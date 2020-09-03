First Mover: As Bitcoin Falls for Second Day, Long-Term Holders Probably Won’t Care
Price Point
Bitcoin was down early Thursday to about $11,250, extending Wednesdayâs sell-off and falling to its lowest price since early August.Â [Update: At press time prices had slumped further to around $10,850.]
The cryptocurrency tumbled 4.4% on Wednesday, the most in a month, leading to a heightened level of margin calls and position liquidations. Prices appeared to fall in sync withÂ gold and silver prices, which tumbled as the dollar reboundedÂ following a recent slide.Â
âFailure to hold at the $12,000 level has turned the milkÂ sour,â the crypto trading firm Diginex wrote in a note to clients. âLeveraged longs have been forced to drink it.â
Market Moves
With stocks soaring to new records after a decade-long climb, traders in traditional markets are asking how much higher theyÂ canÂ go in the midst of a global pandemic, openly discussing whether the market is justÂ propped up by government stimulus checks and Federal Reserve money injections.Â
The conversation around bitcoin is very different. The assumption among many digital-asset investors is the cryptocurrencyâs price will definitely, inevitably go higher, much higher. Itâs only a matter of time.Â
Cameron and Tyler Winklevoss, who run the cryptocurrency exchange Gemini, wrote last week thatÂ bitcoin prices could reach $500,000, in an extensive analysis that somehow relates to aÂ database of 600,000 asteroids.Â
Nobody really knows if any of that will pan out, of course. Whatâs clear is a lot of investors have bought bitcoin because they see it as a deep out-of-the-money option (with no expiration date) on financial Armageddon, severe currency debasement or at the very least an inflation rate well above the Federal Reserveâs 2% annual target. According toÂ CoinDesk Researchâs monthly review published this week, bitcoinâs price appears to be rising whenever the dollar falls in foreign-exchange markets.Â Â
Bitcoin costs $11,200 now, and it might be possible to lose it all, but it also might be worth $500,000 at some point. Thatâs the general gambit anyway.Â Â
Invented just 11 years ago, bitcoin is exceedingly difficult to value partly because it has such a short track record. Similar to gold and many other commodities, the cryptocurrency offers no yield,Â so bond math wonât work. Bitcoin has no earnings or dividend, so stock analysis wonât work either.Â
Philip Bonello, director of research for the money manager Grayscale (owned by CoinDesk parent Digital Currency Group), says his favorite chart for thinking about bitcoinâs price trajectory might be one showing âholdersâ versus âspeculators.â A holder in this case is defined as a bitcoin that has not moved for one to three years, while a speculator coin has moved in the past 90 days.
An increase in holders is considered âlikely bullish,â while an increase in speculators is âlikely bearish,â according to aÂ recent Grayscale report. The idea is that itâs positive for the market if more investorsÂ appear to be holding the cryptocurrency for the long term, versus those who merely appear to be in it for a quick volatility ride.Â
Right now, the chart shows holders increasing and speculators decreasing. According to Grayscale, itâs a âsimilar structure to that of early 2016,â just before bitcoin went on a bull run toward its all-time high around $20,000.Â
âItâs reassuring,â Bonello said Wednesday in a phone interview, âthat the sentiment of the investor base is growing day by day.â The holders appear to have been unfazed by the volatility witnessed in March, when the spread of the coronavirus quickly sent bitcoin prices swooning from above $9,000 to below $5,000. âItâs probably unlikely that theyâre going to sell right now at $11,000,â Bonello said.Â Â
All of this might mean nothing for the future price of bitcoin. It just shows that a growing number of investors are holding onto their tokens in a bet that the cryptocurrencyâs price will â or even that it might â eventually go up. By a lot.Â Â
Bitcoin Watch
- Bitcoin may extend Wednesdayâs price pullback, as exchange flows indicate increased selling pressure in the market.
- While the top cryptocurrency fell by 4% on Wednesday, it defended the long-held support zone of $11,100-$11,200. [Update: At press time prices had slumped further to below $10,850.]
- The cryptocurrency may breach the support zone, as exchanges witnessed an inflow of 92,000 BTC on Wednesday â the biggest single day rise in 37 days, according to blockchain intelligence firm Chainalysis.
- âInflows surged as people rushed to sell at near $12,000,â Philip Gradwell, chief economist at Chainalysis, tweeted early Thursday. In other words, the number of coins on exchanges, potentially poised for liquidation, increased.
- âI think there is still sell pressure to work through,â Gradwell said.
- A violation at immediate support at $11,170 would confirm a bearish reversal pattern on technical charts.
â Omkar Godbole
Token Watch
Ether (ETH):Â Open positions in Deribitâs ether options hitÂ record high above $500 million.
Bitcoin Cash (BCH):Â Proposed changes by development team couldÂ reduce rewards for miners, splitting community support.
OKB (OKB):Â OKEx CEO says foundation burned 3.8 million of its utility tokens, just over 1% of total supply, deepening commitment to âdeflationâ at time when âcentral banks around the world are ceaselessly printing money.âÂ Â
Theta Network (THETA):Â Decentralized streaming network says DeFi could be used to pay content providers who areÂ just starting out, with few followers.
Whatâs Hot
U.S. Senate Banking Committee Chair Crapo wants clear crypto rules âwithout stifling innovationâ (CoinDesk)
Ethereum miners are cashing in on DeFi-driven gas-price hikes (CoinDesk)
JapaneseÂ crypto exchange Bitgate to offer cold storage through BitGo (CoinDesk)
Boosting Blockchain: Germany to introduce electronic securities (JDSupra)
Are bitcoin ATMs an anomaly or just an aberration? (Hacker Noon)
Analogs
The latest on the economy and traditional finance
GermanÂ ministry predicts V-shaped recovery in Europeâs largest economy (WSJ)
French president Macron unveils 100 billion-euro ($118B) stimulus plan (Bloomberg)
India bans 118 Chinese apps, including Tencentâs hit games, as border tensions flareÂ (CNBC)
United Airlines to cut 16,370 workers, as company and union press for more aid (Reuters)
CEO of Calvin Klein owner: Retail sales hinge more on containing coronavirus than stimulus spendingÂ (CNBC)
Times Square Hilton hotel in New York CityÂ is set to close (Wall Street Journal)
Shopping centers from Miami to Alabama start to evict delinquent store operators (WSJ)Â
Tweet of the Day
