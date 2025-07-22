First National Corporation Appoints Chris Layne as Senior Vice President, Regional Market Executive for Richmond

First National Corporation announces Chris Layne as Senior Vice President, Regional Market Executive for Richmond, enhancing local banking leadership.

Quiver AI Summary

First National Corporation has announced the appointment of Chris Layne as Senior Vice President and Regional Market Executive for Richmond, responsible for business banking and development in that area. CEO Scott C. Harvard expressed confidence in Layne's community roots and leadership ability to enhance the bank's local relationships. Layne, who has over twenty years of experience in commercial banking and strategic growth in Richmond, holds degrees from the University of La Verne and Averett University, and is a graduate of the ABA Stonier Graduate School of Banking. He is dedicated to community service and has held various leadership roles in regional organizations. Layne aims to strengthen First Bank's commitment to providing personalized service to customers across different sectors, including small businesses and non-profits.

Potential Positives

First National Corporation has appointed Chris Layne as Senior Vice President and Regional Market Executive for Richmond, which may enhance its leadership and business development capabilities in a key market.

Chris Layne's extensive experience and community involvement can strengthen the bank's local relationships and commitment to personalized service.

His leadership is expected to support the company's growth in key markets and empower existing teams, potentially leading to improved customer relationships and expanded market presence.

Potential Negatives

Despite the positive announcement of a new leadership hire, the press release does not provide any specific details regarding recent performance metrics or strategic challenges, which may raise concerns about the company's current status and future direction.



The focus on appointing a new regional executive may indicate potential instability or a need for revitalization in the Richmond market, suggesting that prior leadership may not have been effective.



The release lacks mention of how the new hire's performance will be measured or the goals they are expected to achieve, which could leave investors and stakeholders uncertain about the company’s strategic plans and accountability.

FAQ

Who is Chris Layne?

Chris Layne is the new Senior Vice President and Regional Market Executive for Richmond at First National Corporation.

What is Chris Layne's experience in banking?

Chris has over two decades of experience in commercial banking, operational transformation, and strategic growth in the Richmond market.

How does Chris Layne plan to impact First Bank?

Chris aims to enhance customer relationships, deliver high-quality service, and support business development in the Richmond area.

What are First National Corporation's areas of service?

First National Corporation offers banking services across Virginia and northern North Carolina, specializing in loans, deposits, and wealth management.

What values does Chris Layne bring to his role?

Chris brings integrity, discipline, and a commitment to community service, shaped by his 20 years of military experience.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$FXNC Insider Trading Activity

margin: 24px 0;padding: 20px;background: linear-gradient(90deg, #c6a3f7 0%, #a8bde3 50%, #7bd4bb 100%);border: 1px solid #c5e1a5;border-radius: 10px;box-shadow: 0 2px 6px rgba(0,0,0,0.08);text-align: center;font-family: 'Helvetica Neue', Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif;display: none;">Receive $FXNC Data Alerts

$FXNC insiders have traded $FXNC stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 4 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $FXNC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

BRAD E SCHWARTZ (EVP - CFO) has made 4 purchases buying 4,000 shares for an estimated $79,020 and 0 sales.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$FXNC Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 20 institutional investors add shares of $FXNC stock to their portfolio, and 14 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release



STRASBURG, Va., July 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First National Corporation (the “Company” or “First National”) (NASDAQ: FXNC), the bank holding company of First Bank (the “Bank”) is pleased to announce the addition of Chris Layne as Senior Vice President, Regional Market Executive for Richmond. Chris will be responsible for all lines of business banking and business development in the Richmond market.

















“We’re proud to welcome Chris to the First Bank team as our new market leader for the greater Richmond region. His deep roots in the community and proven leadership will strengthen our commitment to local relationships and personalized service,” said Scott C. Harvard, CEO of First National Corporation and First Bank. “At First Bank, we believe in the Power of One – one community, one team, one trusted partner – and Chris embodies that spirit.”





Chris has over two decades of experience in commercial banking, operational transformation, and strategic growth in the greater Richmond market with area regional and local banks. He holds a Bachelor of Arts in Business Administration from the University of La Verne, a Master of Business Administration from Averett University, and is a graduate of the ABA Stonier Graduate School of Banking at The Wharton School, University of Pennsylvania.





“As we continue to grow in key markets, it’s essential we have the right leadership in place to support our customers and empower our employees,” Joe Shearin, President of the Greater Richmond Market, which includes Southside Virginia into northern North Carolina, commented. “Chris brings the experience, vision, and collaborative spirit that will enhance the strong teams we already have in place. Those teams will play a pivotal role in deepening relationships and expanding our presence across the region.” Chris will report to Joe, ensuring strong alignment within our market leadership structure.





A proud veteran of the United States Air Force and Air Force Reserve with over 20 years of service, Chris brings the values of integrity, discipline, and service to every aspect of his leadership. He is deeply committed to community impact and currently serves on the Board of Directors and Executive Committee of ChamberRVA, and as Chair of the Board of Trustees for St. Joseph’s Villa. He is also a member of the 2025 Class of Lead Virginia. He has held prior leadership roles with the Metropolitan Business League, Swift Creek YMCA, Capital Area Health Network, and Junior Achievement of Central Virginia. In addition, Chris co-founded and led TEAM KRL, a nonprofit organization based in his hometown of Huntington, West Virginia. Alongside two business partners, TEAM KRL helped mentor both male and female youth from low-to-moderate income environments, providing guidance, support, and positive role models to help shape their futures.





“I’m honored to join First Bank and build on its legacy of deep, personal relationships with our customers. My focus is on delivering responsive, high-quality service and working collaboratively with our team to meet the unique loan, deposit, and treasury needs of businesses and individuals across our market,” Chris stated. “Together, we are committed to being the one partner you can trust in every stage of your financial journey.”





Chris and his team stand prepared to meet the banking needs of small businesses, corporations, real estate investors, individuals, municipalities, and non-profits alike.





First National Corporation (NASDAQ: FXNC) is the parent company and bank holding company of First Bank, a community bank that first opened for business in 1907 in Strasburg. The Bank offers loan and deposit products and services through its website,



www.fbvirginia.com



, its mobile banking platform, a network of ATMs located throughout its market area, three loan production offices, a customer service center in a retirement community, and thirty-three bank branch office locations located through the Shenandoah Valley, the south-central regions of Virginia, the Roanoke Valley, the Richmond MSA, and in northern North Carolina. In addition to providing traditional banking services, the Bank operates a wealth management division under the name First Bank Wealth Management. First Bank also owns First Bank Financial Services, Inc, which owns an interest in an entity that provides title insurance services.











CONTACTS









Scott C. Harvard







President and CEO





(540) 465-9121







sharvard@fbvirginia.com







A photo accompanying this announcement is available at



https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/530c802a-1b5c-42dd-bef0-4918c71b9b2f





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.