First National Corp Reports Mixed Q3 2024 Results

November 06, 2024 — 11:10 pm EST

First National Corp ( (FXNC) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information First National Corp presented to its investors.

First National Corporation, operating as a community bank since 1907, provides a range of financial services including traditional banking and wealth management across Virginia and North Carolina. In its latest earnings report, the company announced a net income of $2.2 million for the third quarter of 2024, reflecting a decrease from the same period last year. Despite this, the company reported an improved net interest margin and a stable deposit base, alongside a significant increase in noninterest income driven by ATM, check card, and wealth management fees. Key financial metrics indicated a mixed performance with adjusted returns on assets and equity showing a decline compared to the previous year, although a recent acquisition of Touchstone Bankshares, Inc. is expected to bolster future growth. Looking ahead, First National Corporation remains optimistic about leveraging its recent acquisition to enhance shareholder value and expand its banking services across its regional footprint.

