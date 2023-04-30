First National Bank Alaska (FBAK) Declares $3.20 Dividend

First National Bank Alaska said on April 27, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $3.20 per share ($12.80 annualized). Previously, the company paid $3.20 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of May 31, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of June 1, 2023 will receive the payment on June 15, 2023.

At the current share price of $245.00 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 5.22%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 5.54%, the lowest has been 0.51%, and the highest has been 10.24%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.80 (n=168).

The current dividend yield is 0.17 standard deviations below the historical average.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.25%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 5 funds or institutions reporting positions in First National Bank Alaska. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 66.67% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FBAK is 0.27%, a decrease of 54.76%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.84% to 26K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Cutler Capital Management holds 11K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13K shares, representing a decrease of 15.85%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FBAK by 25.93% over the last quarter.

Rothschild Investment holds 10K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10K shares, representing an increase of 0.19%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FBAK by 21.61% over the last quarter.

Kahn Brothers Group holds 5K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Pnc Financial Services Group holds 0K shares.

Private Ocean holds 0K shares.

