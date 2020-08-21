First Mover: Wacky Bitcoin-to-DeFi Crypto Markets Might Be New Home of Capitalism

Price Point

Bitcoin was slightly lower early Friday, leaving the cryptocurrency on track for its first weekly price decline since mid-July.Â

The largest cryptocurrency broke above $12,000 earlier in the week and failed to hold the gains, thoughÂ John Willock, CEO of crypto asset manager Tritum,Â told CoinDesk ThursdayÂ that âmaybe weâve got $13,500 in the next phase up in the coming days.âÂ

Youâre readingÂ First Mover, CoinDeskâs daily markets newsletter. Assembled by the CoinDesk Markets Team, First Mover starts your day with the most up-to-date sentiment around crypto markets, which of course never close, putting in context every wild swing in bitcoin and more. We follow the money so you donât have to. You canÂ subscribe here.

Related: 0x Price Hits Two-Year High on Hopes Falling Ethereum Fees Will Spur DEX Trading

European stocks were upÂ and the euro was down early Friday as investors continued to bet on technology shares and a vaccine breakthrough while shrugging off fresh signs that the economic recovery is faltering. The dollar was headed for its first weekly gain since mid-June.Â

âIt does almost seem as if the entire crypto market is taking its cues from the U.S. dollar,â Mati Greenspan, founder of the foreign-exchange and cryptocurrency analysis firm Quantum Economics, told subscribers in an email.Â

Market moves

Even after growing 100-fold in the past five years, the entirety of the cryptocurrency asset class, which has a totalÂ market valuation of $372 billion, isÂ just fraction of theÂ $35 trillion U.S. stock market.Â

Whatâs surprising is these still-fledglingÂ digital-asset markets might be more rational and functional these days than Wall Street: The various ups and downs of token prices are sending out bona fide market signals that point to projects and opportunities whereÂ capital is warranted, and investorsÂ are responding.Â

Related: Bitcoin Options Open Interest Nears All Time High â But Rise in Puts Could Presage Drop

Mainstream investment analysts andÂ Wall Street Journal columnistsÂ nowÂ assert matter-of-factly that the stock market isÂ merely propped up by this yearâsÂ $3 trillion of money-printing by the Federal Reserve.

Sure, bitcoin has benefited from the perception that the largest cryptocurrency might benefit from inflation, since many investors see itÂ as a hedge against currency debasement, similar toÂ gold.Â

Far more fascinating are the capital flows into the semi-autonomous lending and trading systems being built atop the Ethereum and other blockchains under the rubric of âdecentralized finance,â or DeFi.

A real market?

Soaring token prices for projects likeÂ Aave,Â Chainlink,Â CompoundÂ andÂ Curve, not to mentionÂ good-luck-explaining-this-to-your-friendsÂ outliers likeÂ YamÂ andÂ Spaghetti, have indeed attracted capital, at least for stretches. According to DeFi pulse, total value socked away into theÂ platforms has jumped 10-fold this year to $7 billion.Â

It might all just beÂ speculative hype, but that might actually be preferable to global foreign exchange markets that are heavily influenced if not controlled by central bank officials.Â

Within the digital-asset ecosystem, investors have figured out how to quickly allocate and reallocate capital whenever new opportunities arise.Â Â Â

CoinDeskâs Daniel Cawrey reported on Thursday that juicy returns in the DeFi market are making some investors shift away, at least temporarily,Â from putting their money into options contracts on bitcoin.

âEvery derivatives trader that was looking for incremental yield and levered returns has been besotted by the magnitude of moves in DeFi,â Viashl Shah, founder of derivatives exchange Alpha5, told Cawrey. âSo, naturally, cost of capital dictates at least some attention that way.â

Traders are even are putting their bitcoinsÂ into DeFi platforms to take advantage of the higher yields in the fast-growing arena.Â

Since the start of the year, the number of bitcoin locked in DeFi has grown 34-fold to about 49,000.Â

It might be a bubble, but at least itâs not a game of trying to anticipate the Fedâs next move. In fact thereâs even room for investors to take bets on which projects might become dominant players in the future, without struggling so much to understand what exactly is happening, as often seems to be the case these days in so many traditional markets.Â

âDeFi long term will revolutionize finance, but this short-term bubble is bound to pop eventually, in my opinion,âÂ Michael Gord, co-founder of trading firm Global Digital Assets, told Cawrey. At that point, the locked-up bitcoinsÂ might flow back out of DeFi, and more money might flow back into bitcoin options.Â

Almost like a real market.Â

Bitcoin watch

Bitcoin has pulled back more than 5% from the 13-month high above $12,400 reached on Monday.Â

Unless buying action comes quick, downwards momentum could push prices down to $11,000, the cryptocurrency trading firm QCP noted earlier this week.

Open interest in bitcoin options has risen back to near record high levels seen in July.

However, that is not necessarily a bullish development, as investors have recently sold call options. That is evident from the recent recovery in the one-month put-call skew from -10% to -3%.

Investors typically sell call options when they expect prices to consolidate or drop.Â

Read more:Â Bitcoin Options Open Interest Nears All Time High â But Rise in Puts Could Presage Drop

â Omkar Godbole

Token watch

Dai (DAI): Stablecoin gets on Binanceâs new DeFi staking platform.Â Dai, the dollar-linked stablecoin for crypto lending platform MakerDAO, has become theÂ first available digital asset on Binanceâs DeFi staking program. The Binance initiative aims to tap into this yearâsÂ booming DeFi marketÂ by offering users the ability to earn âstaking rewards,â similar to interest on a bank deposit. Dai will be used to participate in Compound staking,Â according to Binance. Compound, another DeFi money market protocol, has more than $993 million worth of dai supply right now, according to its website. As CoinDeskÂ previously reported, users of Compound were rushing to deposit their dai on the platform to maximize yields.

Tether (USDT):Â 1 billion of the dollar-linked stablecoins are shifted to theÂ Ethereum blockchain from Tron.

Kyber (KNC):Â DeFiÂ token looks cheap based on a discounted cash flow analysis, and comparison with Synthetix (SNX) and Balancer (BAL), according to aÂ new report by TradeBlock.Â Â

Ethereum Classic (ETC):Â Frequently-attacked blockchain could be in line for upgradesÂ to help protect against more 51% attacks.

OMG (OMG):Â TokenÂ price doubles in past week as record Etherum feesÂ stoke interest in layer 2 solutions.

Analogs â On the economy and traditional finance

European economic activity unexpectedly slowed in August (Bloomberg)

U.S. cutback of $500B in emergency aid could shave $940B off economy. (Peterson Institute)

Costa Rica, Greece, Morocco, Portugal, Thailand hit by âprecipitous dropâ in tourism. (IMF)

JPMorgan reportedly pushing to provide banking services in U.S. post offices. (The Capitol Forum)Â

Federal Reserve has been putting a floor under the Treasury market for 84 years. (New York Fed)

Asian Banks face âchallengingâ revenue environment from near-zero interest rates (Fitch)Â

U.S. Jobless claims jump back above 1M as labor-market recovery stalls (Labor Department)

TWEET OF THE DAY

Whatâs hot

Chinese nationals might be using tether to spirit capital out of China (Bloomberg)

Grayscale trustsÂ âsold inÂ secondary market to the public at large premiumsâ (Arcane Research)

Mining industry increasingly âfinancializedâ and hashrate âcapitalizedâ (TokenInsight)

Crypto-Friendly U.S. congressman turns toÂ crypto-friendly fund-raising via BitPay (CoinDesk)

FTX hires former Robinhood crypto exec as COO ofÂ U.S. crypto exchangeÂ (The Block)

Newest-generation Bitmain, MicroBT rigs portend âneck and neck competitionâ (BitMEX Research)

Related Stories

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.