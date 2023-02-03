First National Bank Alaska (FBAK) Declares $3.20 Dividend

First National Bank Alaska said on January 27, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $3.20 per share ($12.80 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 28, 2023 will receive the payment on March 15, 2023. Previously, the company paid $3.20 per share.

At the current share price of $245.00 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 5.22%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 5.23%, the lowest has been 0.51%, and the highest has been 10.24%. The standard deviation of yields is 2.11 (n=179).

The current dividend yield is 0.00 standard deviations below the historical average.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.25%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

Fund Sentiment

There are 3 funds or institutions reporting positions in First National Bank Alaska. This is a decrease of 0 owner(s) or 0.00%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:FBAK is 0.5982%, an increase of 16.1816%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.31% to 27K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Cutler Capital Management holds 12,600 shares

Rothschild Investment holds 10,104 shares

Kahn Brothers Group holds 4,770 shares

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.