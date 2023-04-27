First National Community Bancorp (FNCB) Declares $0.09 Dividend

First National Community Bancorp said on April 26, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.09 per share ($0.36 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.09 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of May 31, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of June 1, 2023 will receive the payment on June 15, 2023.

At the current share price of $6.02 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 5.98%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 3.22%, the lowest has been 1.45%, and the highest has been 5.98%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.91 (n=235).

The current dividend yield is 3.02 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.35. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.80%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

Learn to Harvest Dividends



Buy Stock. Capture Dividend. Sell Stock. Repeat. This is the essence of dividend harvesting and you can do it easily with Fintel's Dividend Capture Calendar.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 62 funds or institutions reporting positions in First National Community Bancorp. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 1.64% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FNCB is 0.03%, an increase of 4.03%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.97% to 3,043K shares. The put/call ratio of FNCB is 0.12, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 498K shares representing 2.53% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 494K shares, representing an increase of 0.97%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FNCB by 1.94% over the last quarter.

Alliancebernstein holds 251K shares representing 1.28% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 301K shares, representing a decrease of 19.76%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FNCB by 27.48% over the last quarter.

Cutler Capital Management holds 241K shares representing 1.23% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 253K shares, representing a decrease of 4.65%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FNCB by 7.27% over the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 236K shares representing 1.20% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 236K shares, representing a decrease of 0.03%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FNCB by 5.32% over the last quarter.

Bridgeway Capital Management holds 228K shares representing 1.16% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FNCB Bancorp Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

FNCB Bancorp, Inc. is the bank holding company of FNCB Bank. Locally-based for 110 years, FNCB Bank continues as a premier community bank in Northeastern Pennsylvania - offering a full suite of personal, small business and commercial banking solutions with industry-leading mobile, online and in-branch products and services. FNCB currently operates through 17 branch offices located in Lackawanna, Luzerne and Wayne Counties and a limited purpose office in Lehigh County, and remains dedicated to making our customers' banking experience simply better.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.