First National Corporation Reports Fourth Quarter 2024 Financial Results Following Touchstone Bankshares Acquisition

First National Corporation reports a Q4 net loss of $933K post-Touchstone acquisition, with adjusted earnings of $6.0 million.

First National Corporation reported a consolidated net loss of $933 thousand for Q4 2024, with a loss per share of $0.10, while adjusted operating earnings were $6.0 million, or $0.66 per share. For the full year, the company earned $7.0 million, translating to $1.00 per share, and adjusted operating earnings of $14.6 million, or $2.10 per share. The results reflect the company’s recent acquisition of Touchstone Bankshares, positively influencing both net interest income and operating metrics despite merger-related costs totaling approximately $7.3 million in Q4. Total assets increased to $2.0 billion, with significant growth attributed to the acquisition, and the bank's net interest margin improved to 3.83%. The bank aims to finalize integration with Touchstone and expects benefits from the merger moving forward.

First National Corporation successfully completed the acquisition of Touchstone Bankshares, enhancing its total assets by $664.3 million.

The company's net interest margin rose to 3.83%, primarily due to the benefits of the Touchstone acquisition, reflecting improved profitability.

An adjusted operating earnings increase to $6.0 million for the fourth quarter demonstrates solid operational performance despite merger costs.

Total deposits increased significantly to $1.80 billion, up 46.2% year-over-year, expanding the bank's customer base and financial strength.

The company reported an unaudited consolidated net loss of $933 thousand for the fourth quarter of 2024, indicating potential financial instability.

Noninterest expenses increased significantly by $11.5 million in the fourth quarter compared to the previous quarter, primarily due to merger-related costs, raising concerns about cost management post-acquisition.

The company recorded a provision for credit losses of $4.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2024, which includes significant provisions associated with acquired loans, indicating concerns over asset quality and increased risks in the loan portfolio.

What were First National Corporation's earnings for Q4 2024?

First National Corporation reported an unaudited consolidated net loss of $933 thousand for the fourth quarter of 2024.

How did the Touchstone acquisition influence financial results?

The acquisition of Touchstone Bankshares significantly increased total assets and improved net interest income metrics for First National.

What is the adjusted earnings per share for First National?

The adjusted earnings per share for the fourth quarter of 2024 were $0.66, compared to $0.39 in the previous quarter.

What are the key financial highlights for First National in 2024?

Highlights include $7.0 million in net earnings for the entire year and successful merger integration with Touchstone Bankshares.

How did the acquisition affect First National's loan quality?

Nonperforming assets decreased to 0.35% of total assets, reflecting improved loan quality post-acquisition of Touchstone's portfolio.

STRASBURG, Va., Feb. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First National Corporation (the “Company” or “First National”) (NASDAQ: FXNC), the bank holding company of First Bank (the “Bank”), reported an unaudited consolidated net loss of $933 thousand and basic and diluted loss per common share of $0.10 for the fourth quarter of 2024, and adjusted operating earnings



(1)



of $6.0 million and adjusted operating basic and diluted earnings



(1)



per common share of $0.66 for the fourth quarter of 2024.





For the year ended December 31, 2024, the Company reported unaudited consolidated earnings of $7.0 million and basic and diluted earnings per common share of $1.00 and adjusted operating earnings



(1)



of $14.6 million and adjusted basic and diluted earnings per common share



(1)



of $2.10 for the year ended December 31, 2024.







“2024 was a transformational year for First National as we consummated our largest acquisition to date and resulting partnership with Touchstone Bankshares. Our results for the quarter reflected solid operating metrics adjusting for merger costs, and is the first quarter to include the combined financial results of First National and Touchstone



,” said Scott Harvard, President and Chief Executive Officer of First National. “



I am proud of all the work from our teammates to get us to this point. We are completing system conversions in several weeks which will allow us to operate as one bank across our footprint. We believe the fourth quarter financial operating performance is indicative of the benefits of the acquisition and look forward to fully completing the integration of our two companies."









FOURTH QUARTER HIGHLIGHTS













Completed acquisition of Touchstone Bankshares, Inc. on October 1



Completed acquisition of Touchstone Bankshares, Inc. on October 1



Total assets of $2.0 billion with 33 branch offices



Total assets of $2.0 billion with 33 branch offices



Net interest margin increased 40 basis points to 3.83%



Net interest margin increased 40 basis points to 3.83%



Noninterest bearing deposits comprised 29% of total deposits



Noninterest bearing deposits comprised 29% of total deposits



Efficiency ratio of 63.97%



(1)













Merger with Touchstone Bankshares, Inc. (



“



Touchstone



”



)









On October 1, 2024, the Company completed its acquisition of Touchstone. Touchstone’s results of operations are included in the Company’s consolidated results since the date of acquisition, and, therefore, the Company’s fourth quarter and full year 2024 results reflect increased levels of average balances, net interest income, and expense compared to its prior quarter and full year 2023 results. After purchase accounting fair value adjustments, the acquisition added $664.3 million of total assets, including $479.3 million of loans held for investment (“LHFI”), and $614.6 million of total liabilities, including $555.4 million in total deposits. The Company recorded a preliminary bargain purchase gain of $2.9 million during the quarter associated with the acquisition.





In connection with the acquisition, the Company recorded an allowance for credit losses on acquired loans that experienced a more than insignificant amount of credit deterioration since origination (“PCD” loans) of $385 thousand. In addition, the Company recorded a provision for credit losses of $3.8 million on non-PCD loans and $100 thousand provision on unfunded commitments for the fourth quarter of 2024.





The Company incurred pre-tax merger costs of approximately $7.3 million during the fourth quarter of 2024 related to the Touchstone acquisition.







NET INTEREST INCOME







For the fourth quarter of 2024, net interest income was $18.4 million, an increase of $6.6 million from $11.7 million in the third quarter of 2024. The increases in net interest income was primarily the result of a $545.3 million increase in average interest earning assets, partially offset by a $415.0 million increase in average interest bearing liabilities, in each case primarily related to the acquisition of Touchstone. For the fourth quarter of 2024, the Company’s net interest margin increased 40 basis points to 3.83% primarily due to the impacts associated with the Touchstone acquisition. Earning asset yields for the fourth quarter of 2024 increased 22 basis points to 5.30% compared to the third quarter of 2024, and the cost of funds decreased by 21 basis points to 1.51%, due to changes in deposit mix following the acquisition of Touchstone and federal funds rate cuts in late 2024.





The Company’s net interest margin (FTE)



(1)



for the fourth quarter of 2024 includes the impact of acquisition accounting fair value adjustments. Net accretion income related to acquisition accounting was $408 thousand, or a nine basis point incremental increase to the net interest margin for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2024, and none for the comparative prior quarter and same quarter in 2023, respectively, due to the Touchstone acquisition.







NONINTEREST INCOME







Noninterest income increased $3.4 million to $6.4 million for the fourth quarter of 2024 from $3.2 million in the prior quarter, primarily driven by $2.9 million of pre-tax bargain purchase gain and other increases in noninterest income associated with the full quarter impact of the Touchstone acquisition that closed on October 1, 2024.







NONINTEREST EXPENSE







Noninterest expense increased $11.5 million to $21.9 million for the fourth quarter of 2024 from $10.5 million in the prior quarter, primarily driven by a $7.3 million increase in pre-tax merger-related expenses, as well as other increases in noninterest expense due to the full quarter impact of the Touchstone acquisition. The full quarter impact of Touchstone and related merger expenses drove the majority of the $4.5 million increase in salaries and benefits, the $3.9 million increase in data processing, and the $351 thousand increase in occupancy expenses compared to the prior quarter. In addition, legal and professional services increased $618 thousand, primarily due to fees associated with the merger.





Adjusted operating noninterest expense, which excludes merger-related costs ($219 thousand in the third quarter and $7.3 million in the fourth quarter) and amortization of intangible assets ($4 thousand in the third quarter and $448 thousand in the fourth quarter), increased $3.9 million to $14.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2024 from $10.2 million in the prior quarter, primarily due to the impact of the Touchstone acquisition.







ASSET QUALITY











Overview









Loans past due greater than 30 days and still accruing interest as a percentage of total loans amounted to 0.24% on December 31, 2024, compared to 0.24% on September 30, 2024, and 0.31% on December 31, 2023. Of the total past due loans still accruing interest, $365 thousand were past due 90 days or more on December 31, 2024, compared to $0 on September 30, 2024, and $524 thousand on December 31, 2023. Management classifies non-performing assets ("NPAs") as non-accrual loans and OREO. Nonperforming assets (“NPAs”) as a percentage of total assets decreased to 0.35% on December 31, 2024, compared to 0.41% on September 30, 2024, and 0.48% one year ago on December 31, 2023. The decrease in the NPA ratio was primarily due to the effects of the Touchstone acquisition, which added LHFI of $479.3 million acquired in the transaction. Net charge-offs totaled $1.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to net charge-offs of $1.6 million in the third quarter of 2024, and net charge-offs of $2.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2023. The net charge-offs for the fourth quarter of 2024 included $883 thousand of commercial and industrial loans, with $774 thousand of that specific to our pool of loans originated to health care professionals through a third-party lender. The allowance for credit losses on loans totaled $16.4 million, or 1.12% of total loans on December 31, 2024, compared to $12.7 million, or 1.28% of total loans on September 30, 2024, and $12.0 million, or 1.24% of total loans on December 31, 2023.









Nonperforming Assets









NPAs increased to $7.1 million on December 31, 2024, compared to $6.0 million on September 30, 2024, and $6.8 million on December 31, 2023, which represented 0.35%, 0.41%, and 0.48% of total assets, respectively. The increase in NPAs during the fourth quarter of 2024 resulted from the acquisition of Touchstone’s portfolio, including $1 million of additional non-accrual loans.









Past Due Loans









Loans past due 30-89 days and still accruing interest increased to $3.1 million, or 0.21% of total loans on December 31, 2024, compared to $2.4 million, or 0.24% of total loans on September 30, 2024, and $2.5 million, or 0.26%, of total loans on December 31, 2023. Loans past due over 90 days or more and still accruing interest on December 31, 2024, increased to $365 thousand, compared to $0 on September 30, 2024, and $524 thousand on December 31, 2023.









Allowance for Credit Losses on Loans









For the fourth quarter of 2024, the Company recorded a provision for credit losses of $4.8 million, compared to a provision for credit losses of $1.7 million in the prior quarter, and a provision for credit losses of $6.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2023. Included in the provision for credit losses for the fourth quarter of 2024 was a $3.8 million initial provision expense on non-PCD loans and $100 thousand on unfunded commitments, each acquired from Touchstone. As compared to the prior quarter, the decrease in provision for credit losses, outside of the initial provision expense recorded on non-PCD loans and unfunded commitments acquired from Touchstone, primarily reflects the impact of lower net charge-offs in the fourth quarter of 2024 and lower outstanding legacy loan balances. As compared to the same period in the prior year, the decrease in provision for credit losses, outside of the initial provision expense recorded on non-PCD loans and unfunded commitments acquired from Touchstone, is primarily due to higher reserves booked during the fourth quarter of 2023 due to qualitative factor adjustments related to the commercial and industrial loan pool, as well as specific reserves from identified individually evaluated loans.







BALANCE SHEET







At December 31, 2024, the Company’s consolidated balance sheet includes the impact of the Touchstone acquisition, which closed October 1, 2024, as discussed above. ASC 805,



Business Combinations,



allows for a measurement period of 12 months beyond the acquisition date to finalize the fair value measurements of the acquired Company’s net assets as additional information not existing as of the acquisition date becomes available. Any future measurement period adjustments will be recorded through an adjustment to the bargain purchase gain upon identification. Below is a summary of the related impact of the acquisition on the Company's consolidated balance sheet as of the acquisition date.











The fair value of assets acquired totaled $664.3 million and included total loans of $479.3 million with an initial loan discount of $13.5 million.



The fair value of assets acquired totaled $664.3 million and included total loans of $479.3 million with an initial loan discount of $13.5 million.



The fair value of the liabilities assumed totaled $614.6 million and included total deposits of $555.4 million with an initial deposit mark related to time deposits of $1.1 million.



The fair value of the liabilities assumed totaled $614.6 million and included total deposits of $555.4 million with an initial deposit mark related to time deposits of $1.1 million.



Core deposit intangibles and other intangibles acquired totaled $15.6 million.



Core deposit intangibles and other intangibles acquired totaled $15.6 million.



No goodwill was recorded in the transaction, and the preliminary bargain purchase gain (included in other income) totaled $2.9 million.







At December 31, 2024, total assets were $2.0 billion, an increase of $559.6 million or 38.6% from September 30, 2024 and $591.0 million or approximately 41.6% from December 31, 2023. The increases in total assets from the prior quarter and prior year were primarily driven by growth in loans held for investment (LHFI) (net of deferred fees and costs) and the securities portfolio, primarily due to the Touchstone acquisition.





At December 31, 2024, LHFI net of allowance totaled $1.5 billion, an increase of $468.6 million from $982.0 million at September 30, 2024, and an increase of $493.1 million or 51.5% from December 31, 2023. LHFI increased from the prior quarter and prior year primarily due to the Touchstone acquisition, as well as organic loan growth compared to prior year.





At December 31, 2024, total investments were $277.3 million, an increase of $7.8 million from September 30, 2024, and a decrease of $25.9 million or 8.5% from December 31, 2023. Available for sale (AFS) securities totaled $163.8 million at December 31, 2024 and $146.0 million at September 30, 2024 and $152.9 million at December 31, 2023. The increases compared to the prior quarter and prior year were primarily due to the acquisition of Touchstone. Total net unrealized losses on the AFS securities portfolio were $22.1 million at December 31, 2024, compared to $17.2 million at September 30, 2024, and $20.6 million at December 31, 2023. Held to maturity securities are carried at cost and totaled $109.7 million at December 31, 2024, $121.4 million at September 30, 2024, and $148.2 million at December 31, 2023.





At December 31, 2024, total deposits were $1.80 billion, an increase of $550.5 million from the prior quarter, and an increase of $570.1 million or 46.2% from December 31, 2023. The increases in deposit balances from the prior quarter and prior year are primarily due to increases in interest bearing customer deposits and demand deposits, primarily related to the addition of the Touchstone acquired deposits.





Other borrowings decreased $50.0 million during the fourth quarter as the Bank repaid borrowed funds from the Federal Reserve Bank through their Bank Term Funding Program.





Shareholders’ equity totaled $166.5 million on December 31, 2024, which was an increase of $41.4 million from September 30, 2024. The increase in total shareholders’ equity was primarily attributable to the issuance of 2.67 million shares associated with the Touchstone acquisition. The Company declared and paid cash dividends of $0.155 per common share during the fourth quarter of 2024, up from $0.15 paid during the first three quarterly periods of 2024.





The following table provides capital ratios at the periods ended:



















Dec 31, 2024

















Sept 30, 2024

















Dec 31, 2023















Total capital ratio



(2)















12.35





%













14.29





%













14.13





%









Tier 1 capital ratio



(2)















11.19





%













13.04





%













12.88





%









Common equity Tier 1 capital ratio



(2)















11.19





%













13.04





%













12.88





%









Leverage ratio



(2)















7.95





%













9.23





%













9.17





%









Common equity to total assets



(3)















8.29





%













8.62





%













8.23





%









Tangible common equity to tangible assets



(1) (3)















7.46





%













8.43





%













8.03





%



































(1)







These are financial measures not calculated in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). For a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures, see the "Non-GAAP Reconciliation" sections of the Performance Summary tables included in this release.























(2)







All ratios at December 31, 2024 are estimates and subject to change pending the Company’s filing of its FR Y9-C. All other periods are presented as filed.























(3)







Capital ratios presented are for First National Corporation.























NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES







In addition to financial statements prepared in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”), the Company uses certain non-GAAP financial measures that provide useful information for financial and operational decision making, evaluating trends, and comparing financial results to other financial institutions. The non-GAAP financial measures presented in this document include adjusted operating net income, adjusted basic and diluted earnings (loss) per share, adjusted return on average assets, adjusted return on average equity, pre-provision pre-tax earnings, adjusted pre-provision pre-tax earnings, fully taxable equivalent interest income, the net interest margin, the efficiency ratio, tangible book value per share, and tangible common equity to tangible assets.





The Company believes certain non-GAAP financial measures enhance the understanding of its business and performance. Non-GAAP financial measures are supplemental and not a substitute for, or more important than, financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP and may not be comparable to those reported by other financial institutions. A reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure is included at the end of this release.







ABOUT FIRST NATIONAL CORPORATION







First National Corporation (NASDAQ: FXNC) is the parent company and bank holding company of First Bank, a community bank that first opened for business in 1907 in Strasburg, Virginia. The Bank offers loan and deposit products and services through its website, www.fbvirginia.com, its mobile banking platform, a network of ATMs located throughout its market area, a loan production office, a customer service center in a retirement community, and thirty-three bank branch office locations located throughout the Shenandoah Valley, the south-central regions of Virginia, the Roanoke Valley, the Richmond MSA, and in northern North Carolina. In addition to providing traditional banking services, the Bank operates a wealth management division under the name First Bank Wealth Management. First Bank also owns First Bank Financial Services, Inc., which owns an interest in an entity that provides title insurance services.







FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS







Certain information contained in this discussion may include “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements relate to the Company’s plans, objectives, expectations and intentions and other statements that are not historical facts, and other statements identified by words such as “believes,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “estimates,” “intends,” “plans,” “targets,” and “projects,” as well as similar expression. Although the Company believes that its expectations with respect to the forward-looking statements are based upon reliable assumptions within the bounds of its knowledge of its business and operations, there can be no assurance that actual results, performance, or achievements will not differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. For details on factors that could affect expectations, future events, or results, see the risk factors and other cautionary language included in First National’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023, and most recent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”).





Additional risks and uncertainties may include, but are not limited to: (1) the risk that the cost savings and any revenue synergies from the Touchstone merger may not be realized or take longer than anticipated to be realized, including due to the state of the economy or other competitive factors in the areas in which the parties operate, (2) disruption from the merger of customer, supplier, employee or other business partner relationships, including diversion of management's attention from ongoing business operations and opportunities due to the merger, (3) the possibility that the costs, fees, expenses and charges related to the merger may be greater than anticipated, (4) reputational risk and the reaction of each of the parties’ customers, suppliers, employees or other business partners to the merger, (5) the risks relating to the integration of Touchstone’s operations into the operations of First National, including the risk that such integration will be materially delayed or will be more costly or difficult than expected, (6) the risk of expansion into new geographic or product markets, (7) the dilution caused by First National’s issuance of additional shares of its common stock in the merger, and (8) general competitive, economic, political and market conditions. All subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements concerning First National or any person acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statements above. First National does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect circumstances or events that occur after the date the forward-looking statements are made.







CONTACTS











Scott C. Harvard









Bruce E. Thomas









President and CEO









Senior Vice President and Interim CFO









(540) 465-9121









(540) 465-9121









sharvard@fbvirginia.com









bthomas@fbvirginia.com



























FIRST NATIONAL CORPORATION









Performance Summary









(in thousands, except share and per share data)











(unaudited)

































































































For the Three Months Ended













For the Year Ended























Dec 31, 2024

















Sept 30, 2024

















Dec 31, 2023

















Dec 31, 2024

















Dec 31, 2023

















Income Statement















































































































Interest and dividend income

























































































Interest and fees on loans









$





21,516













$





14,479













$





13,255













$





63,483













$





49,293













Interest on deposits in banks













2,085

















1,538

















368

















6,490

















1,809













Interest on federal funds sold













189

















—

















—

















189

















—













Interest on securities

























































































Taxable interest on securities













1,284

















1,091

















1,318

















4,733

















5,286













Tax-exempt interest on securities













308

















303

















303

















1,222

















1,220













Dividends













104

















33

















30

















202

















111













Total interest and dividend income









$





25,486













$





17,444













$





15,274













$





76,319













$





57,719













Interest expense

























































































Interest on deposits









$





6,415













$





4,958













$





4,232













$





20,964













$





13,660













Interest on federal funds purchased













1

















—

















1

















1

















1













Interest on subordinated debt













396

















69

















70

















603

















277













Interest on junior subordinated debt













68

















68

















68

















270

















271













Interest on other borrowings













247

















600

















94

















2,029

















97













Total interest expense









$





7,127













$





5,695













$





4,465













$





23,867













$





14,306













Net interest income









$





18,359













$





11,749













$





10,809













$





52,452













$





43,413













Provision for credit losses













4,750

















1,700

















5,950

















7,850

















6,150













Net interest income after provision for credit losses









$





13,609













$





10,049













$





4,859













$





44,602













$





37,263













Noninterest income

























































































Service charges on deposit accounts









$





1,181













$





675













$





718













$





3,122













$





2,780













ATM and check card fees













792

















934

















825

















3,305

















3,449













Wealth management fees













903

















952

















784

















3,617

















3,120













Fees for other customer services













317

















276

















232

















966

















770













Brokered mortgage fees













90

















92

















46

















252

















119













Income from bank owned life insurance













264

















191

















168

















755

















627













Net gains (losses) on securities available for sale













(154





)













39

















—

















(115





)













—













Gain on sale of other investment













—

















—

















186

















—

















186













Net gains on disposal of premises and equipment













—

















—

















—

















—

















47













Bargain purchase gain













2,920

















—

















—

















2,920

















—













Other operating income













131

















44

















110

















1,558

















686













Total noninterest income









$





6,444













$





3,203













$





3,069













$





16,380













$





11,784













Noninterest expense

























































































Salaries and employee benefits









$





10,439













$





5,927













$





4,999













$





28,076













$





21,039













Occupancy













936

















585

















568

















2,604

















2,154













Equipment













1,123

















726

















621

















3,131

















2,377













Marketing













371

















262

















190

















1,101

















910













Supplies













264

















123

















153

















618

















576













Legal and professional fees













1,214

















596

















443

















3,386

















1,647













ATM and check card expense













385

















394

















313

















1,508

















1,578













FDIC assessment













285

















195

















154

















860

















633













Bank franchise tax













262

















262

















262

















1,047

















1,040













Data processing expense













4,142

















290

















327

















4,841

















1,047













Amortization expense













448

















4

















4

















461

















18













Other real estate owned expense (income), net













5

















10

















2

















15

















(199





)









Net losses on disposal of premises and equipment













(4





)













2

















—

















47

















—













Other operating expense













2,059

















1,083

















1,064

















5,239

















4,422













Total noninterest expense









$





21,929













$





10,459













$





9,100













$





52,934













$





37,242













Income (loss) before income taxes









$





(1,876





)









$





2,793













$





(1,172





)









$





8,048













$





11,805













Income tax expense (benefit)













(943





)













545

















(321





)













1,082

















2,181













Net income (loss)









$





(933





)









$





2,248













$





(851





)









$





6,966













$





9,624







































































































FIRST NATIONAL CORPORATION









Performance Summary









(in thousands, except share and per share data)











(unaudited)

































































































As of or For the Three Months Ended













As of or For the Year Ended























Dec 31, 2024

















Sept 30, 2024

















Dec 31, 2023

















Dec 31, 2024

















Dec 31, 2023

















Common Share and Per Common Share Data















































































































Earnings (loss) per common share, basic









$





(0.10





)









$





0.36













$





(0.14





)









$





1.00













$





1.54













Adjusted earnings (loss) per common share, basic



(1)











$





0.66

















0.39

















(0.14





)









$





2.10













$





1.54













Weighted average shares, basic













8,971,649

















6,287,997

















6,261,500

















6,955,592

















6,265,394













Earnings (loss) per common share, diluted









$





(0.10





)









$





0.36













$





(0.14





)









$





1.00













$





1.53













Adjusted earnings (loss) per common share, diluted



(1)











$





0.66

















0.39

















(0.14





)









$





2.10













$





1.53













Weighted average shares, diluted













8,994,315

















6,303,282

















6,282,815

















6,971,089

















6,279,106













Shares outstanding at period end













8,974,102

















6,296,705

















6,263,102

















8,974,102

















6,263,102













Tangible book value per share at period end



(1)











$





16.55













$





19.37













$





18.06













$





16.55













$





18.06













Cash dividends









$





0.155













$





0.150













$





0.150













$





0.605













$





0.600







































































































Key Performance Ratios















































































































Return on average assets













(0.18





%)













0.62





%













(0.25





%)













0.44





%













0.71





%









Adjusted return on average assets



(1)















1.15





%













0.67





%













(0.25





%)













0.92





%













0.71





%









Return on average equity













(2.35





%)













7.28





%













(2.97





%)













5.33





%













8.59





%









Adjusted return on average equity



(1)















15.01





%













7.93





%













(2.97





%)













11.19





%













8.59





%









Net interest margin



(1)















3.83





%













3.43





%













3.35





%













3.51





%













3.41





%









Efficiency ratio



(1)















63.97





%













68.13





%













66.26





%













66.73





%













67.69





%



































































































Average Balances















































































































Average assets









$





2,051,578













$





1,449,185













$





1,372,365













$





1,597,150













$





1,363,339













Average earning assets













1,919,864

















1,374,566

















1,290,231

















1,504,946

















1,280,980













Average shareholders’ equity













157,844

















122,802

















113,614

















130,715

















112,083







































































































Asset Quality















































































































Loan charge-offs









$





1,432













$





1,667













$





2,765













$





4,033













$





3,993













Loan recoveries













98

















95

















92

















283

















418













Net charge-offs













1,334

















1,572

















2,673

















3,750

















3,575













Non-accrual loans













7,058

















5,929

















6,763

















7,058

















6,763













Other real estate owned, net













53

















56

















—

















53

















—













Nonperforming assets



(





3





)















7,111

















5,985

















6,763

















7,111

















6,763













Loans 30 to 89 days past due, accruing













3,085

















2,358

















2,484

















3,085

















2,484













Loans over 90 days past due, accruing













365

















—

















524

















365

















524













Special mention loans













7,043

















516

















—

















7,043

















—













Substandard loans, accruing













2,030

















1,713

















287

















2,030

















287







































































































Capital Ratios







(2)

















































































































Total capital









$





181,449













$





148,477













$





142,333













$





181,449













$





142,333













Tier 1 capital













164,454

















135,490

















129,840

















164,454

















129,840













Common equity Tier 1 capital













164,454

















135,490

















129,840

















164,454

















129,840













Total capital to risk-weighted assets













12.35





%













14.29





%













14.05





%













12.35





%













14.05





%









Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets













11.19





%













13.04





%













12.82





%













11.19





%













12.82





%









Common equity Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets













11.19





%













13.04





%













12.82





%













11.19





%













12.82





%









Leverage ratio













7.95





%













9.23





%













9.31





%













7.95





%













9.31





%







































































































FIRST NATIONAL CORPORATION









Performance Summary









(in thousands, except share and per share data)











(unaudited)



































































































For the Period Ended

























Dec 31, 2024

















Sept 30, 2024

















Jun 30, 2024

















Mar 31, 2024

















Dec 31, 2023

















Balance Sheet















































































































Cash and due from banks









$





24,916













$





18,197













$





16,729













$





14,476













$





17,194













Interest-bearing deposits in banks













137,958

















108,319

















118,906

















124,232

















69,967













Cash and cash equivalents









$





162,874













$





126,516













$





135,635













$





138,708













$





87,161













Securities available for sale, at fair value













163,847

















146,013

















144,816

















147,675

















152,857













Securities held to maturity, at amortized cost (net of allowance for credit losses)













109,741

















121,425

















123,497

















125,825

















148,244













Restricted securities, at cost













3,741

















2,112

















2,112

















2,112

















2,078













Loans, net of allowance for credit losses













1,450,604

















982,016

















977,423

















960,371

















957,456













Other real estate owned, net













53

















56

















—

















—

















—













Premises and equipment, net













34,824

















22,960

















22,205

















21,993

















22,142













Accrued interest receivable













6,020

















4,794

















4,916

















4,978

















4,655













Bank owned life insurance













37,873

















24,992

















24,802

















24,652

















24,902













Goodwill













3,030

















3,030

















3,030

















3,030

















3,030













Core deposit intangibles, net













14,986

















104

















108

















113

















117













Other assets













22,688

















16,698

















18,984

















17,738

















16,653













Total assets









$





2,010,281













$





1,450,716













$





1,457,528













$





1,447,195













$





1,419,295





































































































Noninterest-bearing demand deposits









$





520,153













$





383,400













$





397,770













$





384,092













$





379,208













Savings and interest-bearing demand deposits













924,880

















663,925

















665,208

















677,458

















662,169













Time deposits













358,745

















205,930

















202,818

















197,587

















192,349













Total deposits









$





1,803,778













$





1,253,255













$





1,265,796













$





1,259,137













$





1,233,726













Other borrowings













—

















50,000

















50,000

















50,000

















50,000













Subordinated debt, net













21,176

















4,999

















4,998

















4,998

















4,997













Junior subordinated debt













9,279

















9,279

















9,279

















9,279

















9,279













Accrued interest payable and other liabilities













9,517

















8,068

















7,564

















5,965

















5,022













Total liabilities









$





1,843,750













$





1,325,601













$





1,337,637













$





1,329,379













$





1,303,024





































































































Preferred stock









$





—













$





—













$





—













$





—













$





—













Common stock













11,218

















7,871

















7,851

















7,847

















7,829













Surplus













77,058

















33,409

















33,116

















33,021

















32,950













Retained earnings













96,947

















99,270

















97,966

















96,465

















94,198













Accumulated other comprehensive (loss), net













(18,692





)













(15,435





)













(19,042





)













(19,517





)













(18,706





)









Total shareholders’ equity









$





166,531













$





125,115













$





119,891













$





117,816













$





116,271













Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity









$





2,010,281













$





1,450,716













$





1,457,528













$





1,447,195













$





1,419,295







































































































Loan Data















































































































Mortgage real estate loans:

























































































Construction and land development









$





84,480













$





61,446













$





60,919













$





53,364













$





52,680













Secured by farmland













14,133

















9,099

















8,911

















9,079

















9,154













Secured by 1-4 family residential













547,576

















351,004

















346,976

















347,014

















344,369













Other real estate loans













658,029

















440,648

















440,857

















436,006

















438,118













Loans to farmers (except those secured by real estate)













940

















633

















349

















332

















455













Commercial and industrial loans (except those secured by real estate)













140,393

















114,190

















115,951

















113,230

















112,619













Consumer installment loans













7,582

















5,396

















5,068

















4,808

















4,753













Deposit overdrafts













450

















253

















365

















251

















222













All other loans













13,421

















12,051

















10,580

















8,890

















7,060













Total loans









$





1,467,004













$





994,720













$





989,976













$





972,974













$





969,430













Allowance for credit losses













(16,400





)













(12,704





)













(12,553





)













(12,603





)













(11,974





)









Loans, net









$





1,450,604













$





982,016













$





977,423













$





960,371













$





957,456







































































































FIRST NATIONAL CORPORATION









Non-GAAP Reconciliation









(in thousands, except share and per share data)











(unaudited)











































































For the Three Months Ended













For the Year Ended





















Dec 31, 2024













Sept 30, 2024













Dec 31, 2023













Dec 31, 2024













Dec 31, 2023

















Operating Net Income



























































































Net income (GAAP)





$





(933





)





$





2,248









$





(851





)





$





6,966









$





9,624













Add: Merger-related expenses









7,316













219













—













8,107













—













Add: Day 2 Non-PCD Provision









3,931













—













—













3,931













—













Subtract: Bargain purchase gain









(2,920





)









—













—













(2,920





)









—













Subtract: Tax effect of adjustment



(4)











(1,439





)









(19





)









—













(1,463





)









—













Adjusted operating net income (non-GAAP)





$





5,955









$





2,448









$





(851





)





$





14,621









$





9,624



















































































Adjusted Earnings Per Share, Basic



























































































Weighted average shares, basic









8,971,649













6,287,997













6,261,500













6,955,592













6,265,394













Basic earnings (loss) per share (GAAP)





$





(0.10





)





$





0.36









$





(0.14





)





$





1.00









$





1.54













Adjusted earnings (loss) per share, basic (non-GAAP)





$





0.66









$





0.39









$





(0.14





)





$





2.10









$





1.54



















































































Adjusted Earnings Per Share, Diluted



























































































Weighted average shares, diluted









8,994,315













6,303,282













6,282,815













6,971,089













6,279,106













Diluted earnings (loss) per share (GAAP)





$





(0.10





)





$





0.36









$





(0.14





)





$





1.00









$





1.53













Adjusted diluted earnings (loss) per share (non-GAAP)





$





0.66









$





0.39









$





(0.14





)





$





2.10









$





1.53



















































































Adjusted Pre-Provision, Pre-Tax Earnings



























































































Net interest income





$





18,359









$





11,749









$





10,809









$





52,452









$





43,413













Total noninterest income









6,444













3,203













3,069













16,380













11,784













Net revenue





$





24,803









$





14,952









$





13,878









$





68,832









$





55,197













Total noninterest expense









21,929













10,459













9,100













52,934













37,242













Pre-provision, pre-tax earnings





$





2,874









$





4,493









$





4,778









$





15,898









$





17,955













Add: Merger expenses









7,316













219













—













8,107













—













Add: Day 2 Non-PCD Provision









3,931













—













—













3,931













—













Subtract: Bargain purchase gain









(2,920





)









—













—













(2,920





)









—













Adjusted pre-provision, pre-tax, earnings





$





7,270









$





4,712









$





4,778









$





21,085









$





17,955



















































































Adjusted Performance Ratios



























































































Average assets





$





2,051,578









$





1,449,185









$





1,372,365









$





1,597,150









$





1,363,339













Return on average assets (GAAP)









(0.18





%)









0.62





%









(0.25





%)









0.44





%









0.71





%









Adjusted return on average assets (non-GAAP)









1.15





%









0.67





%









(0.25





%)









0.92





%









0.71





%













































































Average shareholders’ equity





$





157,844









$





122,802













113,614









$





130,715









$





112,083













Return on average equity (GAAP)









(2.35





%)









7.28





%









(2.97





%)









5.33





%









8.59





%









Adjusted return on average equity (non-GAAP)









15.01





%









7.93





%









(2.97





%)









11.19





%









8.59





%













































































Pre-provision, pre-tax return on average assets (non-GAAP)









0.56





%









1.24





%









1.39





%









1.00





%









1.32





%









Adjusted pre-provision, pre-tax return on average assets (non-GAAP)









1.42





%









1.30





%









1.39





%









1.32





%









1.32





%















































































Net Interest Margin



























































































Tax-equivalent net interest income





$





18,461









$





11,842









$





10,889









$





52,821









$





43,738













Average earning assets









1,919,864













1,374,566













1,290,231













1,504,946













1,280,980













Net interest margin (non-GAAP)









3.83





%









3.43





%









3.35





%









3.51





%









3.41





%























































































FIRST NATIONAL CORPORATION









Non-GAAP Reconciliation









(in thousands, except share and per share data)







(unaudited)



















For the Three Months Ended













For the Year Ended





















Dec 31, 2024













Sept 30, 2024













Dec 31, 2023













Dec 31, 2024













Dec 31, 2023

















Efficiency Ratio



























































































Total noninterest expense (GAAP)





$





21,929









$





10,459









$





9,100









$





52,934









$





37,242













Add: other real estate owned income, net









(5





)









(10





)









(2





)









(15





)









199













Subtract: amortization of intangibles









(448





)









(4





)









(4





)









(461





)









(18





)









Subtract: loss on disposal of premises and equipment, net









3













(2





)









—













(47





)









—













Subtract: merger expenses









(7,316





)









(219





)









—













(8,107





)









—













Adjusted non-interest expense (non-GAAP)





$





14,163









$





10,224









$





9,094









$





44,304









$





37,423













Tax-equivalent net interest income (non-GAAP)





$





18,461









$





11,842









$





10,889









$





52,821









$





43,738













Total noninterest income (GAAP)









6,444













3,203













3,069













16,380













11,784













(Gain) loss on disposal of premises and equipment









—













—













(47





)









—













(47





)









Gain on sale of other investment









—













—













(186





)









—













(186





)









Bargain purchase gain









(2,920





)









—













—













(2,920





)









—













Securities losses (gains), net









154













(39





)









—













115













—













Adjusted income for efficiency ratio (non-GAAP)





$





22,139









$





15,006









$





13,725









$





66,396









$





55,289

















































































Efficiency ratio (non-GAAP)









63.97





%









68.13





%









66.26





%









66.73





%









67.69





%















































































FIRST NATIONAL CORPORATION









Non-GAAP Reconciliation









(in thousands, except share and per share data)











(unaudited)



































































































For the Three Months Ended

















For the Year Ended

























Dec 31, 2024

















Sept 30, 2024

















Dec 31, 2023

















Dec 31, 2024

















Dec 31, 2023

















Tax-Equivalent Net Interest Income















































































































GAAP measures:

























































































Interest income – loans









$





21,516













$





14,479













$





13,255













$





63,483













$





49,293













Interest income – investments and other













3,970

















2,965

















2,019

















12,836

















8,426













Interest expense – deposits













(6,415





)













(4,958





)













(4,232





)













(20,964





)













(13,660





)









Interest expense – federal funds purchased













(1





)













-

















-

















(1





)













-













Interest expense – subordinated debt













(396





)













(69





)













(70





)













(603





)













(277





)









Interest expense – junior subordinated debt













(68





)













(68





)













(68





)













(270





)













(271





)









Interest expense – other borrowings













(247





)













(600





)













(95





)













(2,029





)













(98





)









Net interest income









$





18,359













$





11,749













$





10,809













$





52,452













$





43,413













Non-GAAP measures:

























































































Add: Tax benefit realized on non-taxable interest income – loans



(4)











$





18













$





13













$





—













$





43













$





—













Add: Tax benefit realized on non-taxable interest income – municipal securities



(4)















84

















80

















80

















326

















325













Tax benefit realized on non-taxable interest income









$





102













$





93













$





80













$





369













$





325













Tax-equivalent net interest income









$





18,461













$





11,842













$





10,889













$





52,821













$





43,738































































































































































































Tangible Common Equity and Tangible Assets















































































































Total assets (GAAP)









$





2,010,281













$





1,450,716













$





1,419,295













$





2,010,281













$





1,419,295













Subtract: goodwill













(3,030





)













(3,030





)













(3,030





)













(3,030





)













(3,030





)









Subtract: core deposit intangibles, net













(14,986





)













(104





)













(117





)













(14,986





)













(117





)









Tangible assets (Non-GAAP)









$





1,992,265













$





1,447,582













$





1,416,148













$





1,992,265













$





1,416,148





































































































Total shareholders’ equity (GAAP)









$





166,531













$





125,115













$





116,271













$





166,531













$





116,271













Subtract: goodwill













(3,030





)













(3,030





)













(3,030





)













(3,030





)













(3,030





)









Subtract: core deposit intangibles, net













(14,986





)













(104





)













(117





)













(14,986





)













(117





)









Tangible common equity (Non-GAAP)









$





148,515













$





121,981













$





113,124













$





148,515













$





113,124





































































































Tangible common equity to tangible assets ratio













7.45





%













8.43





%













7.99





%













7.45





%













7.99





%



























































































































































































Tangible Book Value Per Share















































































































Tangible common equity (non-GAAP)









$





148,515













$





121,981













$





113,124













$





148,515













$





113,124













Common shares outstanding, ending













8,974,102

















6,296,705

















6,263,102

















8,974,102

















6,263,102













Tangible book value per share









$





16.48













$





19.37













$





18.06













$





16.48













$





18.06







































(1)







Non-GAAP financial measure. See “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” and “Non-GAAP Reconciliations” for additional information and detailed calculations of adjustments.























(2)







Capital ratios are for First Bank.























(3)







Nonperforming assets are comprised of nonaccrual loans and other real estate owned.























(4)







The tax rate utilized in calculating the tax benefit is 21%. Certain merger-related expenses were non-deductible.







