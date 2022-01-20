First Month of 2022 Ends with Deluge of Data, Dow Earnings

Wall Street will have its hands full as the first month of 2022 comes to a close. There's updates form the Federal Housing Finance Agency (FHFA) and Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) to pore over toward the beginning of the week, while jobless claims and inflation data will close things down. Friday will be a particularly busy session, with the bulk of the week's economic data due out over the course of the day. Getting into the thick of earnings season, there's a deluge of reports slated for release. Blue-chip earnings are going to be the prime focus, as 3M (MMM), American Express (AXP), Apple (AAPL), Boeing (BA), IBM (IBM), Intel (INTC), Johnson & Johnson (JNJ), and McDonald's (MCD), all have quarterly results on the agenda.

Below is a list of key market events scheduled for the upcoming week. All economic dates listed below are tentative and subject to change.

Monday, Jan. 24 brings the Markit manufacturing and services purchasing managers' indexes (PMI).

The S&P Case-Shiller national home price index is due out on Tuesday, Jan. 25. Meanwhile, the FHFA national home price and consumer confidence indexes are also on the docket.

On Wednesday, Jan. 26, an advance report on trade in goods is slated for release, as is a statement from the FOMC, followed by a news conference from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell.

Initial and continuing jobless claims are tapped for Thursday, Jan. 27, alongside a gross domestic product (GDP) reading and the pending home sales index. Additionally, investors can expect a report on the final sales of domestic product, and reports on durable goods orders and core capital equipment orders.

Friday, Jan. 28 features the brunt of the week's economic data. Due out are reports on real disposable income, real consumer spending, personal income, and the employment cost index. Further. on the inflation front, personal consumption expenditures (PCE) updates are on deck, with month-to-month PCE inflation and core PCE inflation readings, as well as year-over-year changes in both categories. Rounding out the jam-packed day, the University of Michigan will release its consumer sentiment index and five-year inflation expectations.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.