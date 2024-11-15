News & Insights

Stocks

First National Announces Dividends for November

November 15, 2024 — 05:46 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Canadian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

First National Financial (TSE:FN) has released an update.

First National Financial Corporation has announced its November monthly dividend of $0.208334 per common share and a special one-time dividend of $0.50 per common share, both payable on December 13, 2024, to shareholders recorded by November 29, 2024. The company remains a key player in Canada’s mortgage market with extensive operations in residential and commercial mortgages.

For further insights into TSE:FN stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.