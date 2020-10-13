First Mover: Stimulus Winning as Biden Surges in Polls and Bitcoin Eyes $12K

The outcome of next monthÃ¢ÂÂs U.S. presidential electionÃÂ may not matter much forÃÂ bitcoinÃ¢ÂÂsÃÂ price: Economic stimulus in the trillions of dollars is likely no matter who wins, bolstering the largest cryptocurrencyÃ¢ÂÂs appeal as a hedge against inflation.ÃÂ

President Donald Trump over the past week hasÃÂ reversed his oppositionÃÂ to a newÃÂ government-spending bill following AprilÃ¢ÂÂs $2 trillion coronavirus-aid package. HeÃÂ signaled his eagerness to strike a dealÃÂ with leaders of the opposition Democratic party, who have proposed aÃÂ $2.2 trillion stimulus bill. According to Axios, he told senior lawmakers in his own Republican party that he wants Ã¢ÂÂa big deal.Ã¢ÂÂÃÂ

If Trump wins in November, heÃ¢ÂÂs likely to continue supporting stimulus spendingÃÂ or easy monetary policy from the Federal Reserve, given his four-yearÃÂ track record of jawboning the U.S. central bank to cut interest rates whenever signs of weakness appear, while boasting about U.S. jobs growth and stock market increases. He also could push for a new round of tax cuts.ÃÂ

TrumpÃ¢ÂÂs Democratic challenger, former Vice President Joe Biden, has already rolled out his own $5.4 trillion agenda that includes increased budget allocations for education, housing, health care, paid leave and fixing crumbling infrastructure, according to theÃÂ Wall Street Journal. The Biden campaign has pledged to cancel a substantial portion of AmericansÃ¢ÂÂÃÂ $1.5 trillion in federal student debt.ÃÂ ÃÂ

SuchÃÂ expenses would come on top of what already seems like an unending sea of red ink: The U.S. governmentÃ¢ÂÂs budget deficit for the 2020 fiscal yearÃÂ tripled to $3.1 trillion.ÃÂ And economists say the Federal Reserve is likely to keep printing money in coming yearsÃÂ to help finance the budget gap.ÃÂ

Ã¢ÂÂBecause the economyÃ¢ÂÂs hands are tied and policymakersÃ¢ÂÂÃÂ hands are tied, the wiggle room that any party in power is going to have is limited,Ã¢ÂÂ said Chris Wallis, chief investment officer of Vaughan Nelson Investment Management, a division of the French financial firm Natixis, told First Mover in a Zoom interview.ÃÂ Ã¢ÂÂThereÃ¢ÂÂs no atheists in a foxhole. Nobody is going toÃÂ worry about deficits.Ã¢ÂÂ

Wall Street analysts haveÃÂ debatedÃÂ in recent weeks whether a Trump or Biden victory would be better for stocks.ÃÂ WhatÃ¢ÂÂs good for bitcoin might be easier to pinpoint, since most digital-asset market analysts say the Federal ReserveÃ¢ÂÂs $3 trillion of freshly printed money this year hasÃÂ helped to push up prices for the largest cryptocurrency.ÃÂ

The upshot? For voters, itÃ¢ÂÂs a choice between Trump and Biden.ÃÂ But bitcoin might be a winner either way.ÃÂ ÃÂ ÃÂ

Bitcoin Watch

Bitcoin bulls are taking a breather, having powered gains for the sixth consecutive day on Monday. ThatÃ¢ÂÂs the longest daily winning run since August 2019.

The momentum is likely to continue as the growing institutional participation highlighted by the payment company SquareÃ¢ÂÂs recent $50 million investment in bitcoin has bolstered investor confidence in the cryptocurrencyÃ¢ÂÂs long-term prospects.

Technical charts have turned bullish with the cryptocurrencyÃ¢ÂÂs convincing move above the Sept. 18 high of $11,200.

Last, open interest in futures listed on major exchanges across the globe has increased by 20% alongside a rally in prices. Futures trading volume also doubled to $14 billion on Monday.

A rise in open interest and volumes alongside an increase in prices is said to validate the uptrend.ÃÂ In other words, the latest bullish move has legs.

Ã¢ÂÂThe probability of bitcoin rising to $14,000 from current levels is stronger than the odds of a decline to $10,500,Ã¢ÂÂ Patrick Heusser, a senior cryptocurrency trader at Zurich-based Crypto Broker AG told CoinDesk in a Twitter chat.

Ã¢ÂÂ Omkar Godbole

Token Watch

Ether (ETH):ÃÂ Cryptocurrency rallies after Grayscale (owned by CoinDesk parent Digital Currency Group) announces that Ethereum TrustÃÂ has become SEC reporting company.ÃÂ ÃÂ

Zcash (ZEC):ÃÂ TokenÃ¢ÂÂs developer, Electric Coin Company, shifts to non-profit status following stockholder vote.

Dai (DAI):ÃÂ MakerDAOÃ¢ÂÂs gambit to restore DeFi stablecoinÃ¢ÂÂs value to $1 pegÃÂ appears to have worked.ÃÂ

Ethereum Classic (ETC):ÃÂ Developers on frequently-targeted blockchain attempts Ã¢ÂÂmodified exponential subjective scoringÃ¢ÂÂ as latest solution for warding off 51% attacks.ÃÂ ÃÂ

Filecoin (FIL):ÃÂ Trading in decentralized file-storage serviceÃ¢ÂÂs tokensÃÂ begins on Kraken Oct. 15, exchange says.ÃÂ ÃÂ

