credit losses









(14,735





)













(16,400





)













(12,704





)













(12,553





)













(12,603





)









Loans, net





$





1,435,895













$





1,450,604













$





982,016













$





977,423













$





960,371























FIRST NATIONAL CORPORATION









Non-GAAP Reconciliation









(in thousands, except share and per share data)











(unaudited)



























































































For the Three Months Ended





















Mar 31,





2025

















Dec 31,





2024

















Sep 30,





2024

















Jun 30,





2024

















Mar 31,





2024

















Operating Net Income











































































































Net income (GAAP)





$





1,598













$





(933





)









$





2,248













$





2,442













$





3,209













Add: Merger-related expenses









1,940

















7,316

















219

















571

















—













Add: Day 2 Non-PCD Provision









—

















3,931

















—

















—

















—













Subtract: Bargain purchase gain









—

















(2,920





)













—

















—

















—













Subtract: Tax effect of adjustment (5)









(381





)













(1,439





)













(19





)













(5





)













—













Adjusted operating net income (non-GAAP)





$





3,157













$





5,955













$





2,448













$





3,008













$





3,209



































































































Adjusted Earnings Per Share, Basic











































































































Weighted average shares, basic









8,979,527

















8,971,649

















6,287,997

















6,278,113

















6,269,790













Basic earnings (loss) per share (GAAP)





$





0.18













$





(0.10





)









$





0.36













$





0.39













$





0.51













Adjusted earnings (loss) per share, basic (non-GAAP)





$





0.35













$





0.66













$





0.39













$





0.48













$





0.51



































































































Adjusted Earnings Per Share, Diluted











































































































Weighted average shares, diluted









9,005,923

















8,994,315

















6,303,282

















6,289,405

















6,282,534













Diluted earnings (loss) per share (GAAP)





$





0.18













$





(0.10





)









$





0.36













$





0.39













$





0.51













Adjusted diluted earnings (loss) per share (non-GAAP)





$





0.35













$





0.66













$





0.39













$





0.48













$





0.51



































































































Adjusted Pre-Provision, Pre-Tax Earnings











































































































Net interest income





$





17,451













$





18,359













$





11,749













$





11,494













$





10,850













Total noninterest income









3,611

















6,444

















3,203

















2,686

















4,047













Net revenue





$





21,062













$





24,803













$





14,952













$





14,180













$





14,897













Total noninterest expense









18,335

















21,929

















10,459

















10,659

















9,887













Pre-provision, pre-tax earnings





$





2,727













$





2,874













$





4,493













$





3,521













$





5,010













Add: Merger expenses









1,940

















7,316

















219

















571

















—













Add: Day 2 Non-PCD Provision









—

















3,931

















—

















—

















—













Subtract: Bargain purchase gain









—

















(2,920





)













—

















—

















—













Adjusted pre-provision, pre-tax, earnings





$





4,667













$





11,201













$





4,712













$





4,092













$





5,010



































































































Adjusted Performance Ratios











































































































Average assets





$





2,016,958













$





2,051,578













$





1,449,185













$





1,448,478













$





1,431,612













Return on average assets (GAAP)









0.32





%













(0.18





%)













0.62





%













0.68





%













0.90





%









Adjusted return on average assets (non-GAAP)









0.63





%













1.15





%













0.67





%













0.84





%













0.90





%





























































































Average shareholders’ equity





$





168,245













$





157,844













$





122,802













$





118,255













$





116,628













Return on average equity (GAAP)









3.85





%













(2.35





%)













7.28





%













8.31





%













11.07





%









Adjusted return on average equity (non-GAAP)









7.61





%













15.01





%













7.93





%













10.23





%













11.07





%





























































































Pre-provision, pre-tax return on average assets (non-GAAP)









0.54





%













0.56





%













1.24





%













0.98





%













1.40





%









Adjusted pre-provision, pre-tax return on average assets (non-GAAP)









0.93





%













2.18





%













1.30





%













1.14





%













1.40





%































































































Adjusted Net Interest Margin











































































































Net interest income





$





17,451













$





18,359













$





11,749













$





11,494













$





10,850













Tax-equivalent net interest income (non-GAAP)









17,547

















18,461

















11,842

















11,587

















10,931













Average earning assets









1,888,427

















1,919,864

















1,374,566

















1,370,187

















1,361,172













Net interest margin









3.75





%













3.80





%













3.40





%













3.37





%













3.21





%









Net interest margin fully tax equivalent (non-GAAP)









3.77





%













3.83





%













3.43





%













3.40





%













3.24





%



















FIRST NATIONAL CORPORATION









Non-GAAP Reconciliation









(in thousands, except share and per share data)











(unaudited)



























































































For the Three Months Ended





















Mar 31,





2025

















Dec 31,





2024

















Sep 30,





2024

















Jun 30,





2024

















Mar 31,





2024

















Efficiency Ratio











































































































Total noninterest expense (GAAP)





$





18,335













$





21,929













$





10,459













$





10,659













$





9,887













Add: other real estate owned income, net









8

















(5





)













(10





)













—

















—













Subtract: amortization of intangibles









(442





)













(448





)













(4





)













(4





)













(4





)









Subtract: loss on disposal of premises and equipment, net









—

















3

















(2





)













—

















(49





)









Subtract: merger expenses









(1,940





)













(7,316





)













(219





)













(571





)













—













Adjusted non-interest expense (non-GAAP)





$





15,961













$





14,163













$





10,224













$





10,084













$





9,834













Tax-equivalent net interest income (non-GAAP)





$





17,547













$





18,461













$





11,842













$





11,587













$





10,931













Total noninterest income (GAAP)









3,611

















6,444

















3,203

















2,686

















4,047













Bargain purchase gain









—

















(2,920





)













—

















—

















—













Securities losses (gains), net









—

















154

















(39





)













—

















—













Adjusted income for efficiency ratio (non-GAAP)





$





21,158













$





22,139













$





15,006













$





14,273













$





14,978

































































































Efficiency ratio (non-GAAP)









75.44





%













63.97





%













68.13





%













70.65





%













65.65





%



















FIRST NATIONAL CORPORATION









Non-GAAP Reconciliation









(in thousands, except share and per share data)











(unaudited)



























































































For the Three Months Ended





















Mar 31,





2025

















Dec 31,





2024

















Sep 30,





2024

















Jun 30,





2024

















Mar 31,





2024

















Tax-Equivalent Net Interest Income











































































































GAAP measures:





















































































Interest income – loans





$





20,639













$





21,516













$





14,479













$





14,004













$





13,484













Interest income – investments and other









3,383

















3,970

















2,965

















3,051

















2,850













Interest expense – deposits









(6,038





)













(6,415





)













(4,958





)













(4,820





)













(4,771





)









Interest expense – federal funds purchased









—

















(1





)













—

















—

















—













Interest expense – subordinated debt









(467





)













(396





)













(69





)













(69





)













(69





)









Interest expense – junior subordinated debt









(66





)













(68





)













(68





)













(66





)













(68





)









Interest expense – other borrowings









—

















(247





)













(600





)













(606





)













(576





)









Net interest income





$





17,451













$





18,359













$





11,749













$





11,494













$





10,850













Non-GAAP measures:





















































































Add: Tax benefit realized on non-taxable interest income – loans (5)





$





16













$





18













$





13













$





12













$





—













Add: Tax benefit realized on non-taxable interest income – municipal securities (5)









80

















84

















80

















81

















81













Tax benefit realized on non-taxable interest income





$





96













$





102













$





93













$





93













$





81













Tax-equivalent net interest income





$





17,547













$





18,461













$





11,842













$





11,587













$





10,931























































































































































































Tangible Common Equity and Tangible Assets











































































































Total assets (GAAP)





$





2,033,346













$





2,010,281













$





1,450,716













$





1,457,528













$





1,447,195













Subtract: goodwill









(3,030





)













(3,030





)













(3,030





)













(3,030





)













(3,030





)









Subtract: core deposit intangibles, net









(14,544





)













(14,986





)













(104





)













(108





)













(113





)









Tangible assets (Non-GAAP)





$





2,015,772













$





1,992,265













$





1,447,582













$





1,454,390













$





1,444,052

































































































Total shareholders’ equity (GAAP)





$





168,675













$





166,531













$





125,115













$





119,891













$





117,816













Subtract: goodwill









(3,030





)













(3,030





)













(3,030





)













(3,030





)













(3,030





)









Subtract: core deposit intangibles, net









(14,544





)













(14,986





)













(104





)













(108





)













(113





)









Tangible common equity (Non-GAAP)





$





151,101













$





148,515













$





121,981













$





116,753













$





114,673

































































































Tangible common equity to tangible assets ratio









7.50





%













7.45





%













8.43





%













8.03





%













7.94





%



















































































































































































Tangible Book Value Per Share











































































































Tangible common equity (non-GAAP)





$





151,101













$





148,515













$





121,981













$





116,753













$





114,673













Common shares outstanding, ending









8,986,696

















8,974,102

















6,296,705

















6,280,406

















6,277,373













Tangible book value per share





$





16.81













$





16.55













$





19.37













$





18.59













$





18.27



















(1)



Non-GAAP financial measure. See “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” and “Non-GAAP Reconciliations” for additional information and detailed calculations of adjustments.







(2)



All ratios at March 31, 2025 are estimates and subject to change pending the Bank's filing of its Call Report. All other periods are presented as filed.







(3)



Capital ratios presented are for First National Corporation.







(4)



Capital ratios are for First Bank.







(5)



The tax rate utilized in calculating the tax benefit is 21%. Certain merger-related expenses were non-deductible.



