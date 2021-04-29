First Moderna COVID-19 vaccines arrive in Japan - NHK

TOKYO, April 30 (Reuters) - The first delivery of Moderna Inc's MRNA.O COVID-19 vaccines arrived in Japan on Friday, public broadcaster NHK reported, citing airline officials.

Japan has so far only cleared Pfizer Inc's PFE.N coronavirus vaccine and is expected to approve Moderna's in May.

(Reporting by Chang-Ran Kim; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)

((ran.kim@thomsonreuters.com; +81-3-4520-1228))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.