First Mover: Bitcoin’s Recent Stability May Come From a Fleeting Correlation With Equities
Few investors ever get into bitcoin hoping for stability, but over the past eight or so weeks thatâs pretty much what theyâve got.Â
Since the start of May, bitcoinâs price has rarely strayed outside its $9,000 to $10,000 range. Occasions where it has crossed the $10,000 boundary, or sunk beneath $9,000 have, so far, remained short lived.Â
âDespite a few large fluctuations, bitcoinâs price has been surprisingly stable for the past 2 months, rarely leaving the $9k-10k range,â wrote analysts at Glassnode in a newsletter Monday.
Related: The COVID-19 E-Commerce Boom Hasnât Trickled Down to Bitcoin, Despite Advantages
Youâre readingÂ First Mover, CoinDeskâs daily markets newsletter. Assembled by the CoinDesk Markets Team, First Mover starts your day with the most up-to-date sentiment around crypto markets, which of course never close, putting in context every wild swing in bitcoin and more. We follow the money so you donât have to. You canÂ subscribe here.
The idea bitcoin might be some sort of new, stable asset has been gaining followers; most of the time itâs tied to the idea that bitcoin is a new form of âdigital gold.â
The âBlack Thursdayâ crash in mid March led all asset classes to move together, temporarily spiking correlations. But some argue that the correlation between gold and bitcoin has stayed particularly strong months after the crash.Â
âThe correlation between gold [and bitcoin] has consistently maintained relatively high levels for several months now, a phenomenon that has not been historically observed,â data provider Coin Metrics said in itsÂ June report.
Related: Market Wrap: A Sea of Red Across Markets as Bitcoin Drops to $9.2K
Analysts suggested the market might be treating both bitcoin and gold as safe-haven assets during unprecedented market disruption and volatility.
But not everyone agrees with the digital gold narrative. Most notably, in aÂ note to investorsÂ earlier this month, U.S. investment bank JPMorgan said bitcoin still remains a âvehicle of speculationâ and rejected the idea it was becoming a new type of macro hedge.Â
In recent months, the relationship between bitcoin and the stock market has âmoved sharply higher,â analysts said. âThere is little evidence that bitcoin and others served as a safe haven (i.e., âdigital goldâ) â rather, its value appears to have been highly correlated with risky assets like equities.â
Coin MetricsÂ shows the 90-day correlation between bitcoin and the S&P 500 â the worldâs leading stock index â remained âvery weakâ at around 0.17, while that with gold came in at -0.07, a converse relationship that is virtually non-existent.
However, data from CoinDesk indicates that, on a shorter 60-day rolling average, the relationship between the stocks and bitcoin was consistently stronger than that with the precious metal.Â
As the graph below shows, the correlation between the S&P 500 and bitcoin has floated around 0.30 for most of June.
In contrast, that between gold and bitcoin was in at just over 0.2, having fluctuated between a 0.15 trough and 0.45 peak across June.Â Â
âWe have seen a relatively steady increase in the S&P 500 index in the past couple of months which correlated with BTCâs trading range-bound around $8,600-$10,000,â said Bobby Ong, co-founder and COO of price aggregator site CoinGecko, in an email.
This connection might help explain why the bitcoin price has stayed relatively stable and unaffected by industry-centric developments.
TheÂ halving eventÂ in mid-May, which slashed block rewards from 12.5 BTC to 6.25 BTC, increased scarcity and was widely expected to drive prices higher â or, at least, increase volatility.
But that didnât happen. On the contrary, bitcoinâs price has stayed flat andÂ volatility fellÂ to an eight-month low, earlier this week.
Bitcoin barely budged 1% on the news PayPalÂ might be rollingÂ out direct sales of cryptocurrency to its more than 325 million users worldwide.Â
âMovements in the S&P 500 will play a major role in BTC price movement so changes in macroeconomic conditions is something we should keep an eye on,â Ong said. âI think BTC price may correlate with the stock market for the foreseeable future.â
While the 0.30 correlation between bitcoin and the S&P 500 is still relatively weak, itâs still stronger and more consistent than with gold.
Should the stock market rally continue, and bitcoin continue to track it, the original cryptocurrency could even be looking to break out of its established price range.Â
However, as on Black Thursday, concerns around the global effects of the coronavirus and the ensuing economic turmoil could potentially also send both stocks and bitcoin tumbling once more.
Tweet of the day
Bitcoin watch
BTC: Price: $9,381 (BPI) | 24-Hr High: $9,699 | 24-Hr Low: $9,338
Trend:Â Bitcoin is facing selling pressure on Wednesday despite a key indicator eyeing a bullish shift.Â
The cryptocurrency is trading near $9,400 at press time, a -2.6% decline on the day, having faced rejection at $9,800 on Monday.Â
However, the 100-day moving averageÂ (MA) of bitcoinâs price is on track to cross above the 200-day MA in the next 24 hours or so. The resulting bull cross of the two averages would be the first since early April.Â
The cross comes on the heels of a so-called golden crossover of the 50- and 200-day MAsÂ seen a month ago. Bullish MA crossovers areÂ widely followedÂ and often invite stronger chart driven buyers. So far, however, the cryptocurrency has failed to pick up a strong bid. Â
On-chain developments, too, have been calling for an extended move higher for some time. For instance, the number of bitcoin âwhales,â or entitiesÂ holding at least 1,000 BTC,Â recently rose to 1,844. Thatâs the highest level since November 2017, suggesting continued buying pressure from wealthy investors.Â
Even so, bitcoin remains trapped in the narrow range of $9,000 to $10,000. Moreover, the consolidation has goneÂ far too longÂ despite bullish technical and fundamental developments, and the bears may feel emboldened in the absence of quick progress to the higher side.Â
The immediate support is seen at $9,000, which, if breached, would expose the 200-day MA located at $8,291. On the higher side, $10,000 is still the resistance to beat for the bulls.Â
Related Stories
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.
Latest Markets Videos
Explore CryptocurrenciesExplore
Most Popular
- PayPal, Venmo to Roll Out Crypto Buying and Selling: Sources
- Proposed Cambodian Digital Currency Sparks Anxiety Among Dollar Users
- SEC Claims Brothers Lied About Digital Asset Fund Performance, Used Profits for Personal Use
- Ex-Kraken Trading Head Leads Crypto Quant Fund With $23M in Assets, $2.3B in Trades