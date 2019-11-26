First National Corporation (FXNC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 27, 2019

First National Corporation (FXNC) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 27, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.09 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 13, 2019. Shareholders who purchased FXNC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that FXNC has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $20, the dividend yield is 1.8%.

The previous trading day's last sale of FXNC was $20, representing a -35.48% decrease from the 52 week high of $31 and a 19.47% increase over the 52 week low of $16.74.

FXNC is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) and Bank of America Corporation (BAC). FXNC's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.85.

