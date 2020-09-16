First Mover: Binance’s CZ Doesn’t Even Dispute That DeFi Might Be Inevitable

Blockchain-based lending and trading systems known asÂ âdecentralized finance,â or DeFi, haveÂ dominated recent cryptocurrency-market headlines, withÂ collateral locked into the semi-automated platforms surgingÂ 10-fold this year to more thanÂ $9 billion.

DeFi trading platformsÂ like Uniswap, Curve and Balancer have appealed to cryptocurrency traders with their low cost and ease of use, and theyâreÂ now starting to stealÂ a growing and no-longer-negligibleÂ share of marketÂ trading volumes fromÂ bigger, established exchanges like Binance,Â Coinbase, Huobi and OKEx.

These âcentralizedâÂ exchanges â the term is sometimes tossed around with a sneerÂ â are rolling out newÂ business initiatives they describe as decentralized, in an apparent bid to cash in on the trend and stanch a further exodus of customers.

Huobi, a Chinese-led cryptocurrency exchange based in Seychelles,Â announced Tuesday it is adding 10 new members to its DeFi initiative, described as âa consortium of centralized and decentralized financial services providers.â

The announcement came just a dayÂ after Huobiâs arch-rival,Â OKEx, which is also Chinese-led but based in Malta, said itsÂ OKxChain network was the most decentralized public blockchain powered by an exchange.Â

And last week, Binance, the worldâs biggest cryptocurrency exchange, announced anÂ integrationÂ of its centralized trading platform with itsÂ decentralized public blockchain, Binance Smart Chain (BSC).Â

Binance CEO Changpeng âCZâ Zhao even seemed to acknowledge the threatÂ during his companyâs recent âWorld of DeFiâ summit, where he said, âItâs always better to disrupt yourself than having somebody else disrupt you first.â Running aÂ decentralized exchange is cheaper, according to CZ.Â

And OKEx CEO Jay Hao toldÂ CoinDesk in an email thatÂ âitâs impossible to ignore the compelling promise of DeFi, and we are firm believers that it will succeed.â

Charts of bitcoin held at big exchanges show declining balances over the past several weeks, and Simon Chen of the Hong Kong-based crypto trading firm Babel FinanceÂ says one likely explanation is that some of the cryptocurrency is getting transferred to DeFi.

In August, DEXs accounted for aÂ 5% share of total crypto exchange volumes, according to a Sept. 14 report by the cryptocurrency-analysis firm Messari. The business is dominated by the âautomated market makersâ Uniswap, Curve and Balancer.Â Â Â

âThe exchange business has proven itself to be incredibly lucrative for crypto and automated market makersÂ are starting to receive their slice of the pie,â Messari analyst Jack Purdy wrote in the report.Â

Binanceâs CZ said he will be âreally happy on the day when decentralized exchanges replace centralized exchanges,â at least partly becauseÂ the companyâs BNB digital tokens âwill be worth much more.âÂ

Su Zhu, CEO of the cryptocurrency-focused investment fund Three Arrows Capital, told CoinDesk in a Telegram message that centralized exchanges could still be a âgateway to DeFi, but not where users ultimately spend their time.âÂ

âThe centralized exchanges will end up acting like a white label,â Zhu said.Â Â

Bitcoin Watch

Bitcoinâs dip remained well supported ahead of the Federal Reserveâs rate decision, due at 18:00 UTC.Â

The cryptocurrency found buyers below $10,700 during the Asian trading hours, but so far has failed to cross Tuesdayâs high of $10,940.Â

The cryptocurrency may rise above the $11,000 mark if the Fed announces more stimulus measures, having cut rates to zero, launched asset purchase programs and signaled tolerance for high inflation earlier this year.Â

Analysts, however, expect the Fed to maintain the status quo and reiterate willingness to do more if required. According toÂ BK Asset Managementâs Kathy Lien, the focus will be on the Fedâs inflation and growth forecasts. The dollar will likely draw bids, pushing gold and bitcoin lower, if the central bank raises growth forecasts.Â

â Omkar Godbole

Token Watch

Filecoin (FIL):Â Futures on decentralized data-storage networkâs forthcoming token, currently at $18.50 in tether (USDT) terms, are trading âwell above our cost basis,â investment firm Pantera Capital says.Â

