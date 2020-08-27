First Mover: Monetary Challenges Aren’t Just Virtual as Fed’s Powell Returns to Jackson Hole
Market Moves
As FederalÂ Reserve Chair Jerome Powell prepares to speakÂ Thursday at the U.S. central bankâs annual Jackson Hole Economic Symposium in Wyoming, the occasion offers a glimpse of just howÂ dramatically once-slow-moving monetary forces have accelerated due to the devastating economic toll of the coronavirus pandemic.Â
This time last year,Â President Donald Trump was vehemently criticizing PowellÂ on Twitter for setting interest rates too high, as U.S. economic growth slowed and the national debt swelled past $22 trillion.
At at the 2019 Jackson Hole gathering, then-Bank of England Governor Mark Carney warned in a speech that the U.S. dollarâs status as theÂ de factoÂ global currency contributes to anÂ unsustainable international economic and monetary regime. He argued that world leaders should create a âsynthetic hegemonic currency,â potentially provided âthrough a network of central bank digital currencies.âÂ
Fast forward to now, and the Jackson Hole conference has been forced to go virtual because of the coronavirus. Trumpâs economic stewardship, including a U.S. stock market that many investors now say is propped up by the Fedâs $3 trillion of freshly printed money, has become a core issue in the 2020 presidential election. TheÂ national debt now stands at $26.5 trillion.Â Â Digital currencies are now being studied and pursued by central banks in China, the U.S. and just about everywhere else. Goldman SachsÂ recently warnedÂ the dollar risked losing its dominant reserve status.Â
âThe pandemic has sped up key structural trends and triggered substantial market swings,â strategists for the $7 trillion money manager BlackRockÂ wrote this week. âThe policy revolution was needed to cushion the devastating and deflationary impact of the virus shock. In the medium term, however, the blurring of monetary and fiscal policy could bring about upside inflation risks.â
Many investors are betting on bitcoinÂ as a hedge against the potential debasement of the U.S. dollar, but Fed officials say deflationary forces might be stronger because of an expected drop off in demand from consumers and households.
Crypto traders will focus in the short term onÂ what the Fedâs speech might mean for bitcoin prices, which have surged almost 60% in 2020, far exceeding this yearâs 7.7% year-to-date gain in the Standard & Poorâs 500 Index of U.S. stocks.Â
But the Fedâs actions could also have implications forÂ ether, the native token of the Ethereum blockchain, where entrepreneurs are developing alternative currencies and semi-autonomous lending and trading networks that might one day replace the current financial system. Thereâs also a fast-growing business in dollar-linked âstablecoins,â with the amount doubling this year to $13 billion.
âSo much has changed,â said Joe DiPasquale, CEO of the cryptocurrency-focused hedge fund BitBull Capital. âThere is this danger of the U.S. [dollar] in the future no longer being the worldâs reserve currency. We are in a much worse position than we were in a year ago.â
Mati Greenspan, founder of the cryptocurrency and foreign-exchange analysis firm Quantum Economics, wrote this week that Powellâs return to Jackson Hole comes at a time when âpeople are just starting to ask questions about the intrinsic value of money.âÂ
âU.S. authorities have just taken on an inordinate amount of debt, more than they could possibly ever hope to pay back,â Greenspan wrote. âSo the only viable option is to decrease the value of that debt by way of monetary debasement. Itâs despicable and dangerous, but the only other option is austerity, which is too unpopular for any public servant to mention at this time.â
Bitcoin Watch
Bitcoinâs options market is foreseeing little price turbulence in the short-term despite central bank watchers expecting fireworks from the Federal Reserve on Thursday.
- Bitcoinâs implied volatility on one-month options, which gaugesÂ marketâs expectations for price gyrations over the four week period, fell to 52% early Thursday â the lowest level since July 25, according to data sourceÂ Skew.Â
- Short-term price expectations have declined sharply from 70% to 52% over the past two weeks.
- The three-month gauge has pulled back from 80% to 68% and the six-month has declined from 80% to 72%.
- Analysts expectÂ Powell to signal tolerance for high inflation â a move that could weaken the U.S. dollar and propel bitcoin higher.
- However, with strong expectations already built in, the scope for disappointment is high. The dollar may surge if Powellâs comments fall short of expectations.
- The event, therefore, has potential to trigger big moves in either direction
â Omkar Godbole
Analogs
The latest on the economy and traditional finance
As dollar weakens, U.S. Treasury says Vietnam deliberately devalued dong (Bloomberg)
Fed Official George ânot an advocate of letting inflation run hotâ (CNBC)
Former FDIC chair dissents from rule change to facilitate bank dividends in âstressedâ Coronavirus economy (FDIC)
Hurricane Laura, headed for U.S. Gulf Coast, could inflict $25B of damage (Bloomberg)
IntelÂ unit in Japan to parry economic espionageÂ (Nikkei Asian Review)
Australiaâs ANZ bank launches digital lending platform for small businessesâââââââ (ANZ)
Whatâs Hot
â Sebastian Sinclair
