First Mover: Bitcoiners Not Worried Fed Money Printer Has Stopped Going ‘Brrrr’

It would be an understatement to say bitcoin has been a big disappointment for traders and investors over the past few months.

Ever since the coronavirus ravaged financial markets in March and sent the Federal Reserve scrambling to pump trillions of dollars of emergency liquidity into global financial markets, cryptocurrency analysts have speculated that a resulting surge in inflation would eventually push up bitcoin prices. The community even celebrated a meme, âMoney printer go Brrr,â satirizing the U.S. central bankâs efforts.

Youâre readingÂ First Mover, CoinDeskâs daily markets newsletter. Assembled by the CoinDesk Markets Team, First Mover starts your day with the most up-to-date sentiment around crypto markets, which of course never close, putting in context every wild swing in bitcoin and more. We follow the money so you donât have to. You canÂ subscribe here.

Related: Bitcoin Volatility Metrics Are Like November 2018 All Over Again

Yet since late April, bitcoin prices have barely increased â hovering around $9,000, which is up from around $7,600 at the start of 2020, but still well off the yearâs high of $10,500, reached in February. At a time when the largest cryptocurrency was supposed to shine, itâs been pushed out of the limelight by rallies in tech stocks and gold, not to mention price zooms in a cadre of lesser-known digital tokens like Chainlinkâs LINK , Cardanoâs ADA and Aaveâs LEND.

Bitcoin investors, though, are undaunted. They still see the cryptocurrency as a hedge against everything from inflation to turmoil in the global financial system to widespread bankruptcies, which by themselves could prompt new rounds of stimulus and money printing. The bet is that the apocalyptic economic scenario remains entirely possible during the remainder of this already-tumultuous year.

âCapitalism is either breaking, or is already broken, and investors know it even if they are still playing the game,â the cryptocurrency investment fund Arca wrote Monday in a weekly update. âWe believe Bitcoin will remain the best insurance policy against currency collapse and a complete unwind of the financial system as we know it.â

Last week, the Fedâs balance sheet shrank by $88 billion, theÂ most in 11 years, falling below $7 trillion as foreign central banks repaid emergency dollar loans known as âliquidity swaps.âÂ Â

Related: Google Searches for Chainlink Hits High as Link Token Rallies

Theoretically such a decrease might be seen asÂ bearish for bitcoin: The U.S. central bankâs money printer was essentially working in reverse as market funding strains eased. That might imply lower inflation in the future.

âThis is part of the Fedâs success story in stabilizing markets,â Bloomberg News trumpeted in an email. Cryptocurrency analysts were more focused on developments in the fast-growing arena of âdecentralized financeâ than they were about bitcoin.

Even Federal Reserve officials acknowledge thatÂ further stimulus might be needed, withÂ coronavirus cases rising across the southern and western U.S.,Â threatening the prospectÂ of a quick economic recovery.Â

Bank of America predicted in a report last week that the Fedâs balance sheet will climb by the end this year to about $7.6 trillion, which would be a new record.

But Marc Cabana, an interest-rates strategist for the bank, said in a phone interview that the ârisks to our forecast are to the high side,â since itâs not unlikely that the U.S. central bank would pump in a fresh round of emergency liquidity if traditional financial markets took a turn for the worse.Â

âThe U.S. appears toÂ have the virus under control in no way, shape or form,â Cabana said. âIf market conditions deteriorate, they would respond. If it was another very acute and rapid deterioration in liquidity conditions, it can be quite fast.â

In the U.S., extra unemployment checks of $600 areÂ set to expireÂ at the end of July, and lawmakers are debating a fresh round of stimulus. According to Reuters, U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi says the Trump administrationâs call to limit the next relief package to $1 trillion âdoesnât come anywhere nearâ to meeting the need.Â

âAnything less than a further $1 trillion to $1.5 trillion would be a damp squib,â Ian Shepherdson, of the economic forecasting firm Pantheon, wrote on Sunday.Â

CorporateÂ bankruptcies are mounting, with the two-century-old clothier Brooks BrothersÂ succumbing last week. Big banks like JPMorgan Chase are preparing to report second-quarter results this week that analysts say will likely be marred byÂ billions of dollars of loan-loss reserves.Â Â

The U.S. governmentâs budget deficit totaled $864 billion in June, nearly as much as in the entire fiscal 2019, theÂ Treasury Department said Monday.Â

Economists at Deutsche Bank, the German lender, who have predicted that the U.S. deficit could total $4.5 trillion for all of fiscal 2020, say they expect the Federal Reserveâs balance sheet to expand to $8.3 trillion by the end of this year.Â

âIt seems inconceivable to me that the Fed and other central bank balance sheets will do anything other than explode over the next decade and perhaps beyond,â Strategist Jim Reid wrote Monday in e-mailed comments.Â

Mike Novogratz, CEO of the digital-currency firmÂ Galaxy Digital, told Bloomberg Television last week that theÂ buoyant U.S. stock marketÂ isÂ âunhinged from realityÂ â and that heâs been investing in gold and bitcoin.Â

Meanwhile, the cryptocurrency-data site Glassnode, in an email on Monday, highlighted an arcane analytical metric known as the âstablecoin supply ratioâ that is supposedly bullish for bitcoin. There are signs that bitcoin is becomingÂ more broadly distributed among a larger group of investors. And a key measure of the Bitcoin blockchainâs securityÂ rose Monday to a record level, a sign of ongoing investment by network operators.

Notoriously volatile bitcoin prices havenât moved by more than 1% for five straight days. Christine Sandler, head of sales and marketing for digital assets at the money-management giant Fidelity Investments, told First Mover last week that greater price stability could induce more big institutional investors to consider an allocation to bitcoin.Â Â Â

âPerhaps this tamping of volatility will lead the thundering herd to crypto,â Sandler said.Â

For bitcoin investors, even the doldrums can seem bullish.Â

Tweet of the day

Bitcoin watch

BTC: Price: $9,181 (BPI) | 24-Hr High: $9,340 | 24-Hr Low: $9,155

Trend:Â Bitcoinâs restrictedÂ trading environment continues, with itsÂ 30-day volatilityÂ falling to 23.5% â the lowest level since March 2019.Â

Some believeÂ the cryptocurrency is on the brink of embarking on a new bull-market cycle in the month(s) ahead as prices are holding above the 50-week moving average (MA).Â

Indeed, the bulls have maintained a strong foothold above the 50-week MA over the past eight weeks. In addition, signs of seller exhaustion near $9,000Â have emergedÂ on the weekly chart over the past two weeks. As such, a move higher cannot be ruled out.Â

Major resistance is seen near $9,930, which is the upper end of a pennant pattern defined by trendlines connecting the December 2017 and June 2019 highs and March 2017 and February 2019 lows.Â

A weekly close (Sunday, UTC) above that level would imply a bullish breakout from the 2.5-year-long pennant pattern and open the doors for a stronger rally toward $13,880 (June 2019 high).Â Analysts at cryptocurrency exchange Kraken thinkÂ $10,500 is the levelÂ to beat for the bulls. Thatâs a logical target, as a move above $10,500 would invalidate a bearish lower high on the weekly chart created in February.Â

Meanwhile, on the lower side, $8,900 â the low of a doji candle created in the first week of July â is key support. If breached, the 50-week MA support at $8,598 would be exposed.Â

At press time, bitcoin is changing hands near $9,180, representing a 0.36% decline on the day.Â

Related Stories

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.