First Mover: Bitcoins Hit Exchanges as Bloomberg Touts Crypto and DeFi Hedge Fund Seeks $50M

The upcoming U.S. presidential election has become one of the most contentious in history, fraught with searing divisions over everything from the economy to race to the continued health of democracy itself.Â Â

So itâs not surprising that Wall Street options traders are now pricing in expectations ofÂ elevated market volatilityÂ around the November election. Analysts for the investment banking giant Goldman SachsÂ noted earlier this monthÂ that price swings of nearly 3% are implied around election day in the Standard & Poorâs 500 Index of U.S. stocks.Â

Whatâs surprising is that options trading on notoriously volatile bitcoin prices, which often trade in sync with stocks, implies a stretch of uncanny calm come November, CoinDeskâs Omkar GodboleÂ reported Tuesday.Â Â

Godbole writes that ample technical factors might explain the discrepancy, from the influence of certain hedging strategies to the reality that the nascent bitcoin-options market is still quite small in relative terms, with most action concentrated in âfront-monthâ contracts that expire in September.Â Â

Another possibility, according to Godbole, is that bitcoin, as a globally traded asset, might actually be less susceptible to the U.S. outcome, even though the cryptocurrency is priced in dollars. The implication could be that bitcoin decouples at that point from the U.S. market.Â

âThe U.S. elections will have relatively less impact on bitcoin compared to the U.S. equities,â Richard Rosenblum, head of trading at the digital-asset firm GSR, told Godbole.Â

Thereâs been a months-long string ofÂ astonishing developmentsÂ andÂ ridiculous twistsÂ in the fast growing arena of decentralized finance, or DeFi. Digital tokens with names like YAM andÂ SUSHIÂ have appeared overnight, exploding in value, dominating crypto headlines and sparking serious conversations about the far-reaching potential of digital-asset markets and financial technologies.Â

With total collateral locked into automated, blockchain-based DeFi trading and lending platforms surging more than 20-fold this year to $13 billion as of last week, big centralized cryptocurrency exchanges like Binance, Coinbase and OKEx haveÂ rushed to list the tokensÂ and roll out DeFi offerings to avoid missing out.Â

Now, one cryptocurrency money manager, Panxora, seeks toÂ raise up toÂ $50 million for a new hedge fundÂ to buy digital tokens associated with the fast-growing decentralized finance (DeFi) sector.Â

âThis has got the potential to really change the way finance is carried out,â Panxora CEO Gavin Smith said in an interview.Â

In an ironic twist, Panxoraâs announcement comes just as the DeFi market appears to be cooling. Just in the past week, total collateral in the systems has declined to about $9.5 billion, according to data trackerÂ DeFi Pulse.Â Aave, a decentralized lender, saw its LEND tokens fall by 12% during the seven days through Tuesday, according to Messari, a cryptocurrency data firm.

Smith suggests that a correction was bound to come at some point.Â âWe expect the market to be volatile in the early years,â Smith said. âWhile there is great potential there will inevitably be setbacks along the way.âÂ Â

Bitcoin Watch

Key bitcoin (BTC) on-chain metrics have flipped bearish this week, suggesting the top cryptocurrency by market value may remain under pressure in the short-term.Â

On Tuesday, the net inflow of bitcoin to exchanges (measured by the total change in exchange balances) was 36,800 BTC â the biggest single-day rise since the markets crash on March 13, according to data source Chainalysis.

âSince Sept. 20, the net daily inflow of bitcoins to exchanges have been increasing and trade intensity has been declining,â Philip Gradwell, an economist at Chainalysis, told CoinDesk.

The data point âindicates a weakening market,â he said.Â

â Omkar Godbole

Token Watch

Ether (ETH):Â Ether in parked in smart contracts rises toÂ four-year high.Â

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC), Renâs rBTC (RBTC):Â Supply of tokenized bitcoin on EthereumÂ passes $1.1B.

TBTC (TBTC):Â Thesis-built protocol relaunches after bitcoin-on-Ethereum projectÂ suffered smart-contract bug in May.

Aavegotchi (GHST):Â Aave-themed game revolving around value-staked NFTs serves asÂ meta trip through DeFi ecosystem, Delphi Digital says.Â

Whatâs Hot

Bloomberg says âDeFi maniaâ pushes crypto to top-performing asset class of 2020, beating stocks, bonds, gold (Bloomberg)

Currency cold-war prognosticators mapping out scenarios from âRainbowâ to âRed,â dominated by the U.S., China or bitcoin (CoinDesk)

Bermuda Stock Exchange announces listing of exchange-traded fund to track digital-asset market (CoinDesk)

Peer-to-peer commerce company Originâs new OUSD stablecoin uses yield farming to automatically grow holdersâ balances (CoinDesk)

Trumpâs former White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney joins blockchain advisory group Chamber of Digital Commerce; Goldman Sachs and Visa join as executive committee members (CoinDesk)

Analogs

The latest on the economy and traditional finance

Bank of England governor wonât say no to negative interest rates; itâs âin the tool bagâ (FT)

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell says U.S. central bank will continue providing aid âfor as long as it takesâ (CNBC)

Trump Fed nominee Shelton draws scrutiny for reversal of earlier stance thatÂ U.S. should raise interest rates and return to the gold standard (NYT)

Iconic clothing retailer Ralph Lauren to cut 15% of workforce after steep revenue drop (WSJ)

Blackstone closes $8B fund for real-estate lending just as remote-working trend castsÂ clouds over commercial office market (WSJ)

