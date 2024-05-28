First Mining Launches $5M Exploration Financing

First Mining Finance (TSE:FF) has released an update.

First Mining Gold Corp. has announced a non-brokered private placement aiming to raise up to $5 million through the sale of flow-through common shares, which will finance exploration programs in compliance with Canadian tax regulations. The offering, consisting of two types of shares priced differently for national and Quebec investors, is set to close by June 14, 2024, pending regulatory approvals. Proceeds will specifically fund Canadian exploration expenses and flow-through mining expenditures, as well as exploration in Quebec.

