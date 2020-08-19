First Mover: Money Legos Turn ‘Exuberant’ as Chainlink Stripped of ‘DeFi’
Price Point
Itâs been two steps forward, one step back forÂ bitcoinÂ (BTC) over the past couple months.
Prices were down early Wednesday for a second straight day after pushing earlier this week past $12,000 to a new 2020 high. The price move accelerated as traders got hit withÂ margin calls on the BitMEX exchange.Â
A sell-off on Tuesday didnât fit into any neat investment pattern: The Standard & Poorâs 500 Index of U.S. stocks rose to a record, in aÂ move widely attributed to the Federal Reserveâs trillion-dollar money injections, which theoretically could produce inflation. Bitcoin is seen by many investors as an inflation hedge, but gold prices, a traditional inflation hedge, rose. And the dollar fell, which also should theoretically push up bitcoin prices, since the cryptocurrency is denominated in dollars.Â Â Â
Market Moves
This yearâs rapid expansion in decentralized finance, or DeFi, has been so remarkable that analysts with the Norwegian digital-assetÂ analysis firmÂ Arcane ResearchÂ areÂ now calling the phenomenon âexuberant.âÂ
Itâs been a âsummer of crazy returns,â Arcane wrote Tuesday in a report. There are plenty of instances, most notablyÂ the recent mania in fresh-off-the-run âyield farmingâ tokens likeÂ Compoundâs COMP and theÂ now-kaput YAM. CoinDeskâs Paddy Baker reported earlyÂ Wednesday news of another DeFi protocol,Â Spaghetti Money, which has no public figurehead or audited code,Â and itÂ Â just attracted $200 million.Â Â
What investors are now trying to come to grips with is how much of this is real, promising innovation and how muchÂ is just crypto traders playing games with experimental DeFi building blocks; the projects are sometimes even referred to as âMoney Legos.â
Entrepreneurs say theyâre racing to build a better version of banks, trading firms and insurance companies, using blockchain technology and decentralized networks in concert toÂ cut out rent-seeking middlemen; projects are supposedlyÂ controlled byÂ âautonomousâ governance systems. Itâs all part of the industry spirit, which often seems like itâs live, but is still in beta andÂ usingÂ real money.
And the sums are getting larger, fast. An index of 11 DeFi tokens created by the cryptocurrency exchange FTX has more than doubled in the past two months. Total value locked in DeFi systems, the most common way of measuring their success, has surged almost 10-fold this year to $6.8 billion, according to the websiteÂ DeFi Pulse.Â
As with any hype cycle, thereâs a lot of room for confusion and loss. The data firm MessariÂ wrote Tuesday in an email that some digital tokens referred to as âDeFi tokensâ arenât even really DeFi tokens. (See the Chainlink entry in Token Watch, below.)Â Â
Eric Ervin, CEO of the cryptocurrency investment firm Blockforce Capital, wrote TuesdayÂ thatÂ YAMâs rise and fallÂ âshould serve as a reminder that when it comes to investing, there is no free lunch.âÂ Â
And Mati Greenspan of Quantum Economics wrote Tuesday that âmy preference, especially in the current crypto market, is to hold onto the more stable store-of-value coins.â
At a time when even traditional markets are now seen by many investors asÂ irrationally exuberant, in the midst of a global pandemic and worldwide recession,Â itâs getting increasingly difficult to sort the productive from the crazy.Â
-Bradley Keoun
Bitcoin Watch
âBitcoin is beginning to show signs of lethargy,â the Singapore-based QCP Capital said early Wednesday in its Telegram channel.Â
The leading cryptocurrency fell below $11,000, invalidating Mondayâs ascending triangle breakout, which is considered a bullish continuation pattern.
The failed breakout, coupled with the bloated bullish positioning in the futures market suggests scope for an extended correction.
The immediate support is seen near $11,600, which, if breached, would open the door for a decline to $11,000. The broader bullish view remains intact with the U.S. inflation expectations rising to six-month highs.Â
â Omkar Godbole
Token Watch
Chainlink (LINK) rises to recordÂ despite apparently not being a DeFi token:Â The token for the decentralized finance (DeFi) oracle provider has continued its price rally, a 10-fold increaseÂ since a market sell-off in March.Â Searches for âchainlinkâ as well as the tokenâsÂ trading volumes have soared. The projectâs market capitalization has also surpassed bitcoin cashâs (BCH), now the fifth highest among all digital assets at $6.2 billion, according toÂ CoinGecko. Mati Greenspan, the founder of analyst firm Quantitative Economics, told CoinDesk some investors may be getting in over their heads. And theÂ data firm MessariÂ wrote Tuesday that Chainlink isnât technically a DeFi token because its price-feed service âin and of itself is not financial in nature.âÂ
YEarn.finance (YFI) skyrocketed on newly poured-in money:Â Prices for the governance token for theÂ yEarn.finance have exploded since mid-JulyÂ as investors flooded into the project. YEarn.finance, an aggregator of multiple lending protocols, optimizes for the highest yields for its users through several DeFi trading strategies. YFI holders can determine the overall direction of the protocol.Â CoinGeckoÂ shows YFIâs prices shot up to around $11,275 on Tuesday, an increase of more than 300-fold just since last month. The tokenâs limited supply â only 30,000 in total â is said to be a factor in the price increase, andÂ YEarnÂ founder Andre CronjeÂ told CoinDeskÂ that tradersâ application of YFI in some other DeFi protocols may have contributed to the price surge.
Hive (HIVE) still tradingÂ at a premium toÂ Steem:Â HIVE, the token resulting from a hard fork of Steem, changed handsÂ at $0.269 on Tuesday versus theÂ STEEM tokenâsÂ $0.245, according to CoinGecko. The fight between the Tron Foundation and the Steem community wasÂ detailedÂ Tuesday in Decrypt.Â The acquisition of Steemit Inc by Justin Sunâs Tron FoundationÂ triggered widespread anger and fear that Sun might use the acquired Steem tokens to influence the community.Â The dramaÂ led to a hard fork and the creation ofÂ Hive.
-Muyao Shen
â Sebastian Sinclair
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.