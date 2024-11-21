News & Insights

Stocks

First Mining Highlights Duparquet Gold Project Progress

November 21, 2024 — 07:45 am EST

Written by TipRanks Canadian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

First Mining Finance (TSE:FF) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

First Mining Gold Corp. has announced positive drilling results from its Duparquet Gold Project in Quebec, highlighting significant gold grades in both the Buzz and North Zones. The drilling results suggest promising growth opportunities, with the Buzz Zone showing potential for resource expansion and the North Zone extending mineralization eastwards. These findings underscore the project’s potential beyond current resource estimates.

For further insights into TSE:FF stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.