First National Community Bancorp (FNCB) Declares $0.09 Dividend

First National Community Bancorp said on January 25, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.09 per share ($0.36 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 28, 2023 will receive the payment on March 15, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.09 per share.

At the most recent share price of $7.96 / share, the stock's dividend yield was 4.52%. Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.35, indicating it is retaining a low percentage of its earnings to reinvest in growth opportunities.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.80%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 61 funds or institutions reporting positions in First National Community Bancorp. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 3.39%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:FNCB is 0.0299%, a decrease of 1.0863%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.43% to 3,105K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 493,500 shares representing 2.51% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Alliancebernstein holds 301,185 shares representing 1.53% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 331,180 shares, representing a decrease of 9.96%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FNCB by 23.35% over the last quarter.

Cutler Capital Management holds 252,581 shares representing 1.28% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 261,089 shares, representing a decrease of 3.37%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FNCB by 9.08% over the last quarter.

Pnc Financial Services Group holds 249,257 shares representing 1.27% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 235,886 shares representing 1.20% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FNCB Bancorp Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

FNCB Bancorp, Inc. is the bank holding company of FNCB Bank. Locally-based for 110 years, FNCB Bank continues as a premier community bank in Northeastern Pennsylvania - offering a full suite of personal, small business and commercial banking solutions with industry-leading mobile, online and in-branch products and services. FNCB currently operates through 17 branch offices located in Lackawanna, Luzerne and Wayne Counties and a limited purpose office in Lehigh County, and remains dedicated to making our customers' banking experience simply better.

