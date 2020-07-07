First Mover: Even Bank of America Acknowledges China Winning Digital-Currency Race

Chinaâs push to roll out a digital version of its yuan isnât likely to end the U.S. dollarâs century-long reign as the dominant currency for international payments and central-bank reserves. But it could make a dent.Â

Thatâs the conclusion of foreign-exchange analysts at Bank of America, who argue that a Chinese digital currency might be welcomed by regional trading partners as payments become increasingly electronic.

China appears well ahead of the U.S. in developing a central-bank digital currency, or CBDC, the Bank of America analysts wrote in a June 30 report. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, who said last year that the U.S. central bank had ânot identified potential material benefitsâ of a general-purpose digital dollar, told Congress in June that officials are âworking hardâ on the issue.Â

Yet the Agricultural Bank of China, one of the nationâs four state-owned banking giants, isÂ already trialing a test interface for the digital yuan, CoinDesk reported in April.Â

It goes without saying that the spread of the coronavirus has inspired a newfound repugnance forÂ germy cash.Â

âChina seems likely to have a clear first-mover advantage in its adoption of CBDCs, both in terms of timing and usage,â the Bank of America analysts wrote. A digital yuan could increase the Chinese currencyâs use in international commerce âeven if it doesnât immediately disrupt the USDâs dominant role in global finance.â

The advent of digital-asset technologies has combined with the coronavirus-induced economic crisis to raise nagging questions about whether theÂ dollarâs undisputed reign as the de facto global reserve currencyÂ might be due for a reckoning. The dollar accounts for some 62% of global central banksâ foreign-exchange reserves.Â

As reported by First Mover on Monday, the German lender Deutsche Bank wrote in a report last week that a reelection victory byÂ U.S. President Donald Trump could undermine the dollarâs dominant roleÂ in the long term, given his willingness to spurn multilateral organizations like the International Monetary Fund and World Bank.Â

Such organizations have played a key role in the post-World-War-II order that helped enshrine the dollarâs premier status. The U.S tender isÂ closely watched in digital-asset markets, since itâs the most commonÂ price denomination for cryptocurrencies likeÂ bitcoinandÂ etherÂ , as well as the backing for a fast-growing breed of digital tokens known as stablecoins.

âThe present-day experience is more of discord and less in favor of multilateralism,â the analysts wrote.Â âWe are seeing more rivalry in areas such as trade and technological dominance.â

Itâs worth noting that China closely manages the yuanâs exchange rate against the dollar, so a digital version of the nationâs currency â also known as the renminbi, or RMB â could trade similar to a dollar-linked stablecoin.Â

China has struggled to increase its currencyâs usage in international commerce. Since, 2016, when the yuan was incorporated into an IMF international reserve asset, the Chinese currencyâs penetration of global foreign-exchange reserves has doubled to a paltry 2%, as noted by the Bank of America analysts.Â Â

Some 63% of Chinese banksâ cross-border claims are denominated in dollars, nearly identical to the proportion for U.S. lenders, the analysts wrote.Â

âThe internationalization of the RMB is happening, but the growth rate has been uneven and not as rapid as some may think,â according to the report.Â

The Bank of America report comes as Chinaâs digital yuan is attracting growing attention from top monetary economists and cryptocurrency-industry executives.Â

The dollarâs hegemony is also under question, following the foreign-exchange turmoil that has sentÂ emerging-market currencies plungingÂ this year, saddling the worldâs poorest countries with rising costs for imported consumer goods and elevated interest payments on international debt. Many bitcoin investors say the Federal Reserveâs roughly $3 trillion of money injections this year â with likely more to come â could end up debasing the dollarâs purchasing power.Â Â Â Â

Jeremy Allaire, co-founder and CEO of Circle, which backs the dollar-linked stablecoin USDC, said on a podcast last week that Chinaâs development of a digital currency has effectively âcreated a model where a household, a firm, a nation state can kind ofÂ directly transact and settle with China over the internet,â effectively bypassing payment systems in the U.S. sphere of economic influence.

Former U.S. Treasury Secretary Lawrence Summers, a guest on the podcast, said he doubted China would make it the digital yuan flexible enough to allow its citizens to freely move wealth and resources out of the country.Â

âAnd I think a system that is so restricted that it isnât possible to do that isnât going to be much of a global digital currency,â he said.

The Bank of America analysts noted that several Asian countries, includingÂ Thailand, Singapore andÂ South KoreaÂ are assessing their own digital currencies, which might become integrated with yuan-based payment systems, âespecially if it entails significantly lower transaction costs and real-time transfers.âÂ

âUltimately, this is likely to be the actual (and more realistic) objective for China than a serious attempt to displace the USDâs status as the global reserve currency,â the analysts wrote.Â

It might be that the only serious threats to the dollarâs reign would come from within the U.S.

Bitcoin watch

BTC: Price: $9,250 (BPI) | 24-Hr High: $9,374 | 24-Hr Low: $9,192

Trend:Â Bitcoin is feeling the pull of gravity at press time, having faced rejection at key technical hurdle early on Tuesday.Â

After prices failed to cut through the 50-day moving average hurdle at $9,385 during the Asian trading hours, the cryptocurrency is now trading at $9,250, representing a 1% decline on the day.

The pullback from the 50-day MA hurdle has neutralized the immediate bullish view put forward by Mondayâs 3% gain.Â

Bitcoin jumped to $9,350 yesterday, confirming an upside break of the narrow trading range of $8,830â$9,300 seen in the nine days to July 5. In addition, Mondayâs price gains confirmed signals of potential gains from the repeated dip demand below $9,000 seen over the past two weeks.Â

A move above the 50-day MA of $8,385 would revive the bullish bias signaled by Mondayâs 3% rally and open the doors to $10,000.Â

On the downside, the weekly opening price of $9,077 is the level to defend for the bulls. A violation there could yield a quick drop to the 50-week MA at $8,632, with the 5- and 10-week MAs having produced a bearish crossover, the first since early March.Â

