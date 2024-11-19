First Mining Identifies Growth at Springpole Project

First Mining Finance (TSE:FF) has released an update.

First Mining Gold Corp. has announced promising drilling results from the Springpole Gold Project in Ontario, indicating potential for significant resource growth. The initial findings from the East Extension drilling program suggest an extension of mineralization within the existing pit shell, supporting opportunities for resource expansion.

