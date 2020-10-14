First Mover: Privacy Is Litecoin’s Ace in the Hole as JPMorgan Touts Bitcoin

LitecoinÃÂ (LTC), a nine-year-old cryptocurrency whose price returns have chronically underperformed the bigger and better-knownÃÂ bitcoinÃÂ in recent years, is hitching its wagon to a new star: privacy.

The blockchain industry subsector of Ã¢ÂÂprivacy coinsÃ¢ÂÂ Ã¢ÂÂ cryptocurrencies with embedded technology that shields identifying information from public view Ã¢ÂÂ is becoming one of this yearÃ¢ÂÂs hottest buys. One of the biggest privacy coins,ÃÂ zcashÃÂ (ZEC), which offers Ã¢ÂÂshielded transactionÃ¢ÂÂ capabilities, has nearly tripled so far in 2020, whileÃÂ moneroÃÂ (XMR), which uses a technique called Ã¢ÂÂring signaturesÃ¢ÂÂ to obscure sender and receiver data, has doubled.ÃÂ

Litecoin founder Charlie Lee told CoinDesk in an interview the project is now looking to adopt key privacy-enhancing features, which he sees as increasingly attractive to cryptocurrency users. The enhancements are already being tested, and an upgrade to the main network is scheduled for next year.ÃÂ ÃÂ



If the effort succeeds, it might inject aÃÂ jolt of enthusiasmÃÂ into a project that has suffered from a lack of momentumÃÂ in digital-asset markets. Litecoin is up 21% this year after a 38% gain in 2019, which pales in comparison to bitcoinÃ¢ÂÂs 59% year-to-date gain and a 94% increase last year.ÃÂ ÃÂ

Ã¢ÂÂI want to make it so that users donÃ¢ÂÂt have to worry about giving up their financial privacy by using litecoin,Ã¢ÂÂ Lee said. Ã¢ÂÂEven if youÃ¢ÂÂre not doing anything illegal, you donÃ¢ÂÂt want people to know how much money you have or what your paycheck is.Ã¢ÂÂ



Bitcoin is hovering near $11,400 at press time, having snapped a six-day winning trend with a 1% drop on Tuesday.ÃÂ

Notably, the cryptocurrency formed an Ã¢ÂÂinside dayÃ¢ÂÂ candle on Tuesday, aborting the immediate bullish technical outlook. Inside day candle occurs when the cryptocurrency trades well within the preceding dayÃ¢ÂÂs high and low and indicates consolidation.ÃÂ

As such, TuesdayÃ¢ÂÂs high of $11,567 is now the level to beat for the bulls. A break above that level would signal a continuation of the recent rally and open the doors for resistances above $12,000.

Alternatively, acceptance under TuesdayÃ¢ÂÂs low of $11,314 would imply a bearish reversal and could yield deeper declines.ÃÂ

That said, the on-chain metrics favor a continued rally. The seven-day average of bitcoinÃ¢ÂÂs hashrate or measure of the processing power dedicated to the blockchain rose to a record high of 144.29 exa hashes per secondÃÂ (quintillion hashes per second)ÃÂ on Tuesday, surpassing the previous peak of 143.19 EH/s observed on Sept. 18, according to data source Glassnode.

It indicates high miner confidence in the cryptocurrencyÃ¢ÂÂs price prospects. Miners largely operate on cash and liquidate their BTC holdings to fund operations. As such, they are likely to dedicate more resources to the computer-intensive mining process if they are bullish on price.

Bitcoin (BTC):ÃÂ Giant money manager Fidelity pitches bitcoin asÃÂ Ã¢ÂÂalternative investment.Ã¢ÂÂ

Ether (ETH):ÃÂ EthereumÃ¢ÂÂs network upgrade (Eth 2.0) isÃÂ expected soonÃÂ and could address scaling issues associated with its legacy platform.

JPMorgan calls SquareÃ¢ÂÂs $50M bitcoin investment Ã¢ÂÂstrong vote of confidenceÃ¢ÂÂ for the cryptocurrency (CoinDesk)

Bank of Russia seeks limit on amount of digital assets retail investors can buy (CoinDesk)ÃÂ

Blockchain could give $1.7T boost to global economy by 2030, PwC report says (CoinDesk)ÃÂ

New cVIX index tracks crypto market volatility (CoinDesk)ÃÂ

The saga of Blue Kirby shows DeFiers are a trusting lot, until theyÃ¢ÂÂre not (CoinDesk)

Coinbase chief compliance officer departs amid as CEOÃ¢ÂÂs Ã¢ÂÂapoliticalÃ¢ÂÂ stanceÃÂ proves political (CoinDesk)

Nasdaq-listed Marathon Patent teams with Beowulf Energy to co-locate bitcoin mining facility in Montana (CoinDesk)ÃÂ

Lesson of third quarter is that crypto is Ã¢ÂÂstill a retail dominated industry,Ã¢ÂÂ The TIEÃ¢ÂÂs Joshua Frank writes (eToro/The TIE)

BitMEX charges show that days are gone when innovators could Ã¢ÂÂtake a lackadaisical approach to regulatory and legal complianceÃ¢ÂÂ (Arca)

Coin Metrics analysis maps BitMEX execs Arthur Hayes, Ben Delo and Samuel Reed to their respective withdrawal keys (Coin Metrics):

The latest on the economy and traditional finance

IMFÃ¢ÂÂs Tobias Adrian sees risk of Ã¢ÂÂsharp adjustment in asset prices or periodic bouts of volatilityÃ¢ÂÂ (IMF)

BlackRockÃ¢ÂÂs Larry Fink sees futureÃÂ withÃÂ just 50% of workers in offices (Bloomberg)

Argentine president says government has no intention of devaluing countryÃ¢ÂÂs currency (Bloomberg)

Chinese tech hub Shenzhen toysÃÂ with digital yuan pilot program (SCMP)

Interest rate cuts in U.S. and elsewhere have China buying hitherto Ã¢ÂÂunattractiveÃ¢ÂÂÃÂ government bonds from JapanÃÂ (CNBC)

Environmental, social and governance concerns could take toll onÃÂ stock valuations, ValueActÃ¢ÂÂs Jeffrey Ubben says (Reuters)

