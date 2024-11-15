First National Announces Dividends for November

First National Financial (TSE:FN) has released an update.

First National Financial Corporation has announced its November monthly dividend of $0.208334 per common share and a special one-time dividend of $0.50 per common share, both payable on December 13, 2024, to shareholders recorded by November 29, 2024. The company remains a key player in Canada’s mortgage market with extensive operations in residential and commercial mortgages.

