First Mover: Day in the Life of a Yield Farmer Means Part-Time Gig, Full-Time Risk
One is a Grammy Award-winning musician with lots of spare time. Another is a software engineer with nowhere to go during the pandemic. ThereÃ¢ÂÂs also an editor for a data site and a fund manager who invests in digital assets.ÃÂ
What these people have in common is an obscure side gig known as Ã¢ÂÂyield farming,Ã¢ÂÂ a type of cryptocurrency trading and investing that didnÃ¢ÂÂt really even exist until 2020. Yield farming is producing fixed-income-like returns that can, at least for brief stretches, provide annualized interest rates equivalent to percentages investors cannot find anywhere else.ÃÂ
As documented in First Mover over the past few months, the yield farming boom, itself a subsector within the fast-evolving realm of decentralized finance, or DeFi,ÃÂ started in June when theÃÂ projects Compound and Aave launched. They were soon followed by Kyber, Balancer, and Yearn.Finance. More creative names like Spaghetti, Tendies and SushiSwap followed.ÃÂ
CoinDeskÃ¢ÂÂs Daniel Cawrey spoke to four yield farmers to get their stories. HereÃ¢ÂÂs a link to hisÃÂ highly recommended piece, along with a video interview he conducted with AndrÃÂ© Allen Anjos, also known as RAC, who finds time for yield farming in his spare time, when heÃ¢ÂÂs not producing and recording music.ÃÂ
Bitcoin Watch
BitcoinÃ¢ÂÂs low volatility consolidation continues as the dust settles on the BitMEX controversy.ÃÂ
On Thursday, the U.S. authorities charged the crypto derivatives exchange for facilitating illegal transactions.ÃÂ
Initially, bitcoin fell from $10,900 to $10,450 but recovered to $10,500 on the following day. The cryptocurrency held ground even though the regulator probe triggered massive outflow of bitcoins from BitMEX and the drop in the futures open interest, a sign of panic among traders.ÃÂ
However, while the cryptocurrency has jumped to $10,700 over the weekend, it remains trapped in a contracting triangle, as seen on the daily chart.ÃÂ
A breakout would confirm an end of the pullback from the August high of $12,476 and a reversal higher. That would expose resistance lined up at $11,183 (Sept. 19 high).ÃÂ
Alternatively, a range breakdown may invite a stronger chart driven selling pressure.ÃÂ
Ã¢ÂÂ Omkar Godbole
Token Watch
Bitcoin (BTC):ÃÂ 180-dayÃÂ volatility falls to lowest mark since November 2018ÃÂ as market mostly unfazed by President Donald TrumpÃ¢ÂÂs positive coronavirus test and U.S. charges against BitMEX cryptocurrency exchange.ÃÂ
Ripple (XRP):ÃÂ Job listing indicates that XRP-affiliated blockchain sponsor is preparing to launch aÃÂ next-generation trading platform.ÃÂ
WhatÃ¢ÂÂs Hot
Hybrid decentralized exchanges with on-chain custody and a centralized off-change trade-matching engine could prove next market evolution, IDEX CEO writes (CoinDesk Opinion)
SEC Chair Jay Clayton says U.S. regulator is open to the idea of a tokenized ETF (Decrypt)
Binance, Gemini and Kraken appear to be benefiting from bitcoin flows as traders defect fromÃÂ BitMEX following CFTC, DOJ charges (CoinDesk)
Coinbase employees reportedly take up CEO ArmstrongÃ¢ÂÂs offer for severance adopting policy on non-engagement with societal issues (CoinDesk)
Bitcoin use rises in Egype amid economic recession (Cointelegraph)
Analogs
The latest on the economy and traditional finance
Pandemic could accelerate depletion of U.S. Social Security trust fund reserves (Brookings)ÃÂ
Movie-theater chain Cineworld closing U.S. and U.K. locations, including Regal chan (FT)
U.S. Treasuries lose their edge as hedge against stock-market plunge (WSJ)
Negative-yielding bonds could profit from deflation, currency swings (WSJ)
Tweet of the Day
