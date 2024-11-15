News & Insights

First National Corp. raises quarterly cash dividend 3% to 15.5c per share

November 15, 2024 — 09:35 am EST

The Board of Directors of First National Corporation declared a quarterly cash dividend of 15.5c per share on November 13, 2024, a 3% increase compared to the quarterly dividend paid on September 13, 2024. This is the tenth consecutive year the Company has increased its dividend to shareholders. The dividend is payable on December 13, 2024, to shareholders of record as of November 29, 2024.

