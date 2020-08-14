First Mover: As Wall Street Goes Topsy-Turvy, Crypto Traders Are Bullish as Ever

As the coronavirus takes its devastating toll on the U.S. economy, financialÂ prosÂ are increasingly confounded by the markets.Â

The economy is in itsÂ worst shape since the early 20th century, and stocks are soaring. The U.S. governmentâs borrowingÂ is expected toÂ triple to a recordÂ $4.5 trillion thisÂ fiscal year, yet 10-yearÂ Treasury yields are close to historic lows.

Youâre readingÂ First Mover, CoinDeskâs daily markets newsletter. Assembled by the CoinDesk Markets Team, First Mover starts your day with the most up-to-date sentiment around crypto markets, which of course never close, putting in context every wild swing in bitcoin and more. We follow the money so you donât have to. You canÂ subscribe here.Â

Related: CME Rises in Bitcoin Futures Rankings as Institutional Interest Grows

A report Thursday showed that U.S.Â jobless claims fell to 963,000 last week, the first weekly figure below 1 million since March. But in the topsy-turvy logic of financial markets, theÂ improvementÂ was seen as neutral or even negative â since it might relieve pressure on authorities to speed up more trillion-dollar stimulus packages.Â Â

âThe good news may be bad news now,â Chris Gaffney, president of world markets at TIAA Bank, told Bloomberg News.Â

Bank of AmericaÂ analyst Athanasios Vamvakidis acknowledgedÂ last week in a report that it was hard to tell if theÂ dollarâs recent slide in foreign-exchange marketsÂ was due to ebullience over easyÂ Federal Reserve monetary policiesÂ â or fears that the U.S. currency might be at risk of losing its status as the dominantÂ worldÂ currency.Â

Whatâs striking is that, through it all, crypto traders haveÂ stayed almost unequivocally bullish.Â

Related: Ripple CEO Hits Out at Reports Claiming Firm Is Pivoting From Interbank Payments

Bitcoin is up 64% in 2020,Â more than double the gains for record-breakingÂ gold. Prices for ether, the native token of the Ethereum blockchain, have tripled this year, thanks to theÂ fast growth inÂ decentralized finance, known as DeFi, and inÂ digital âstablecoinsâ linked to U.S. dollars.Â Â

John Todaro, director of research at cryptocurrency analysis firm TradeBlock, noted in an email Thursday that the market value of 10 digital tokens associated with DeFi has quintupled this year to almost $10 billion.Â

Lennard Neo, head of research atÂ Stack Funds, wrote Thursday in a reportÂ that bitcoin might do well in any of the currently plausible market scenarios: âBitcoin could be a ârisk-on hedging-type asset,âÂ where it performs relatively well in thriving markets, yet acting as a hedge to global uncertainties, displaying financial attributes that fall in between that of equity and gold.â

Trading volume onÂ Mexicoâs leading cryptocurrency exchangeÂ has quadrupled this year. The number ofÂ bitcoin âwhalesâ holding at least 1,000 bitcoin tokens is at its highest since August 2017, according toÂ CoinDeskâs Omkar Godbole.Â

Mentions are becoming more common in mainstream financial publications.Â The Financial TimesÂ reported Thursday thatÂ crypto hedge-fund managers have returned more than 50% through July, compared with the low-single-digit gains that hedge funds generated across traditional asset classes.

Barstool Sports president Dave Portnoy, who has gained a following this year for live-streaming profanity-laced trading sessions to millions of retail day traders,Â reportedly owns $1 million of bitcoinÂ after meeting with the Winklevoss twins, founders of the Gemini cryptocurrency exchange.

Itâs all become so bizarre that some cryptocurrency analysts acknowledge even they canât really make heads or tails of the markets these days.Â

âUltimately, when it comes to investing in this environment, the risk factor is through the roof,â Mati Greenspan, founder of the cryptocurrency research firm Quantum Economics, told subscribers Thursday. âAll risk metrics and meters have long been broken, so we really need to approach all investments with extreme caution right now.â

Thatâs probably the safest interpretation.Â

Bitcoin Watch

Bitcoin printed gains for the second straight day on Thursday, despite risk aversion in the stock markets. Even so, the immediate bias remains neutral, with the cryptocurrency still trapped in an ascending triangle (above left).Â

The current consolidation could end with a bullish breakout above $12,000, as ether, the second-largest cryptocurrency, has jumped to fresh multi-month highs, confirming a bull flag breakout, or a bullish continuation pattern on its daily chart. That could be taken as a positive signal for bitcoin, as ether has recently led the market higher with its DeFi-led price rally.Â

Supporting the case for the bullish breakout in bitcoin is the recent surge in institutional participation. Open interest in futures listed on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange (CME) rose to a record high of $841 million earlier this week and is up by over 100% over the last four weeks, according to data source Skew.Â

A triangle breakout, if confirmed, would shift the focus to resistance at $12,325 (August 2019 high). The short-term outlook would turn bearish if buyers fail to defend the lower end of the triangle, currently at $11,280. That could encourage selling and lead to a deeper decline toward the Aug. 2 low of $10,659.Â

Token Watch

XRP (XRP) â One of the largest cryptocurrency projects by market value is âstill trying to find compelling usesâ eight years after its launch,Â according to the Financial Times. Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse said it may take âyearsâ to develop âa lot of utility through XRP.â Michael Arrington, a crypto hedge-fund manager, told the FT that Rippleâs efforts to work with banks is âlike Uber trying to disrupt the taxi industry by working with the taxis.â The XRP token is underperforming this year, up 45% versus bitcoinâs gain of 59%.Â Â

Band Protocol (BAND)Â â The much-awaited âoracleâ token started trading ThursdayÂ on the big U.S. cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase,Â according to CoinDeskâs Danny Nelson. The tokenâs price has surged more thanÂ 10-fold since the start of May, according to CoinGecko. Oracles provideÂ price feeds for semi-automatedÂ DeFi lendingÂ and trading platforms. As previously reported by First Mover, the Band ProtocolÂ is being watched closely by cryptocurrency traders and analysts as a potential rival toÂ Chainlink, whoseÂ Â LINK tokenÂ has also jumped 10-fold in price this year, and is most valuable among digital assets with a market cap of at least $1 billion.Â

Yam (YAM)Â â The DeFi protocol was âa Frankenstein of other DeFi protocols,âÂ Â according to the data firm Messari. It wasÂ a âblaze of social media-hosted meme-economy glory,â wrote Mati Greenspan of Quantum Economics. The Defiant, a newsletter, dubbed it the âYAMpocalypse.âÂ Hereâs what happened with Yam this week, according to CoinDeskâs Will FoxleyÂ and Paddy Baker: The project launched Tuesday, and the next day prices for the token shot up to $160. Early Thursday, a critical bug was discovered that effectivelyÂ killed it, and the market valueÂ Â tumbled by $60 million in 35 minutes.Â âThe longer it takes you to do due diligence in this cycle, the lower your alpha,âÂ Amentum Capital co-founder Steven McKie told CoinDesk.Â

Tweet of the Day

Whatâs Hot

How DeFi âDegensâ Are Gaming Ethereumâs Money Legos (CoinDesk)

First there were Tendies and YFI. Then came (and went) YAM. And, as of yesterday, we have Based Money.Â Meet the new decentralized finance, in what amounts to a crossover between massive multiplayer online games and crypto pump-and-dump schemes.

The Federal Reserve Is Experimenting With a Digital Dollar (CoinDesk)

The U.S. Federal Reserve is actively investigating distributed ledger technologies in collaborating with researchers at MIT, ponderingÂ how they might be used for digitizing the dollar.

China to Launch Major Expansion of Digital Currency Trials (CoinDesk)

China is planning a major expansion of testing for the central bank-led digital yuan across a number of cities and regions including Hong Kong.

US Prosecutors Seize Bitcoin Allegedly Tied to Al Qaeda, ISIS, Hamas (CoinDesk)

The U.S. Department of Justice announced the âlargest ever seizure of terrorist organizationsâ cryptocurrency accountsâ on Thursday, including millions of dollars and 300 crypto accounts.

Related Stories

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.