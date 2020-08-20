First Mover: Collapsing Bitcoin Futures Premium Offers Glimpse of New Digital Money Market
Price Point
Bitcoin traded slightly higher early Thursday at $11,772 after falling for two straight days.Â
The largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization has declined 1.3% this week as the U.S. dollar strengthened in foreign exchange markets. The greenback gained support Wednesday as the Federal Reserve said it wasnât immediately planning to implement a âyield curve controlâ program that probably would have brought an accelerated pace of money printing.
Youâre readingÂ First Mover, CoinDeskâs daily markets newsletter. Assembled by the CoinDesk Markets Team, First Mover starts your day with the most up-to-date sentiment around crypto markets, which of course never close, putting in context every wild swing in bitcoin and more. We follow the money so you donât have to. You canÂ subscribe here.
Related: Bitcoin Risks Deeper Drop if Dollar Rebounds
âThe corrective moves we witnessed are necessary for the market to cool down and catch a breath,â Joe DiPasquale, CEO of the cryptocurrency investment firm BitBull Capital, told CoinDesk in an email. âMoving forward, we can expect the market to lean on the support zone between $11,000 and $11,500 to consolidate and try another push above $12,000.â
Market Moves
Bitcoinâs mini-sell-off this week has revealed a key feature of fast-evolving cryptocurrency markets: How dollar-linked âstablecoinsâ are being used to fund exotic futures trades, similar to the way money markets serve as a vital lifeblood on Wall Street.
As flagged earlier this week by the Norwegian cryptocurrency-analysis firmÂ Arcane Research, prices for bitcoin futures contracts on the Chicago-based CME exchange have been trading well above âspotâ prices for the underlying security. That premium rose last week to 20%, the highest in five months, seen as a sign of just how bullish big investors have become on bitcoin.Â
This weekâs retreat in prices below $12,000 has led to a squeeze for traders who were attempting a âcash and carry arbitrage,â as reported Wednesday byÂ CoinDeskâs Omkar Godbole. Itâs a strategy in which traders buy bitcoin and then short futures contracts on the cryptocurrency, betting the prices will eventually converge and the premium will beÂ pocketed as a profit.Â
Related: Market Wrap: Bitcoin Sinks to $11.6K as Etherâs Gas Keeps Rising
The annualized premium dropped to 14% in under 48 hours as prices slid, and some traders rushed to unwind their arbitrage trades.Â
One lesson from the episode is that traders were apparently using stablecoins such as tether (USDT) to fund the trade, according to Godbole.Â
âStablecoins are widely used as funding currencies, and there has been a high demand for these dollar-backed cryptocurrencies from institutions,â Skew CEO Emmanuel Goh told Godbole in a Telegram chat.
Bitcoin Watch
Bitcoinâs recent price pullback may worsen as the U.S. dollar shows signs of life on the back ofÂ minutes released WednesdayÂ from theÂ Federal ReserveâsÂ meeting in July.Â
- The U.S. Dollar Index, which tracks the greenbackâs value against that of other reserve currencies, has jumped 1% to 93Â in the past 24 hours,Â the biggest single-day rise in two months.
- USD has picked up on the news the Fed is not planning on implementing controversialÂ yield curve controlsÂ on bonds â something markets had been anticipating.
- The correlation between bitcoin and the dollar is historically weak. But in the past month, thereâs been a growingÂ inverse relationship between the two, as more investors look for alternatives to the U.S. currency. Analysts withÂ Goldman Sachs and some investors have warned that theÂ greenback's reserve-currency status might be at risk.Â
- CoinDesk pricing dataÂ shows bitcoin rising from $9,000 to $12,400 in the four weeks through Aug. 17, just as the dollar index declined to 92 from 97.
- But in the face of a strengthening dollar, bitcoin has fallen to around $11,780,Â down 5% from a 2020Â high reached earlier this week.
- Continued recovery in the dollar could yield further losses for bitcoin, but a sustained rebound in the U.S. currency still looks unlikely. Interest rates likely to remain close to zeroÂ to stimulate the economy, and inflation-adjusted yields are trading at negative levels; analysts atÂ Deutsche BankÂ and elsewhere say theÂ Fed might be forced to undertake more radical monetary measures.
â Omkar Godbole
Token Watch
Ren (REN)Â is benefiting fromÂ rising demand for tokenized bitcoin in DeFi:Â Prices for the Ren token have doubled in the past few days. Like other protcols designed to produce synthetic version of cryptocurrencies,Â RenVMÂ takes bitcoins and producesÂ an ERC-20 token called renBTC that can be usedÂ inÂ Ethereum-based applications. More than 10,000 of the tokenized bitcoin, renBTC, were locked on Monday, according toÂ DeFi Pulse.Â RenBTC currently representsÂ about 21.7%Â of the tokenized bitcoin market, ranking it second behind wrapped bitcoin (WBTC).
Rates to borrow the Synthetix stablecoin sUSD monetarily spiked to almost 50%Â Wednesday onÂ Aaveâs decentralizedÂ lending platform. The cause? According to Stani Kulechov, chief executive officer of Aave, users were clamoring for the dollar-linked sUSD tokens to send to Curve, so they could participate win that protocolâs CRV tokens viaÂ âyield farming.âÂ Prices for CRV were trading at $4.35 at the time of writing, up 14.8% in the past 24 hours, according to CoinGecko. AsÂ Arcane ResearchÂ put it earlier this week, itâs a âsummer of crazy returnsâ in âÂ exuberant DeFi.âÂ Â
Aave (LEND) is seeing a surge in transactions to go with itsÂ 2020 price jump:Â âDespiteÂ growing criticismÂ Â about the actual value locked being significantly smaller than reported in DeFi Pulse, on-chain activity for these protocols and their tokens demonstrate thriving activity,â according to aÂ post Wednesday by the crypto-intelligenceÂ firm IntoTheBlock on CoinMarketCap.comâs blogÂ . The decentralized lenderâsÂ token is up 29-fold this year, for a market valuation of $700 million, inspiring incredulity. The bull case is thatÂ âthere is no denying that these innovations have the potential to redefine finance as we know it,â IntoTheBlock wrote.Â CoinDeskâs Will Foxley reported last week that Aave plans to work theÂ firm RealT toÂ tokenize home mortgages.Â
-Muyao Shen
Analogs â on the economy and traditional finance
Federal Reserve officials saw need for more stimulus at last monthâs meeting (Fed)
Asset bubble isnât really bubble; itâs rational due toÂ easy Fed monetary policy. (WSJ)
âPandemic has ignited a Schumpeterian process of creative destruction.â (FT)
Deutsche Bank, Citi, OtherÂ Big Banks Sitting onÂ $250BÂ of Murky Assets (Bloomberg)
Bitcoin outperformingÂ Apple in 2020 as computer makerÂ hitsÂ $2T market cap.
Tweet of the Day
Whatâs Hot
The Bitcoiners Who Live âPermanently Not Thereâ (CoinDesk)
Bitcoiners are no different than the old rich in that they want to look for the best place possible to avoid paying more tax, hereâs one company helping them do just that.
High Ethereum Fees Push Tether to Its Eighth Blockchain, OMG Network (CoinDesk)
Tether has adopted Ethereum scaling solution OMG Network amidst record demand for settlement space on the âworld computer.â
Eventus says crypto exchange Gemini to use its anti-market-manipulation system. (Bloomberg)
The Winklevoss twins have tappedEventus Systems Inc. to provide surveillance and anti-market manipulation tools for crypto.
â Sebastian Sinclair, Reporter
Related Stories
- Stablecoin Demand May Drop if Traders Abandon Bitcoin âCash and Carryâ Strategy
- Blockchain Bites: Bitcoin in Space; Prime Brokerage Race; Nodes You Canât Trace
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.