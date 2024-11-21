First Mining Highlights Duparquet Gold Project Progress

First Mining Finance (TSE:FF) has released an update.
First Mining Gold Corp. has announced positive drilling results from its Duparquet Gold Project in Quebec, highlighting significant gold grades in both the Buzz and North Zones. The drilling results suggest promising growth opportunities, with the Buzz Zone showing potential for resource expansion and the North Zone extending mineralization eastwards. These findings underscore the project’s potential beyond current resource estimates.
