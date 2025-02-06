News & Insights

First National Corporation Reports Fourth Quarter 2024 Financial Results Following Touchstone Bankshares Acquisition

February 06, 2025 — 07:44 am EST

First National Corporation reports a Q4 net loss of $933K post-Touchstone acquisition, with adjusted earnings of $6.0 million.

Quiver AI Summary

First National Corporation reported a consolidated net loss of $933 thousand for Q4 2024, with a loss per share of $0.10, while adjusted operating earnings were $6.0 million, or $0.66 per share. For the full year, the company earned $7.0 million, translating to $1.00 per share, and adjusted operating earnings of $14.6 million, or $2.10 per share. The results reflect the company’s recent acquisition of Touchstone Bankshares, positively influencing both net interest income and operating metrics despite merger-related costs totaling approximately $7.3 million in Q4. Total assets increased to $2.0 billion, with significant growth attributed to the acquisition, and the bank's net interest margin improved to 3.83%. The bank aims to finalize integration with Touchstone and expects benefits from the merger moving forward.

Potential Positives

  • First National Corporation successfully completed the acquisition of Touchstone Bankshares, enhancing its total assets by $664.3 million.
  • The company's net interest margin rose to 3.83%, primarily due to the benefits of the Touchstone acquisition, reflecting improved profitability.
  • An adjusted operating earnings increase to $6.0 million for the fourth quarter demonstrates solid operational performance despite merger costs.
  • Total deposits increased significantly to $1.80 billion, up 46.2% year-over-year, expanding the bank's customer base and financial strength.

Potential Negatives

  • The company reported an unaudited consolidated net loss of $933 thousand for the fourth quarter of 2024, indicating potential financial instability.
  • Noninterest expenses increased significantly by $11.5 million in the fourth quarter compared to the previous quarter, primarily due to merger-related costs, raising concerns about cost management post-acquisition.
  • The company recorded a provision for credit losses of $4.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2024, which includes significant provisions associated with acquired loans, indicating concerns over asset quality and increased risks in the loan portfolio.

FAQ

What were First National Corporation's earnings for Q4 2024?

First National Corporation reported an unaudited consolidated net loss of $933 thousand for the fourth quarter of 2024.

How did the Touchstone acquisition influence financial results?

The acquisition of Touchstone Bankshares significantly increased total assets and improved net interest income metrics for First National.

What is the adjusted earnings per share for First National?

The adjusted earnings per share for the fourth quarter of 2024 were $0.66, compared to $0.39 in the previous quarter.

What are the key financial highlights for First National in 2024?

Highlights include $7.0 million in net earnings for the entire year and successful merger integration with Touchstone Bankshares.

How did the acquisition affect First National's loan quality?

Nonperforming assets decreased to 0.35% of total assets, reflecting improved loan quality post-acquisition of Touchstone's portfolio.

Full Release



STRASBURG, Va., Feb. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First National Corporation (the “Company” or “First National”) (NASDAQ: FXNC), the bank holding company of First Bank (the “Bank”), reported an unaudited consolidated net loss of $933 thousand and basic and diluted loss per common share of $0.10 for the fourth quarter of 2024, and adjusted operating earnings

(1)

of $6.0 million and adjusted operating basic and diluted earnings

(1)

per common share of $0.66 for the fourth quarter of 2024.



For the year ended December 31, 2024, the Company reported unaudited consolidated earnings of $7.0 million and basic and diluted earnings per common share of $1.00 and adjusted operating earnings

(1)

of $14.6 million and adjusted basic and diluted earnings per common share

(1)

of $2.10 for the year ended December 31, 2024.




“2024 was a transformational year for First National as we consummated our largest acquisition to date and resulting partnership with Touchstone Bankshares. Our results for the quarter reflected solid operating metrics adjusting for merger costs, and is the first quarter to include the combined financial results of First National and Touchstone

,” said Scott Harvard, President and Chief Executive Officer of First National. “

I am proud of all the work from our teammates to get us to this point. We are completing system conversions in several weeks which will allow us to operate as one bank across our footprint. We believe the fourth quarter financial operating performance is indicative of the benefits of the acquisition and look forward to fully completing the integration of our two companies."




FOURTH QUARTER HIGHLIGHTS






  • Completed acquisition of Touchstone Bankshares, Inc. on October 1


  • Total assets of $2.0 billion with 33 branch offices


  • Net interest margin increased 40 basis points to 3.83%


  • Noninterest bearing deposits comprised 29% of total deposits


  • Efficiency ratio of 63.97%

    (1)






Merger with Touchstone Bankshares, Inc. (



Touchstone



)




On October 1, 2024, the Company completed its acquisition of Touchstone. Touchstone’s results of operations are included in the Company’s consolidated results since the date of acquisition, and, therefore, the Company’s fourth quarter and full year 2024 results reflect increased levels of average balances, net interest income, and expense compared to its prior quarter and full year 2023 results. After purchase accounting fair value adjustments, the acquisition added $664.3 million of total assets, including $479.3 million of loans held for investment (“LHFI”), and $614.6 million of total liabilities, including $555.4 million in total deposits. The Company recorded a preliminary bargain purchase gain of $2.9 million during the quarter associated with the acquisition.



In connection with the acquisition, the Company recorded an allowance for credit losses on acquired loans that experienced a more than insignificant amount of credit deterioration since origination (“PCD” loans) of $385 thousand. In addition, the Company recorded a provision for credit losses of $3.8 million on non-PCD loans and $100 thousand provision on unfunded commitments for the fourth quarter of 2024.



The Company incurred pre-tax merger costs of approximately $7.3 million during the fourth quarter of 2024 related to the Touchstone acquisition.




NET INTEREST INCOME



For the fourth quarter of 2024, net interest income was $18.4 million, an increase of $6.6 million from $11.7 million in the third quarter of 2024. The increases in net interest income was primarily the result of a $545.3 million increase in average interest earning assets, partially offset by a $415.0 million increase in average interest bearing liabilities, in each case primarily related to the acquisition of Touchstone. For the fourth quarter of 2024, the Company’s net interest margin increased 40 basis points to 3.83% primarily due to the impacts associated with the Touchstone acquisition. Earning asset yields for the fourth quarter of 2024 increased 22 basis points to 5.30% compared to the third quarter of 2024, and the cost of funds decreased by 21 basis points to 1.51%, due to changes in deposit mix following the acquisition of Touchstone and federal funds rate cuts in late 2024.



The Company’s net interest margin (FTE)

(1)

for the fourth quarter of 2024 includes the impact of acquisition accounting fair value adjustments. Net accretion income related to acquisition accounting was $408 thousand, or a nine basis point incremental increase to the net interest margin for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2024, and none for the comparative prior quarter and same quarter in 2023, respectively, due to the Touchstone acquisition.




NONINTEREST INCOME



Noninterest income increased $3.4 million to $6.4 million for the fourth quarter of 2024 from $3.2 million in the prior quarter, primarily driven by $2.9 million of pre-tax bargain purchase gain and other increases in noninterest income associated with the full quarter impact of the Touchstone acquisition that closed on October 1, 2024.




NONINTEREST EXPENSE



Noninterest expense increased $11.5 million to $21.9 million for the fourth quarter of 2024 from $10.5 million in the prior quarter, primarily driven by a $7.3 million increase in pre-tax merger-related expenses, as well as other increases in noninterest expense due to the full quarter impact of the Touchstone acquisition. The full quarter impact of Touchstone and related merger expenses drove the majority of the $4.5 million increase in salaries and benefits, the $3.9 million increase in data processing, and the $351 thousand increase in occupancy expenses compared to the prior quarter. In addition, legal and professional services increased $618 thousand, primarily due to fees associated with the merger.



Adjusted operating noninterest expense, which excludes merger-related costs ($219 thousand in the third quarter and $7.3 million in the fourth quarter) and amortization of intangible assets ($4 thousand in the third quarter and $448 thousand in the fourth quarter), increased $3.9 million to $14.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2024 from $10.2 million in the prior quarter, primarily due to the impact of the Touchstone acquisition.




ASSET QUALITY





Overview




Loans past due greater than 30 days and still accruing interest as a percentage of total loans amounted to 0.24% on December 31, 2024, compared to 0.24% on September 30, 2024, and 0.31% on December 31, 2023. Of the total past due loans still accruing interest, $365 thousand were past due 90 days or more on December 31, 2024, compared to $0 on September 30, 2024, and $524 thousand on December 31, 2023. Management classifies non-performing assets ("NPAs") as non-accrual loans and OREO. Nonperforming assets (“NPAs”) as a percentage of total assets decreased to 0.35% on December 31, 2024, compared to 0.41% on September 30, 2024, and 0.48% one year ago on December 31, 2023. The decrease in the NPA ratio was primarily due to the effects of the Touchstone acquisition, which added LHFI of $479.3 million acquired in the transaction. Net charge-offs totaled $1.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to net charge-offs of $1.6 million in the third quarter of 2024, and net charge-offs of $2.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2023. The net charge-offs for the fourth quarter of 2024 included $883 thousand of commercial and industrial loans, with $774 thousand of that specific to our pool of loans originated to health care professionals through a third-party lender. The allowance for credit losses on loans totaled $16.4 million, or 1.12% of total loans on December 31, 2024, compared to $12.7 million, or 1.28% of total loans on September 30, 2024, and $12.0 million, or 1.24% of total loans on December 31, 2023.





Nonperforming Assets




NPAs increased to $7.1 million on December 31, 2024, compared to $6.0 million on September 30, 2024, and $6.8 million on December 31, 2023, which represented 0.35%, 0.41%, and 0.48% of total assets, respectively. The increase in NPAs during the fourth quarter of 2024 resulted from the acquisition of Touchstone’s portfolio, including $1 million of additional non-accrual loans.





Past Due Loans




Loans past due 30-89 days and still accruing interest increased to $3.1 million, or 0.21% of total loans on December 31, 2024, compared to $2.4 million, or 0.24% of total loans on September 30, 2024, and $2.5 million, or 0.26%, of total loans on December 31, 2023. Loans past due over 90 days or more and still accruing interest on December 31, 2024, increased to $365 thousand, compared to $0 on September 30, 2024, and $524 thousand on December 31, 2023.





Allowance for Credit Losses on Loans




For the fourth quarter of 2024, the Company recorded a provision for credit losses of $4.8 million, compared to a provision for credit losses of $1.7 million in the prior quarter, and a provision for credit losses of $6.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2023. Included in the provision for credit losses for the fourth quarter of 2024 was a $3.8 million initial provision expense on non-PCD loans and $100 thousand on unfunded commitments, each acquired from Touchstone. As compared to the prior quarter, the decrease in provision for credit losses, outside of the initial provision expense recorded on non-PCD loans and unfunded commitments acquired from Touchstone, primarily reflects the impact of lower net charge-offs in the fourth quarter of 2024 and lower outstanding legacy loan balances. As compared to the same period in the prior year, the decrease in provision for credit losses, outside of the initial provision expense recorded on non-PCD loans and unfunded commitments acquired from Touchstone, is primarily due to higher reserves booked during the fourth quarter of 2023 due to qualitative factor adjustments related to the commercial and industrial loan pool, as well as specific reserves from identified individually evaluated loans.




BALANCE SHEET



At December 31, 2024, the Company’s consolidated balance sheet includes the impact of the Touchstone acquisition, which closed October 1, 2024, as discussed above. ASC 805,

Business Combinations,

allows for a measurement period of 12 months beyond the acquisition date to finalize the fair value measurements of the acquired Company’s net assets as additional information not existing as of the acquisition date becomes available. Any future measurement period adjustments will be recorded through an adjustment to the bargain purchase gain upon identification. Below is a summary of the related impact of the acquisition on the Company's consolidated balance sheet as of the acquisition date.





  • The fair value of assets acquired totaled $664.3 million and included total loans of $479.3 million with an initial loan discount of $13.5 million.


  • The fair value of the liabilities assumed totaled $614.6 million and included total deposits of $555.4 million with an initial deposit mark related to time deposits of $1.1 million.


  • Core deposit intangibles and other intangibles acquired totaled $15.6 million.


  • No goodwill was recorded in the transaction, and the preliminary bargain purchase gain (included in other income) totaled $2.9 million.



At December 31, 2024, total assets were $2.0 billion, an increase of $559.6 million or 38.6% from September 30, 2024 and $591.0 million or approximately 41.6% from December 31, 2023. The increases in total assets from the prior quarter and prior year were primarily driven by growth in loans held for investment (LHFI) (net of deferred fees and costs) and the securities portfolio, primarily due to the Touchstone acquisition.



At December 31, 2024, LHFI net of allowance totaled $1.5 billion, an increase of $468.6 million from $982.0 million at September 30, 2024, and an increase of $493.1 million or 51.5% from December 31, 2023. LHFI increased from the prior quarter and prior year primarily due to the Touchstone acquisition, as well as organic loan growth compared to prior year.



At December 31, 2024, total investments were $277.3 million, an increase of $7.8 million from September 30, 2024, and a decrease of $25.9 million or 8.5% from December 31, 2023. Available for sale (AFS) securities totaled $163.8 million at December 31, 2024 and $146.0 million at September 30, 2024 and $152.9 million at December 31, 2023. The increases compared to the prior quarter and prior year were primarily due to the acquisition of Touchstone. Total net unrealized losses on the AFS securities portfolio were $22.1 million at December 31, 2024, compared to $17.2 million at September 30, 2024, and $20.6 million at December 31, 2023. Held to maturity securities are carried at cost and totaled $109.7 million at December 31, 2024, $121.4 million at September 30, 2024, and $148.2 million at December 31, 2023.



At December 31, 2024, total deposits were $1.80 billion, an increase of $550.5 million from the prior quarter, and an increase of $570.1 million or 46.2% from December 31, 2023. The increases in deposit balances from the prior quarter and prior year are primarily due to increases in interest bearing customer deposits and demand deposits, primarily related to the addition of the Touchstone acquired deposits.



Other borrowings decreased $50.0 million during the fourth quarter as the Bank repaid borrowed funds from the Federal Reserve Bank through their Bank Term Funding Program.



Shareholders’ equity totaled $166.5 million on December 31, 2024, which was an increase of $41.4 million from September 30, 2024. The increase in total shareholders’ equity was primarily attributable to the issuance of 2.67 million shares associated with the Touchstone acquisition. The Company declared and paid cash dividends of $0.155 per common share during the fourth quarter of 2024, up from $0.15 paid during the first three quarterly periods of 2024.



The following table provides capital ratios at the periods ended:


Dec 31, 2024



Sept 30, 2024



Dec 31, 2023

Total capital ratio

(2)


12.35
%


14.29
%


14.13
%

Tier 1 capital ratio

(2)


11.19
%


13.04
%


12.88
%

Common equity Tier 1 capital ratio

(2)


11.19
%


13.04
%


12.88
%

Leverage ratio

(2)


7.95
%


9.23
%


9.17
%

Common equity to total assets

(3)


8.29
%


8.62
%


8.23
%

Tangible common equity to tangible assets

(1) (3)


7.46
%


8.43
%


8.03
%






































(1)
These are financial measures not calculated in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). For a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures, see the "Non-GAAP Reconciliation" sections of the Performance Summary tables included in this release.




(2)
All ratios at December 31, 2024 are estimates and subject to change pending the Company’s filing of its FR Y9-C. All other periods are presented as filed.




(3)
Capital ratios presented are for First National Corporation.





NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES



In addition to financial statements prepared in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”), the Company uses certain non-GAAP financial measures that provide useful information for financial and operational decision making, evaluating trends, and comparing financial results to other financial institutions. The non-GAAP financial measures presented in this document include adjusted operating net income, adjusted basic and diluted earnings (loss) per share, adjusted return on average assets, adjusted return on average equity, pre-provision pre-tax earnings, adjusted pre-provision pre-tax earnings, fully taxable equivalent interest income, the net interest margin, the efficiency ratio, tangible book value per share, and tangible common equity to tangible assets.



The Company believes certain non-GAAP financial measures enhance the understanding of its business and performance. Non-GAAP financial measures are supplemental and not a substitute for, or more important than, financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP and may not be comparable to those reported by other financial institutions. A reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure is included at the end of this release.




ABOUT FIRST NATIONAL CORPORATION



First National Corporation (NASDAQ: FXNC) is the parent company and bank holding company of First Bank, a community bank that first opened for business in 1907 in Strasburg, Virginia. The Bank offers loan and deposit products and services through its website, www.fbvirginia.com, its mobile banking platform, a network of ATMs located throughout its market area, a loan production office, a customer service center in a retirement community, and thirty-three bank branch office locations located throughout the Shenandoah Valley, the south-central regions of Virginia, the Roanoke Valley, the Richmond MSA, and in northern North Carolina. In addition to providing traditional banking services, the Bank operates a wealth management division under the name First Bank Wealth Management. First Bank also owns First Bank Financial Services, Inc., which owns an interest in an entity that provides title insurance services.




FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS



Certain information contained in this discussion may include “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements relate to the Company’s plans, objectives, expectations and intentions and other statements that are not historical facts, and other statements identified by words such as “believes,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “estimates,” “intends,” “plans,” “targets,” and “projects,” as well as similar expression. Although the Company believes that its expectations with respect to the forward-looking statements are based upon reliable assumptions within the bounds of its knowledge of its business and operations, there can be no assurance that actual results, performance, or achievements will not differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. For details on factors that could affect expectations, future events, or results, see the risk factors and other cautionary language included in First National’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023, and most recent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”).



Additional risks and uncertainties may include, but are not limited to: (1) the risk that the cost savings and any revenue synergies from the Touchstone merger may not be realized or take longer than anticipated to be realized, including due to the state of the economy or other competitive factors in the areas in which the parties operate, (2) disruption from the merger of customer, supplier, employee or other business partner relationships, including diversion of management's attention from ongoing business operations and opportunities due to the merger, (3) the possibility that the costs, fees, expenses and charges related to the merger may be greater than anticipated, (4) reputational risk and the reaction of each of the parties’ customers, suppliers, employees or other business partners to the merger, (5) the risks relating to the integration of Touchstone’s operations into the operations of First National, including the risk that such integration will be materially delayed or will be more costly or difficult than expected, (6) the risk of expansion into new geographic or product markets, (7) the dilution caused by First National’s issuance of additional shares of its common stock in the merger, and (8) general competitive, economic, political and market conditions. All subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements concerning First National or any person acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statements above. First National does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect circumstances or events that occur after the date the forward-looking statements are made.




CONTACTS





























Scott C. Harvard

Bruce E. Thomas

President and CEO

Senior Vice President and Interim CFO

(540) 465-9121

(540) 465-9121

sharvard@fbvirginia.com

bthomas@fbvirginia.com






FIRST NATIONAL CORPORATION




Performance Summary




(in thousands, except share and per share data)

























































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































(unaudited)






















For the Three Months Ended


For the Year Ended




Dec 31, 2024



Sept 30, 2024



Dec 31, 2023



Dec 31, 2024



Dec 31, 2023


Income Statement






























Interest and dividend income




















Interest and fees on loans

$
21,516


$
14,479


$
13,255


$
63,483


$
49,293

Interest on deposits in banks


2,085



1,538



368



6,490



1,809

Interest on federal funds sold


189













189






Interest on securities




















Taxable interest on securities


1,284



1,091



1,318



4,733



5,286

Tax-exempt interest on securities


308



303



303



1,222



1,220

Dividends


104



33



30



202



111

Total interest and dividend income

$
25,486


$
17,444


$
15,274


$
76,319


$
57,719

Interest expense




















Interest on deposits

$
6,415


$
4,958


$
4,232


$
20,964


$
13,660

Interest on federal funds purchased


1








1



1



1

Interest on subordinated debt


396



69



70



603



277

Interest on junior subordinated debt


68



68



68



270



271

Interest on other borrowings


247



600



94



2,029



97

Total interest expense

$
7,127


$
5,695


$
4,465


$
23,867


$
14,306

Net interest income

$
18,359


$
11,749


$
10,809


$
52,452


$
43,413

Provision for credit losses


4,750



1,700



5,950



7,850



6,150

Net interest income after provision for credit losses

$
13,609


$
10,049


$
4,859


$
44,602


$
37,263

Noninterest income




















Service charges on deposit accounts

$
1,181


$
675


$
718


$
3,122


$
2,780

ATM and check card fees


792



934



825



3,305



3,449

Wealth management fees


903



952



784



3,617



3,120

Fees for other customer services


317



276



232



966



770

Brokered mortgage fees


90



92



46



252



119

Income from bank owned life insurance


264



191



168



755



627

Net gains (losses) on securities available for sale


(154
)


39








(115
)





Gain on sale of other investment












186








186

Net gains on disposal of premises and equipment






















47

Bargain purchase gain


2,920













2,920






Other operating income


131



44



110



1,558



686

Total noninterest income

$
6,444


$
3,203


$
3,069


$
16,380


$
11,784

Noninterest expense




















Salaries and employee benefits

$
10,439


$
5,927


$
4,999


$
28,076


$
21,039

Occupancy


936



585



568



2,604



2,154

Equipment


1,123



726



621



3,131



2,377

Marketing


371



262



190



1,101



910

Supplies


264



123



153



618



576

Legal and professional fees


1,214



596



443



3,386



1,647

ATM and check card expense


385



394



313



1,508



1,578

FDIC assessment


285



195



154



860



633

Bank franchise tax


262



262



262



1,047



1,040

Data processing expense


4,142



290



327



4,841



1,047

Amortization expense


448



4



4



461



18

Other real estate owned expense (income), net


5



10



2



15



(199
)

Net losses on disposal of premises and equipment


(4
)


2








47






Other operating expense


2,059



1,083



1,064



5,239



4,422

Total noninterest expense

$
21,929


$
10,459


$
9,100


$
52,934


$
37,242

Income (loss) before income taxes

$
(1,876
)

$
2,793


$
(1,172
)

$
8,048


$
11,805

Income tax expense (benefit)


(943
)


545



(321
)


1,082



2,181

Net income (loss)

$
(933
)

$
2,248


$
(851
)

$
6,966


$
9,624
























FIRST NATIONAL CORPORATION




Performance Summary




(in thousands, except share and per share data)

































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































(unaudited)






















As of or For the Three Months Ended


As of or For the Year Ended




Dec 31, 2024



Sept 30, 2024



Dec 31, 2023



Dec 31, 2024



Dec 31, 2023


Common Share and Per Common Share Data






























Earnings (loss) per common share, basic

$
(0.10
)

$
0.36


$
(0.14
)

$
1.00


$
1.54

Adjusted earnings (loss) per common share, basic

(1)

$
0.66



0.39



(0.14
)

$
2.10


$
1.54

Weighted average shares, basic


8,971,649



6,287,997



6,261,500



6,955,592



6,265,394

Earnings (loss) per common share, diluted

$
(0.10
)

$
0.36


$
(0.14
)

$
1.00


$
1.53

Adjusted earnings (loss) per common share, diluted

(1)

$
0.66



0.39



(0.14
)

$
2.10


$
1.53

Weighted average shares, diluted


8,994,315



6,303,282



6,282,815



6,971,089



6,279,106

Shares outstanding at period end


8,974,102



6,296,705



6,263,102



8,974,102



6,263,102

Tangible book value per share at period end

(1)

$
16.55


$
19.37


$
18.06


$
16.55


$
18.06

Cash dividends

$
0.155


$
0.150


$
0.150


$
0.605


$
0.600























Key Performance Ratios






























Return on average assets


(0.18
%)


0.62
%


(0.25
%)


0.44
%


0.71
%

Adjusted return on average assets

(1)


1.15
%


0.67
%


(0.25
%)


0.92
%


0.71
%

Return on average equity


(2.35
%)


7.28
%


(2.97
%)


5.33
%


8.59
%

Adjusted return on average equity

(1)


15.01
%


7.93
%


(2.97
%)


11.19
%


8.59
%

Net interest margin

(1)


3.83
%


3.43
%


3.35
%


3.51
%


3.41
%

Efficiency ratio

(1)


63.97
%


68.13
%


66.26
%


66.73
%


67.69
%























Average Balances






























Average assets

$
2,051,578


$
1,449,185


$
1,372,365


$
1,597,150


$
1,363,339

Average earning assets


1,919,864



1,374,566



1,290,231



1,504,946



1,280,980

Average shareholders’ equity


157,844



122,802



113,614



130,715



112,083























Asset Quality






























Loan charge-offs

$
1,432


$
1,667


$
2,765


$
4,033


$
3,993

Loan recoveries


98



95



92



283



418

Net charge-offs


1,334



1,572



2,673



3,750



3,575

Non-accrual loans


7,058



5,929



6,763



7,058



6,763

Other real estate owned, net


53



56








53






Nonperforming assets

(


3


)


7,111



5,985



6,763



7,111



6,763

Loans 30 to 89 days past due, accruing


3,085



2,358



2,484



3,085



2,484

Loans over 90 days past due, accruing


365








524



365



524

Special mention loans


7,043



516








7,043






Substandard loans, accruing


2,030



1,713



287



2,030



287























Capital Ratios



(2)






























Total capital

$
181,449


$
148,477


$
142,333


$
181,449


$
142,333

Tier 1 capital


164,454



135,490



129,840



164,454



129,840

Common equity Tier 1 capital


164,454



135,490



129,840



164,454



129,840

Total capital to risk-weighted assets


12.35
%


14.29
%


14.05
%


12.35
%


14.05
%

Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets


11.19
%


13.04
%


12.82
%


11.19
%


12.82
%

Common equity Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets


11.19
%


13.04
%


12.82
%


11.19
%


12.82
%

Leverage ratio


7.95
%


9.23
%


9.31
%


7.95
%


9.31
%


























FIRST NATIONAL CORPORATION




Performance Summary




(in thousands, except share and per share data)

















































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































(unaudited)























For the Period Ended




Dec 31, 2024



Sept 30, 2024



Jun 30, 2024



Mar 31, 2024



Dec 31, 2023


Balance Sheet






























Cash and due from banks

$
24,916


$
18,197


$
16,729


$
14,476


$
17,194

Interest-bearing deposits in banks


137,958



108,319



118,906



124,232



69,967

Cash and cash equivalents

$
162,874


$
126,516


$
135,635


$
138,708


$
87,161

Securities available for sale, at fair value


163,847



146,013



144,816



147,675



152,857

Securities held to maturity, at amortized cost (net of allowance for credit losses)


109,741



121,425



123,497



125,825



148,244

Restricted securities, at cost


3,741



2,112



2,112



2,112



2,078

Loans, net of allowance for credit losses


1,450,604



982,016



977,423



960,371



957,456

Other real estate owned, net


53



56
















Premises and equipment, net


34,824



22,960



22,205



21,993



22,142

Accrued interest receivable


6,020



4,794



4,916



4,978



4,655

Bank owned life insurance


37,873



24,992



24,802



24,652



24,902

Goodwill


3,030



3,030



3,030



3,030



3,030

Core deposit intangibles, net


14,986



104



108



113



117

Other assets


22,688



16,698



18,984



17,738



16,653

Total assets

$
2,010,281


$
1,450,716


$
1,457,528


$
1,447,195


$
1,419,295






















Noninterest-bearing demand deposits

$
520,153


$
383,400


$
397,770


$
384,092


$
379,208

Savings and interest-bearing demand deposits


924,880



663,925



665,208



677,458



662,169

Time deposits


358,745



205,930



202,818



197,587



192,349

Total deposits

$
1,803,778


$
1,253,255


$
1,265,796


$
1,259,137


$
1,233,726

Other borrowings







50,000



50,000



50,000



50,000

Subordinated debt, net


21,176



4,999



4,998



4,998



4,997

Junior subordinated debt


9,279



9,279



9,279



9,279



9,279

Accrued interest payable and other liabilities


9,517



8,068



7,564



5,965



5,022

Total liabilities

$
1,843,750


$
1,325,601


$
1,337,637


$
1,329,379


$
1,303,024






















Preferred stock

$




$




$




$




$



Common stock


11,218



7,871



7,851



7,847



7,829

Surplus


77,058



33,409



33,116



33,021



32,950

Retained earnings


96,947



99,270



97,966



96,465



94,198

Accumulated other comprehensive (loss), net


(18,692
)


(15,435
)


(19,042
)


(19,517
)


(18,706
)

Total shareholders’ equity

$
166,531


$
125,115


$
119,891


$
117,816


$
116,271

Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity

$
2,010,281


$
1,450,716


$
1,457,528


$
1,447,195


$
1,419,295























Loan Data






























Mortgage real estate loans:




















Construction and land development

$
84,480


$
61,446


$
60,919


$
53,364


$
52,680

Secured by farmland


14,133



9,099



8,911



9,079



9,154

Secured by 1-4 family residential


547,576



351,004



346,976



347,014



344,369

Other real estate loans


658,029



440,648



440,857



436,006



438,118

Loans to farmers (except those secured by real estate)


940



633



349



332



455

Commercial and industrial loans (except those secured by real estate)


140,393



114,190



115,951



113,230



112,619

Consumer installment loans


7,582



5,396



5,068



4,808



4,753

Deposit overdrafts


450



253



365



251



222

All other loans


13,421



12,051



10,580



8,890



7,060

Total loans

$
1,467,004


$
994,720


$
989,976


$
972,974


$
969,430

Allowance for credit losses


(16,400
)


(12,704
)


(12,553
)


(12,603
)


(11,974
)

Loans, net

$
1,450,604


$
982,016


$
977,423


$
960,371


$
957,456
























FIRST NATIONAL CORPORATION




Non-GAAP Reconciliation




(in thousands, except share and per share data)
















































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































(unaudited)

















For the Three Months Ended


For the Year Ended



Dec 31, 2024


Sept 30, 2024


Dec 31, 2023


Dec 31, 2024


Dec 31, 2023


Operating Net Income

























Net income (GAAP)
$
(933
)
$
2,248

$
(851
)
$
6,966

$
9,624

Add: Merger-related expenses

7,316


219






8,107





Add: Day 2 Non-PCD Provision

3,931










3,931





Subtract: Bargain purchase gain

(2,920
)









(2,920
)




Subtract: Tax effect of adjustment

(4)

(1,439
)

(19
)





(1,463
)




Adjusted operating net income (non-GAAP)
$
5,955

$
2,448

$
(851
)
$
14,621

$
9,624


















Adjusted Earnings Per Share, Basic

























Weighted average shares, basic

8,971,649


6,287,997


6,261,500


6,955,592


6,265,394

Basic earnings (loss) per share (GAAP)
$
(0.10
)
$
0.36

$
(0.14
)
$
1.00

$
1.54

Adjusted earnings (loss) per share, basic (non-GAAP)
$
0.66

$
0.39

$
(0.14
)
$
2.10

$
1.54


















Adjusted Earnings Per Share, Diluted

























Weighted average shares, diluted

8,994,315


6,303,282


6,282,815


6,971,089


6,279,106

Diluted earnings (loss) per share (GAAP)
$
(0.10
)
$
0.36

$
(0.14
)
$
1.00

$
1.53

Adjusted diluted earnings (loss) per share (non-GAAP)
$
0.66

$
0.39

$
(0.14
)
$
2.10

$
1.53


















Adjusted Pre-Provision, Pre-Tax Earnings

























Net interest income
$
18,359

$
11,749

$
10,809

$
52,452

$
43,413

Total noninterest income

6,444


3,203


3,069


16,380


11,784

Net revenue
$
24,803

$
14,952

$
13,878

$
68,832

$
55,197

Total noninterest expense

21,929


10,459


9,100


52,934


37,242

Pre-provision, pre-tax earnings
$
2,874

$
4,493

$
4,778

$
15,898

$
17,955

Add: Merger expenses

7,316


219






8,107





Add: Day 2 Non-PCD Provision

3,931










3,931





Subtract: Bargain purchase gain

(2,920
)









(2,920
)




Adjusted pre-provision, pre-tax, earnings
$
7,270

$
4,712

$
4,778

$
21,085

$
17,955


















Adjusted Performance Ratios

























Average assets
$
2,051,578

$
1,449,185

$
1,372,365

$
1,597,150

$
1,363,339

Return on average assets (GAAP)

(0.18
%)

0.62
%

(0.25
%)

0.44
%

0.71
%

Adjusted return on average assets (non-GAAP)

1.15
%

0.67
%

(0.25
%)

0.92
%

0.71
%

















Average shareholders’ equity
$
157,844

$
122,802


113,614

$
130,715

$
112,083

Return on average equity (GAAP)

(2.35
%)

7.28
%

(2.97
%)

5.33
%

8.59
%

Adjusted return on average equity (non-GAAP)

15.01
%

7.93
%

(2.97
%)

11.19
%

8.59
%

















Pre-provision, pre-tax return on average assets (non-GAAP)

0.56
%

1.24
%

1.39
%

1.00
%

1.32
%

Adjusted pre-provision, pre-tax return on average assets (non-GAAP)

1.42
%

1.30
%

1.39
%

1.32
%

1.32
%


















Net Interest Margin

























Tax-equivalent net interest income
$
18,461

$
11,842

$
10,889

$
52,821

$
43,738

Average earning assets

1,919,864


1,374,566


1,290,231


1,504,946


1,280,980

Net interest margin (non-GAAP)

3.83
%

3.43
%

3.35
%

3.51
%

3.41
%






















FIRST NATIONAL CORPORATION




Non-GAAP Reconciliation




(in thousands, except share and per share data)



(unaudited)



For the Three Months Ended


For the Year Ended



Dec 31, 2024


Sept 30, 2024


Dec 31, 2023


Dec 31, 2024


Dec 31, 2023


Efficiency Ratio

























Total noninterest expense (GAAP)
$
21,929

$
10,459

$
9,100

$
52,934

$
37,242

Add: other real estate owned income, net

(5
)

(10
)

(2
)

(15
)

199

Subtract: amortization of intangibles

(448
)

(4
)

(4
)

(461
)

(18
)

Subtract: loss on disposal of premises and equipment, net

3


(2
)





(47
)




Subtract: merger expenses

(7,316
)

(219
)





(8,107
)




Adjusted non-interest expense (non-GAAP)
$
14,163

$
10,224

$
9,094

$
44,304

$
37,423

Tax-equivalent net interest income (non-GAAP)
$
18,461

$
11,842

$
10,889

$
52,821

$
43,738

Total noninterest income (GAAP)

6,444


3,203


3,069


16,380


11,784

(Gain) loss on disposal of premises and equipment









(47
)





(47
)

Gain on sale of other investment









(186
)





(186
)

Bargain purchase gain

(2,920
)









(2,920
)




Securities losses (gains), net

154


(39
)





115





Adjusted income for efficiency ratio (non-GAAP)
$
22,139

$
15,006

$
13,725

$
66,396

$
55,289

















Efficiency ratio (non-GAAP)

63.97
%

68.13
%

66.26
%

66.73
%

67.69
%



















FIRST NATIONAL CORPORATION




Non-GAAP Reconciliation




(in thousands, except share and per share data)



























































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































(unaudited)























For the Three Months Ended



For the Year Ended




Dec 31, 2024



Sept 30, 2024



Dec 31, 2023



Dec 31, 2024



Dec 31, 2023


Tax-Equivalent Net Interest Income






























GAAP measures:




















Interest income – loans

$
21,516


$
14,479


$
13,255


$
63,483


$
49,293

Interest income – investments and other


3,970



2,965



2,019



12,836



8,426

Interest expense – deposits


(6,415
)


(4,958
)


(4,232
)


(20,964
)


(13,660
)

Interest expense – federal funds purchased


(1
)


-



-



(1
)


-

Interest expense – subordinated debt


(396
)


(69
)


(70
)


(603
)


(277
)

Interest expense – junior subordinated debt


(68
)


(68
)


(68
)


(270
)


(271
)

Interest expense – other borrowings


(247
)


(600
)


(95
)


(2,029
)


(98
)

Net interest income

$
18,359


$
11,749


$
10,809


$
52,452


$
43,413

Non-GAAP measures:




















Add: Tax benefit realized on non-taxable interest income – loans

(4)

$
18


$
13


$




$
43


$



Add: Tax benefit realized on non-taxable interest income – municipal securities

(4)


84



80



80



326



325

Tax benefit realized on non-taxable interest income

$
102


$
93


$
80


$
369


$
325

Tax-equivalent net interest income

$
18,461


$
11,842


$
10,889


$
52,821


$
43,738












































Tangible Common Equity and Tangible Assets






























Total assets (GAAP)

$
2,010,281


$
1,450,716


$
1,419,295


$
2,010,281


$
1,419,295

Subtract: goodwill


(3,030
)


(3,030
)


(3,030
)


(3,030
)


(3,030
)

Subtract: core deposit intangibles, net


(14,986
)


(104
)


(117
)


(14,986
)


(117
)

Tangible assets (Non-GAAP)

$
1,992,265


$
1,447,582


$
1,416,148


$
1,992,265


$
1,416,148






















Total shareholders’ equity (GAAP)

$
166,531


$
125,115


$
116,271


$
166,531


$
116,271

Subtract: goodwill


(3,030
)


(3,030
)


(3,030
)


(3,030
)


(3,030
)

Subtract: core deposit intangibles, net


(14,986
)


(104
)


(117
)


(14,986
)


(117
)

Tangible common equity (Non-GAAP)

$
148,515


$
121,981


$
113,124


$
148,515


$
113,124






















Tangible common equity to tangible assets ratio


7.45
%


8.43
%


7.99
%


7.45
%


7.99
%












































Tangible Book Value Per Share






























Tangible common equity (non-GAAP)

$
148,515


$
121,981


$
113,124


$
148,515


$
113,124

Common shares outstanding, ending


8,974,102



6,296,705



6,263,102



8,974,102



6,263,102

Tangible book value per share

$
16.48


$
19.37


$
18.06


$
16.48


$
18.06










































(1)
Non-GAAP financial measure.  See “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” and “Non-GAAP Reconciliations” for additional information and detailed calculations of adjustments.




(2)
Capital ratios are for First Bank.




(3)
Nonperforming assets are comprised of nonaccrual loans and other real estate owned.




(4)
The tax rate utilized in calculating the tax benefit is 21%. Certain merger-related expenses were non-deductible.





