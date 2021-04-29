US Markets
First Moderna COVID-19 vaccines arrive in Japan - NHK

Chang-Ran Kim Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

TOKYO, April 30 (Reuters) - The first delivery of Moderna Inc's MRNA.O COVID-19 vaccines arrived in Japan on Friday, public broadcaster NHK reported, citing airline officials.

Japan has so far only cleared Pfizer Inc's PFE.N coronavirus vaccine and is expected to approve Moderna's in May.

