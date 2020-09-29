First Mover: Binance CEO Sees Future in DeFi While Bitcoin Volatility Turns Minuscule

It might be part of every job in crypto to anticipate and react to fast-moving developments that seemingly change the industryÃ¢ÂÂs direction overnight.ÃÂ

And apparently not even Changpeng Ã¢ÂÂCZÃ¢ÂÂ Zhao, the high-profile leader of Binance, the worldÃ¢ÂÂs largest cryptocurrency exchange, is immune to the industryÃ¢ÂÂs capricious shifts.ÃÂ

In aÃÂ video interviewÃÂ with CoinDeskÃ¢ÂÂs Muyao Shen, Zhao acknowledged that the emerging blockchain sector of decentralized finance, known as DeFi, could eventually upend the business that Binance has grown to dominate: running a centralized cryptocurrency exchange.

Ã¢ÂÂOur mission is not to build a CeFi exchange,Ã¢ÂÂ Zhao said in the interview, using a shorthand term for centralized finance. Ã¢ÂÂRight now it is one of our larger businesses that support our growth. But over the long term, we want to push decentralization.Ã¢ÂÂ

The companyÃ¢ÂÂs new foray into DeFi, Binance Smart Chain, attempts to replicate some of the features of the Ethereum blockchain that have proven fertile for developers building decentralized, blockchain-based trading and lending applications that theoretically could one day challenge traditional lenders and Wall Street trading firms.ÃÂ

Like rival cryptocurrency exchanges OKEx, Huobi and Coinbase, Binance is trying to hold on to its central role in digital-asset markets as upstart DeFi projects like Uniswap, Curve, Balancer and SushiSwap attract a bigger share of industry trading volumes. Zhao says heÃ¢ÂÂs open to the idea that Binance may have to adapt its business model to stay relevant, especially with total collateral locked into DeFi protocols surging 16-fold this year toÃÂ $11 billion.

In designing Binance Smart Chain, the company had to sacrifice elements of decentralization to compete against Ethereum and protect the companyÃ¢ÂÂs brand. Binance Smart Chain is controlled by 21 node operators, which are elected by Binance Coin (BNB) holders. But because the company isÃÂ one of the largest holders of the BNB tokens, it retains significant control over the projectÃ¢ÂÂs direction.ÃÂ

Ã¢ÂÂThere is a trade-off between more decentralization versus speed, so we thought that 21 nodes run by the community is probably enough,Ã¢ÂÂ Zhao said in the interview.

Bitcoin Watch

With the U.S. elections just five weeks away, the market focusÃÂ looks to be shifting back to bitcoin from ether.ÃÂ

The spread between the six-month implied volatility (IV) forÃÂ etherÃÂ (ETH) andÃÂ bitcoinÃÂ (BTC), a measure of expected relative volatility between the two, fell to a 2.5-month low of 4% over the weekend, according to data source Skew.ÃÂ

The IV spread peaked at 21% in mid-August and has been declining ever since.ÃÂ

Ã¢ÂÂThe decline could signal a change in market leadership back to bitcoin after a couple of months focus on the Ethereum complex,Ã¢ÂÂ SkewÃ¢ÂÂs CEO Emmanuel Goh told CoinDesk.ÃÂ

The impending U.S. elections could be the most contentious in modern history and have a significant impact on traditional markets. As such, bitcoin, which some investors argue has evolved into a macro asset over the past six months, could lead the price action in the crypto markets in the near term.ÃÂ

Ã¢ÂÂ Omkar Godbole

Token Watch

Filecoin IOU (FIL):ÃÂ Three years after $257 million initial coin offering, blockchain-based data-storage provider says main network is set toÃÂ launch around mid-October.ÃÂ

Ocean Protocol (OCEAN):ÃÂ Artificial intelligence and data serviceÃÂ suspends old contract on Ethereum blockchain and hard-forks projectÃÂ to help thwart $150 million KuCoin hack.ÃÂ

