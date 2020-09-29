First Mover: Binance CEO Sees Future in DeFi While Bitcoin Volatility Turns Minuscule
It might be part of every job in crypto to anticipate and react to fast-moving developments that seemingly change the industryÃ¢ÂÂs direction overnight.ÃÂ
And apparently not even Changpeng Ã¢ÂÂCZÃ¢ÂÂ Zhao, the high-profile leader of Binance, the worldÃ¢ÂÂs largest cryptocurrency exchange, is immune to the industryÃ¢ÂÂs capricious shifts.ÃÂ
In aÃÂ video interviewÃÂ with CoinDeskÃ¢ÂÂs Muyao Shen, Zhao acknowledged that the emerging blockchain sector of decentralized finance, known as DeFi, could eventually upend the business that Binance has grown to dominate: running a centralized cryptocurrency exchange.
Related: Investors Flock to IndiaÃ¢ÂÂs DeFi Scene Months After Central Bank Ban Overturned
Ã¢ÂÂOur mission is not to build a CeFi exchange,Ã¢ÂÂ Zhao said in the interview, using a shorthand term for centralized finance. Ã¢ÂÂRight now it is one of our larger businesses that support our growth. But over the long term, we want to push decentralization.Ã¢ÂÂ
The companyÃ¢ÂÂs new foray into DeFi, Binance Smart Chain, attempts to replicate some of the features of the Ethereum blockchain that have proven fertile for developers building decentralized, blockchain-based trading and lending applications that theoretically could one day challenge traditional lenders and Wall Street trading firms.ÃÂ
Like rival cryptocurrency exchanges OKEx, Huobi and Coinbase, Binance is trying to hold on to its central role in digital-asset markets as upstart DeFi projects like Uniswap, Curve, Balancer and SushiSwap attract a bigger share of industry trading volumes. Zhao says heÃ¢ÂÂs open to the idea that Binance may have to adapt its business model to stay relevant, especially with total collateral locked into DeFi protocols surging 16-fold this year toÃÂ $11 billion.
In designing Binance Smart Chain, the company had to sacrifice elements of decentralization to compete against Ethereum and protect the companyÃ¢ÂÂs brand. Binance Smart Chain is controlled by 21 node operators, which are elected by Binance Coin (BNB) holders. But because the company isÃÂ one of the largest holders of the BNB tokens, it retains significant control over the projectÃ¢ÂÂs direction.ÃÂ
Related: Ethereum 2.0 Developers Launch Spadina, a Three-Day Practice Testnet
Ã¢ÂÂThere is a trade-off between more decentralization versus speed, so we thought that 21 nodes run by the community is probably enough,Ã¢ÂÂ Zhao said in the interview.
Read More:ÃÂ Binance CEO Says He Fully Expects DeFi to Cannibalize His Crypto Exchange
Bitcoin Watch
With the U.S. elections just five weeks away, the market focusÃÂ looks to be shifting back to bitcoin from ether.ÃÂ
The spread between the six-month implied volatility (IV) forÃÂ etherÃÂ (ETH) andÃÂ bitcoinÃÂ (BTC), a measure of expected relative volatility between the two, fell to a 2.5-month low of 4% over the weekend, according to data source Skew.ÃÂ
The IV spread peaked at 21% in mid-August and has been declining ever since.ÃÂ
Ã¢ÂÂThe decline could signal a change in market leadership back to bitcoin after a couple of months focus on the Ethereum complex,Ã¢ÂÂ SkewÃ¢ÂÂs CEO Emmanuel Goh told CoinDesk.ÃÂ
The impending U.S. elections could be the most contentious in modern history and have a significant impact on traditional markets. As such, bitcoin, which some investors argue has evolved into a macro asset over the past six months, could lead the price action in the crypto markets in the near term.ÃÂ
Ã¢ÂÂ Omkar Godbole
Token Watch
Filecoin IOU (FIL):ÃÂ Three years after $257 million initial coin offering, blockchain-based data-storage provider says main network is set toÃÂ launch around mid-October.ÃÂ
Ocean Protocol (OCEAN):ÃÂ Artificial intelligence and data serviceÃÂ suspends old contract on Ethereum blockchain and hard-forks projectÃÂ to help thwart $150 million KuCoin hack.ÃÂ
WhatÃ¢ÂÂs Hot
Coinbase CEO Brian ArmstrongÃ¢ÂÂs we-donÃ¢ÂÂt-engage-societal-issues stance draws Twitter jeers alongside the cheers (CoinDesk)
California enacts new consumer financial protection law with new rules and research efforts for cryptocurrencies (CoinDesk)
European crypto brokerage Bitpanda getsÃÂ $52M Series A funding led by Peter ThielÃ¢ÂÂs Valar Ventures (CoinDesk)
CFTC charges firm with illegally providing leveraged trading of crypto, gold (CoinDesk)
Publicly traded crypto mining equipment maker Ebang blames coronavirus for 51% 1H 2020 revenue plunge (CoinDesk)
CryptoÃ¢ÂÂs dependence on U.S. dollar could prove its undoing, Shiv Malik writes (CoinDesk)
Silvergate BankÃ¢ÂÂs deposits stagnate despite utility of SEN instant payment network (CoinDesk Research)
Analogs
The latest on the economy and traditional finance
U.S. House Democrats release new $2.2T stimulus proposal (Bloomberg)
Consumers expect stimulus to remain in place with continued government support, surveys fromÃÂ the Federal Reserve Bank of New YorkÃ¢ÂÂs Center for Microeconomic Data show (New York Fed)
Low interest rates are worsening retirement prospects worldwide (Bloomberg)
Just as Fed-fueled stocks rally fades, giant public pension systems decide maybe theyÃ¢ÂÂre missing out and should allocateÃÂ more money into equities (WSJ)ÃÂ
Amnesty International is suspendingÃÂ operations in India after New Delhi froze its bank accounts in response to criticism of Prime MinisterÃÂ ModiÃ¢ÂÂs government (FT)
Global equities rally cools ahead of U.S. election debateÃÂ (FT)
The U.S.ÃÂ economic response toÃÂ coronavirus crisis Ã¢ÂÂsparked a massive stock-market rally that left the rest of the world in the dustÃ¢ÂÂÃÂ (CNBC)
Tweet of the Day
Related Stories
- Relief and Regret: Crypto Twitter Reacts as Coinbase Says No to Corporate Activism
- Binance CEO Says He Fully Expects DeFi to Cannibalize His Crypto Exchange
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.