First Mover: Uniswap’s Sudden $5B Token Valuation Cements Comeback from ‘Vampire Mining’ Attack

Earlier this week, analysts with the cryptocurrency analysis firm Arcane Research were musing that new developments appeared to have slowed in the fast-growing blockchain arena of decentralized finance, known as DeFi. But they predicted any lull was likely to be temporary.

âAÂ new boost for DeFi tokens could be right around the corner,âÂ ArcaneÂ wrote Tuesday in a report. âThe sector seems determined to grow further.â

As if on cue, the decentralized exchange Uniswap late Wednesday made a surpriseÂ deliveryÂ of its new governance tokens to anyone who had ever used the project. Traders each got at least 400 of the UNI tokens, worth aboutÂ $1,200 â promptingÂ some witty commentatorsÂ to callÂ Â it âstimulus for Ethereum users,â since it was the same amount as theÂ coronavirus aid checks mailed out earlier this year by the U.S. Treasury Department. By mid-day Thursday,Â more than 50,000 addressesÂ were holding UNI tokens.Â Â

The project alsoÂ allocated tokensÂ to its team members, investors and advisers, for a total supply of 1 billion of the UNI coins.Â And just like that, the token issuance gave Uniswap an implied market token valuation of $3.7 billion on a fully diluted basis, making it instantly one of theÂ largest projects in DeFiÂ and even pushing Uniswap into the top 10 of the entire crypto industry.Â

By early Friday, the value had grown to $5.4 billion, according toÂ Token Terminal, a digital-asset market data website.Â

CoinDeskâs Muyao ShenÂ describedÂ the early trading action as a âroller-coaster ride,â perhaps because nobody really had any idea what the tokens should be worth. But the token issuance represented a quick paper profit for big venture-capital investors like Andreesen Horowitz that had joined an $11 million funding round for the project just last month.Â

The capital event also cemented a comeback for Uniswap, which last week had many of its users lured away to a two-week-old copycat project called SushiSwap, via an apparently legal maneuver known asÂ aÂ âvampire miningâ attack.Â SushiSwapÂ managed to migrate more than $800 millionÂ in crypto assets from Uniswap.

The new tokenâs debut touched off a flurry of announcements by majorÂ centralized exchanges like Binance andÂ Coinbase ProÂ looking to cash in on the hot demand for DeFi-related anything; they listedÂ theÂ UNI tokensÂ within just a few hoursÂ of theÂ release. TheÂ OKExÂ exchange even offered a full set of trading tools for hedging UNI, including for spot trading, margin, swap trading and coin-margined perpetual swaps. Coinbase isÂ among the projectâs investors.

According to CoinDesk Senior ReporterÂ Brady Dale, the UNI launch could touch off a âfresh new boomâ in the phenomenon of liquidity mining, where users of projects are rewarded for their patronage withÂ extra tokens, similar to credit-card rewards programs.Â Liquidity miningÂ on Uniswap was set to start Sept. 18Â at midnight, coordinated universal time.Â

âWith their new token and broad distribution model, I believe it will significantly help them grow and retain their liquidity while building trust,â Paul Veradittakit, partner at Pantera Capital, told Dale.

Ethereum congestion

The Uniswap rollout may have contributed to congestion on the Ethereum blockchain, pushing up already-inflated transaction fee rates,Â CoinDeskâs Daniel CawreyÂ reported.Â

TheÂ average transaction fee on the Ethereum network roseÂ to about 0.03 ether, a 10-fold increase from June levels, with the feeÂ rates themselves set based on market conditions, according to data aggregator Blockchair.

Jean-Marc Bonnefous, managing partner of Tellurian Capital, which invests in DeFi, told Cawrey that Uniswapâs surprise token launch could only make the situationÂ worse.Â

âThere has been a fair amount of congestion for some time already and we now have the very popular one-off airdrop of the much awaited Uniswap token UNI that is the talk of the town,â said Bonnefous. âDeFi definitely sets the agenda in the digital assets markets this month.âÂ

Bitcoin Watch

Bitcoin is up 6% this week despite the recent spike in flow of coins from miner wallets to exchanges.Â

According to data source Glassnode, 1.1 million BTC were transferred to exchange wallets from miner wallets on Sept. 13. That was the biggest single-day outflow from miners to exchanges since December.Â

An increase in inflows into exchanges implies increased selling pressure. Thatâs because miners and investors usually move coins to exchanges when they want to liquidate their holdings.Â

So far, however, bitcoin has remained resilient.Â

âThe rotation of money out of alternative cryptocurrencies and into bitcoin seems to be pushing bitcoin higher,â senior cryptocurrency trader at Zurich-based Crypto Broker AG, told CoinDesk in a Twitter chat.Â

â Omkar Godbole



Token Watch

SushiSwap (SUSHI):Â On-chain data analysis by IntoTheBlock appears to show yield farmers âdumping their SUSHI on retail investors.âÂ

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC):Â Tokenized-for-Ethereum-blockchain version of bitcoin surpasses $1B supply as cryptocurrency traders seekÂ yield opportunities in DeFi.

Whatâs Hot

Prompted by surge in Ethereum blockchain fees, prediction-market technology firm Gnosis is copying all its smart contracts over to sidechain xDai, where fast and stable transactions can be had for fractions of a penny each (CoinDesk)

Cryptocurrency brokerage firms and prime brokers âhave become the equivalent of supernodesâ in digital asset-markets (Binance)Â

Bitcoin networkÂ becomes less dominated by whales, with âsmaller accounts comprising an increasing proportion of the aggregate supplyâ (Coin Metrics)

The tech arm of Societe Generale has confirmed plans to use up to five different blockchains to test digital securities and a central bank digital currencyâââââââ (CoinDesk)

In just eight weeks, Yearn.Finance has exploded in value, from its humble beginnings as a yield aggregator to a complex DeFi ecosystem managing more than $1 billion in assets (Messari)

Increasing transfer volume on Bitcoin blockchain might represent rising over-the-counter trading deals (Arcane Research):

Analogs

The latest on the economy and traditional finance

Key U.S. markets pricing in risk of delayed or inconclusive result from upcoming presidential election, JPMorgan says (Bloomberg)

Trump says he âagrees with a lotâ of $1.5T bipartisan House stimulus plan (Bloomberg)

Asian stocksÂ on Friday mustered limited gains asÂ investorsÂ continuedÂ to worry about a faltering recovery in the economy (Reuters)

Indonesiaâs rupiah clocked a two week highÂ Friday, a day after the countryâs central bank decided not to changeÂ interest rates, saying itÂ wouldnât be influenced by politics on monetary policy (Reuters)

Tweet of the Day

