First Mover: Buying Bitcoin’s Dip, Betting Against Tether and Weighing the Jobs Report

Youâre readingÂ First Mover, CoinDeskâs daily markets newsletter. Assembled by the CoinDesk Markets Team and edited by Bradley Keoun, First Mover starts your day with the most up-to-date sentiment around crypto markets, which of course never close, putting in context every wild swing in bitcoin and more. We follow the money so you donât have to. You canÂ subscribe here.

HOLIDAY NOTICE:Â First Mover will publish next on Tuesday, Sept. 8. Happy Labor Day to our U.S. readers.

Price Point

Bitcoin (BTC) was up in early trading to $10,500, rebounding after Thursdayâs 11% tumble, the biggest single-day declineÂ since March.Â

Related: V-Shaped Recovery From Bitcoinâs Biggest Drop Since March Unlikely, Say Analysts

The sell-off,Â which took prices as low asÂ about $10,000, coincided with a rout in U.S. stocks, rekindlingÂ long-simmering discussionsÂ over whether the largest cryptocurrency was a safe haven like gold or merely another risky asset. Prices for ether (ETH), the native token of the Ethereum blockchain, slid 13%, potentially a sign of anÂ unwind of the recent fervor in decentralized finance, or DeFi. U.S. 10-year Treasury yields fell and the dollar gained in foreign-exchange markets, indicating a flight to safety by traditional investors.Â

Joe DiPasquale, CEO of the cryptocurrency-focused hedge fund BitBull Capital,Â told First Mover in an email that â$10,000 still stands as a strong support and has absorbed selling pressure fairly well in the last two instances.âÂ John Kramer, a trader at crypto over-the-counter firm GSR, told CoinDeskâs Daniel Cawrey that âmany investors will see this as an opportunity toÂ buy the dip.â

Market Moves

AfterÂ years of debatingÂ whether tether (USDT) is fully backed 1-for-1 with U.S. dollars, theÂ Â stablecoinâs critics and defenders alike can now put their money where their mouths are.

Opium, a derivatives exchange, has introduced credit default swaps (CDS) for USDT. The product, launched Thursday, insures the buyer in the event of default by Tether, the issuer of the worldâs largest stablecoin andÂ fifth-largest cryptocurrency overall.Â

Related: Tether, Bitfinex File Motion to Dismiss Market Manipulation Lawsuit

As Opiumâs blog points out, USDT is the lifeblood of theÂ borderless cryptocurrency marketplace. The oldest stablecoin, USDT remains the largest such cryptocurrency by market cap and a top-five coin overall withÂ $13.8 billionÂ Â in issuance.Â Traders often use it to move money in and out of exchanges quickly to take advantage of arbitrage opportunities.

âYou can use it to protect yourself against (or speculate on) a systemic failure of the most widely used stablecoin in crypto,â Opium said of the new CDS contract, in a blog post to be published Thursday.

There are nagging questions about the issuerâs creditworthiness. The firm behind USDT isÂ under investigationÂ by the New York Attorney Generalâs office for alleged misappropriation of funds, andÂ TetherÂ revealedÂ in April 2019 that only 74% of USDT was backed by âcash and cash equivalents.âÂ

Paolo Ardoino, chief technology officer at Tether, said through a spokesman: âTether is solvent. Therefore, this solution is not really interesting to us or our community.âÂ

Read More:Â New Crypto Derivatives Let You Bet on (or Against) Tetherâs Solvency

The solution might be interesting to traders who just want a little extra assurance.Â Â

-William Foxley

Bitcoin Watch

Bitcoinâs options market has flipped bearish with the cryptocurrency registering its first double-digit decline in six months on Wednesday. Prices fell to a low of $10,006 before recovering to $10,500.

The one- and three-month put-call skews that measure the cost of puts relative to that of calls have surged above zero, a sign of investors adding bets (put options) to position for a more profound price drop.Â

Joel Kruger, a currency strategist at LMAX Group and macro trader at MarketPunks, who hadÂ warned earlier this week when prices were closer to $12,000 that aÂ correction might be looming, also sees scope for additional price declines on the back of risk aversion in equity markets.Â

âThe next key support comes in the form of the June low at around $8,900,â Kruger told CoinDesk in a Telegram chat and added further that bitcoin would eventually realize its potential as store of value.

Read More:Â V-Shaped Recovery From Bitcoinâs Biggest Drop Since March Unlikely, Say Analysts

â Omkar Godbole

Token Watch

Ether (ETH):Â Vitalik Buterin, co-founder of Ethereum, released an âÂ improvement proposalâ to address soaring transaction fee ratesÂ as network congestion rises.Â

Bitcoin (BTC):Â âSupercycleâ thesis from Stack Funds predictsÂ breach of $14K in next 100 days.

Tether (USDT), USD Coin (USDC):Â Stablecoins are theÂ closest thing to digital cash that exists today, Castle Islandâs Nik Carter writes for CoinDesk.Â

Chainlink (LINK), Tezos (XTZ):Â BitMEX plans futures on LINK and XTZ, theÂ first new coins to appear on the exchange in over two years.

Gnosis (GNO):Â Investment firm Arca calls for tender offer of prediction marketâs tokens asÂ market value trades at 0.3% of projectâs treasury balance, the Block reported.Â

CoinDesk Researchâs latest Monthly Review features 15 charts that highlight bitcoinâs performance relative to macro assets, its relationship to the dollar and other fiat currencies, and Ethereumâs growing congestion problem. Download the report.

Whatâs Hot

Failure to coordinate stablecoin rules internationally may bring âconfusion and regulatory fragmentation,â Bank of England governor says. (CoinDesk)

Binance, worldâs biggest centralized crypto exchange, noses into DeFi with launch of automated market maker pools. (Binance)

DeFi users are âmostly crypto nerds or early adoptersâ with their own jargon and maximalist dogma, says William Mougayar (CoinDesk)

Vitalik Buterin and Ethereumâs developers are shifting focus back to âEth 1â to tackle congestion that caused fees to spike over 600% in a month (CoinDesk)

The SEC will have a tough task regulating DeFi, says Hester Peirce (Decrypt)

Analogs

The latest on the economy and traditional finance

U.S. jobs increased by 1.4M in August, in line with expectations, though slowing from Julyâs pace, report shows. Unemployment rate drops to 8.4% from 10%, report shows.

U.S. presidential election in November could bring âincredible fireworksâ in market volatility based on VIX futures premiums. (Bloomberg)Â

HSBC strategist says China to let yuan strengthen versus dollar in bid to âpromote yuan internationalization.â (Reuters)Â

Wall Street investment banks are cashing in on fees from arranging emergencyÂ loans to companies as Federal Reserve props up credit markets. (WSJ)

Easy central bank monetary policiesÂ in Europe pushesÂ interbank lending rates down further into record (negative) territory. (WSJ)

Tweet of the Day

Related Stories

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.