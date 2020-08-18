First Mover: Bitcoin Passes $12K, Dollar Worries Grow, OMG Jumps, Portnoy’s Orchid #Pump

PRICE POINT

Bitcoin (BTC) was flat after jumping on Monday to a new 2020 high above $12,400.Â

Analysts are now speculating whether the largest cryptocurrency can hold the higher ground. The latest move up came on high volume, and it was a âconvincing break,âÂ Denis Vinokourov, head of research for the crypto prime broker BeQuant,Â told CoinDesk. Mondayâs high was just 11% off the 2019 peak of $13,880.Â Â

Elsewhere, prices for the recently-and-strangely-launched Curve DAO tokenÂ slid 26% on Monday, even as total value locked into the affiliated Curve Finance protocolÂ rose above the $1 billion mark.Â Thatâs a five-fold increase over the past week, in the latest episode of this yearâs frenzy in decentralized finance, or DeFi.Â Â Â

MARKET MOVES

Suddenly Itâs Not Just Bitcoiners WhoÂ Think the DollarâsÂ Going Down

By Bradley KeounÂ

As the news broke in recent days that Warren Buffettâs Berkshire HathawayÂ hadÂ boughtÂ shares in a gold miner, commentators immediately began to wonder if the billionaire investor might beÂ betting against the U.S. economy, orÂ the dollar.Â

Bitcoin analysts and investors wondered why it took him so long, given the trillions of dollars of money pumped into the financial system this year by the Federal ReserveÂ to help fund theÂ ballooningÂ U.S. national debt.Â Â

âThe money printer working overtime is obviously causing Buffett and his board grave concern,â Mati Greenspan, of the foreign-exchange and cryptocurrency research firm Quantum Economics, wrote Monday. âWhile Buffett is perhaps not so sure how to react to a world that no longer values bonds and government debt, others are sure.â

Thereâs a growing sense among members of the cryptocurrency community that their longstanding assessment of the traditional financial system as unsustainable is finally gainingÂ traction among Wall Street experts and mainstream investors. If the concerns spread, itÂ might buoy pricesÂ for bitcoin, which many digital-asset investors view as an inflation hedge similar to gold.

Goldman Sachs, which in May this year panned bitcoin as ânot a suitable investment,â hired a new head of digital assets earlier this month and acknowledgedÂ rising interest in cryptocurrenciesÂ from institutional clients. The firm warned in July that the U.S. dollar was at risk of losing itsÂ statusÂ as the worldâs reserve currency.Â

Dick Bove, a five-decade Wall Street analyst who now works for the brokerage firm Odeon, wrote last week in a report that theÂ U.S. dollar-ruled financial system could come to an endÂ amid challenges from a possible multi-currency system, which includes digital currencies.Â

âThe case for bitcoin as an inflationary hedge and sound investment is being articulated with crystal clarity by influential people outside of our crypto bubble,â the digital-asset analysis firm Messari wrote last week.Â Buffett didnât return a call for comment.Â Â

DollarÂ Dominance on the Wane?Â

Whether or not bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies are the answer, thereâs little on theÂ horizon that mightÂ turn investors away from the gnawing sense that U.S. finances are becoming more precarious.Â

Goldman Sachs economists predicted in an Aug. 14 reportÂ that the Fed willÂ pump $800 billion more into financial markets by the end of this year, followed by another $1.3 trillionÂ in 2021.

According to Bank of America, thereâs a risk that investors might shift their âportfolio allocation out of U.S. dollarÂ assetsâ to position for the âerosion of the hegemony of the dollar as a reserve currency.âÂ

âA constitutional crisis is one dynamic that could potentially accelerate the process of de-dollarization,â they wrote, noting that Novemberâs presidential election might be âfiercely divisiveâ and âcontested.âÂ

According to the bank, a recent survey of fixed-income money managers showed that nearly half of respondents expectÂ foreign central banks to decreaseÂ their reserve holdings of dollars and dollar-denominated assets over the next year.Â

It may not soundÂ outlandish to bitcoin bulls.Â

BITCOIN WATCH

By Omkar Godbole

Bitcoin rose 3.2% on Monday to about $12,300, confirming an ascending triangle breakout on the daily chart.Â

The pattern resumes the uptrend from July lows under $9,000. The focus now is on resistance at $13,200 (July 2019 high) and $13,800 (June 2019 high).

âThe market is looking at the 2019 high and thatâs the level to watch,â Joel Kruger, a currency strategist at LMAX Digital, told CoinDesk in a Twitter chat.

The on-chain data is supportive of continued gain in bitcoin. For instance, the balance of coins held on cryptocurrency exchanges sank to 21-month lows on Monday, indicating a strong holding sentiment in the investor community.Â

The bullish momentum looks strong as the cryptocurrencyâsÂ recent gains have been accompanied by increased miner supply. According to crypto data companyÂ ByteTreeâs minerâs rolling inventoryÂ (MRI) figure, miners have run down inventory by selling more than what they mined over the past five weeks. In other words, buyers have been able to absorb extra miner supply.Â

From a technical analysis perspective, the bullish bias would be invalidated if prices dropped back below $12,000 on Tuesday.

TOKEN WATCH

OMG (OMG) gets boost from blockchain back-upÂ â RisingÂ congestionÂ Â on the Ethereum blockchain is spurring interest in crypto projects that might speed up traffic on the network. Prices for OMG, the token for the OMG network â a âlayer-2â scaling solution for Ethereum transactions â rose by more than 70% over the past weekend, according to data source CoinGecko. It reached as high as $3.30 earlier on Monday and then quickly fell below $3. The OMG network uses a protocol called Plasma to scale up Ethereum transactions. Market participants are looking for OMG to âspreadhead layer-2 solutions,â said Denis Vinokourov, head of research at the London-based digital asset firm Bequant.

Orchid Protocol (OXT)Â takes off even though itâs not aÂ DeFi token: Prices for Orchid, the native token to aÂ blockchain projectÂ that enables private internet browsing from Orchid Labs, hit an all-time high at $0.84 over the past weekend, up five-fold from a March low, according toÂ CoinGeckoÂ . Barstool Sportsâ David Portnoy, whoÂ claimedÂ to have at least $1 million worth of Bitcoin after meeting last week with the Winklevoss twins of the Gemini cryptocurrency exchange,Â tweetedÂ earlier Monday that he has invested in OXT. âIâm now in on the shitcoin $oxt,â Portnoy wrote on Twitter, with a hashtag of â#pump.â The Orchid project previously raised $43 million for its token sale, as reported by CoinDesk. Its major investors included big names such as Andreessen Horowitz and Blockchain Capital.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) facing delisting?Â The Malta-based OKEx said it may considerÂ delisting Ethereum ClassicÂ from trading on its exchanges, after it lost approximately $5.6 million of ETC from two recent 51% attacks. It wonât be an easy decision to make, Chief Executive Officer Jay Hao told CoinDesk, considering that OKEx has the highest trading volume of ETC among crypto exchanges. The impact of the two attacks on ETCâs prices, however, have not been significant: ETCâs price was still at around $7 on Monday, little changed from the week before the attacks first took place on August 1.

â Muyao Shen

ANALOGS

The Federal Reserve is propping up the junk-bond market.

Economist says the âreal recession has yet to emerge.â

George Soros says market sustained by expectation of more stimulus.

Bond market appears to believe Fed wonât fight inflation.

China regulator says Fed money printing erodes U.S. dollar, financial stability.

Japanâs economy shrinks most on record.

TWEET OF THE DAY

WHATâS HOT

Bitcoin DeFi May Be Unstoppable: What Does It Look Like? (CoinDesk)

One of the quietest yet best-funded bitcoin companies in the world is gearing up to enter the 2020 decentralized finance bull run.Â

âLink Marinesâ Are Making an Obscure Cryptocurrency Red Hot (Bloomberg)

Chainlinkâs meteoric rise to fifth place in market value is this yearâs crypto success story, driven mostly by exuberance over DeFi yield harvesting.

Top Bitcoin Mining Pools See 15% Hashrate Drop Amid Continuous Rainstorms in China (CoinDesk)

Major Chinese bitcoin mining pools are each seeing daily hashrate drops of between 10% and 20% following continuous rainstorms in Sichuan.

â Sebastian Sinclair

