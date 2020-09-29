Cryptocurrencies

First Mover: Binance CEO Sees Future in DeFi While Bitcoin Volatility Turns Minuscule

Contributor
Muyao Shen, Omkar Godbole and Bradley Keoun CoinDesk
Published
Binance CEO Changpeng "CZ" Zhao runs the dominant cryptocurrency exchange, but he's looking ahead to a more decentralized future. (Zoom/CoinDesk)

It might be part of every job in crypto to anticipate and react to fast-moving developments that seemingly change the industryÃ¢ÂÂs direction overnight.ÃÂ 

And apparently not even Changpeng Ã¢ÂÂCZÃ¢ÂÂ Zhao, the high-profile leader of Binance, the worldÃ¢ÂÂs largest cryptocurrency exchange, is immune to the industryÃ¢ÂÂs capricious shifts.ÃÂ 

In aÃÂ video interviewÃÂ with CoinDeskÃ¢ÂÂs Muyao Shen, Zhao acknowledged that the emerging blockchain sector of decentralized finance, known as DeFi, could eventually upend the business that Binance has grown to dominate: running a centralized cryptocurrency exchange.

Related: Investors Flock to IndiaÃ¢ÂÂs DeFi Scene Months After Central Bank Ban Overturned

Ã¢ÂÂOur mission is not to build a CeFi exchange,Ã¢ÂÂ Zhao said in the interview, using a shorthand term for centralized finance. Ã¢ÂÂRight now it is one of our larger businesses that support our growth. But over the long term, we want to push decentralization.Ã¢ÂÂ

The companyÃ¢ÂÂs new foray into DeFi, Binance Smart Chain, attempts to replicate some of the features of the Ethereum blockchain that have proven fertile for developers building decentralized, blockchain-based trading and lending applications that theoretically could one day challenge traditional lenders and Wall Street trading firms.ÃÂ 

Like rival cryptocurrency exchanges OKEx, Huobi and Coinbase, Binance is trying to hold on to its central role in digital-asset markets as upstart DeFi projects like Uniswap, Curve, Balancer and SushiSwap attract a bigger share of industry trading volumes. Zhao says heÃ¢ÂÂs open to the idea that Binance may have to adapt its business model to stay relevant, especially with total collateral locked into DeFi protocols surging 16-fold this year toÃÂ $11 billion.

In designing Binance Smart Chain, the company had to sacrifice elements of decentralization to compete against Ethereum and protect the companyÃ¢ÂÂs brand. Binance Smart Chain is controlled by 21 node operators, which are elected by Binance Coin (BNB) holders. But because the company isÃÂ one of the largest holders of the BNB tokens, it retains significant control over the projectÃ¢ÂÂs direction.ÃÂ 

Related: Ethereum 2.0 Developers Launch Spadina, a Three-Day Practice Testnet

Ã¢ÂÂThere is a trade-off between more decentralization versus speed, so we thought that 21 nodes run by the community is probably enough,Ã¢ÂÂ Zhao said in the interview.

Read More:ÃÂ Binance CEO Says He Fully Expects DeFi to Cannibalize His Crypto Exchange

Bitcoin Watch

With the U.S. elections just five weeks away, the market focusÃÂ looks to be shifting back to bitcoin from ether.ÃÂ 

The spread between the six-month implied volatility (IV) forÃÂ etherÃÂ (ETH) andÃÂ bitcoinÃÂ (BTC), a measure of expected relative volatility between the two, fell to a 2.5-month low of 4% over the weekend, according to data source Skew.ÃÂ 

The IV spread peaked at 21% in mid-August and has been declining ever since.ÃÂ 

Ã¢ÂÂThe decline could signal a change in market leadership back to bitcoin after a couple of months focus on the Ethereum complex,Ã¢ÂÂ SkewÃ¢ÂÂs CEO Emmanuel Goh told CoinDesk.ÃÂ 

The impending U.S. elections could be the most contentious in modern history and have a significant impact on traditional markets. As such, bitcoin, which some investors argue has evolved into a macro asset over the past six months, could lead the price action in the crypto markets in the near term.ÃÂ

Ã¢ÂÂ Omkar Godbole

Token Watch

Filecoin IOU (FIL):ÃÂ Three years after $257 million initial coin offering, blockchain-based data-storage provider says main network is set toÃÂ launch around mid-October.ÃÂ 

Ocean Protocol (OCEAN):ÃÂ Artificial intelligence and data serviceÃÂ suspends old contract on Ethereum blockchain and hard-forks projectÃÂ to help thwart $150 million KuCoin hack.ÃÂ 

WhatÃ¢ÂÂs Hot

Coinbase CEO Brian ArmstrongÃ¢ÂÂs we-donÃ¢ÂÂt-engage-societal-issues stance draws Twitter jeers alongside the cheers (CoinDesk)

California enacts new consumer financial protection law with new rules and research efforts for cryptocurrencies (CoinDesk)

European crypto brokerage Bitpanda getsÃÂ $52M Series A funding led by Peter ThielÃ¢ÂÂs Valar Ventures (CoinDesk)

CFTC charges firm with illegally providing leveraged trading of crypto, gold (CoinDesk)

Publicly traded crypto mining equipment maker Ebang blames coronavirus for 51% 1H 2020 revenue plunge (CoinDesk)

CryptoÃ¢ÂÂs dependence on U.S. dollar could prove its undoing, Shiv Malik writes (CoinDesk)

Silvergate BankÃ¢ÂÂs deposits stagnate despite utility of SEN instant payment network (CoinDesk Research)

Analogs

The latest on the economy and traditional finance

U.S. House Democrats release new $2.2T stimulus proposal (Bloomberg)

Consumers expect stimulus to remain in place with continued government support, surveys fromÃÂ the Federal Reserve Bank of New YorkÃ¢ÂÂs Center for Microeconomic Data show (New York Fed)

Low interest rates are worsening retirement prospects worldwide (Bloomberg)

Just as Fed-fueled stocks rally fades, giant public pension systems decide maybe theyÃ¢ÂÂre missing out and should allocateÃÂ more money into equities (WSJ)ÃÂ 

Amnesty International is suspendingÃÂ operations in India after New Delhi froze its bank accounts in response to criticism of Prime MinisterÃÂ ModiÃ¢ÂÂs government (FT)

Global equities rally cools ahead of U.S. election debateÃÂ (FT)

The U.S.ÃÂ economic response toÃÂ coronavirus crisis Ã¢ÂÂsparked a massive stock-market rally that left the rest of the world in the dustÃ¢ÂÂÃÂ (CNBC)

Tweet of the Day

Related Stories

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Cryptocurrencies Videos

    Crypto Outperforms Gold, Equities in 2020

    Antoni Trenchev, co-founder at Nexo, discusses the gains in cryptocurrencies and his outlook for the market. He speaks on “Bloomberg Markets: European Open.”

    4 days ago

    CoinDesk

    CoinDesk is the leading digital media, events and information services company for the crypto asset and blockchain technology community. Its mandate is to inform, educate and connect the global community as the authoritative daily news provider dedicated to chronicling the space. Founded in May 2013, CoinDesk reaches millions interested in blockchain technology thru its website, social media, newsletters, podcasts and video. CoinDesk created the original reference rate known as the Bitcoin Price Index which is widely sourced in the media including The Wall Street Journal, Financial Times, CNBC and many others on a daily basis.

    Learn More

    Explore Cryptocurrencies

    Explore

    Most Popular