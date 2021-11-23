First National Corporation (FXNC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 24, 2021

First National Corporation (FXNC) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 24, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.12 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 10, 2021. Shareholders who purchased FXNC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that FXNC has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $22.96, the dividend yield is 2.09%.

The previous trading day's last sale of FXNC was $22.96, representing a -3.79% decrease from the 52 week high of $23.87 and a 53.07% increase over the 52 week low of $15.00.

FXNC is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) and Bank of America Corporation (BAC). FXNC's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.22.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the fxnc Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.