First National Bank Alaska Reports Increase In Q3 Profit

(RTTNews) - First National Bank Alaska (FBAK) reported earnings for its third quarter that Increased, from the same period last year

The company's earnings came in at $21.36 million, or $6.75 per share. This compares with $17.99 million, or $5.68 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 11.0% to $56.17 million from $50.59 million last year.

First National Bank Alaska earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

