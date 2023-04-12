First Mining Gold (TSXV:FF) Price Target Decreased by 5.17% to 0.70

The average one-year price target for First Mining Gold (TSXV:FF) has been revised to 0.70 / share. This is an decrease of 5.17% from the prior estimate of 0.74 dated March 30, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 0.66 to a high of 0.74 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 218.75% from the latest reported closing price of 0.22 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Dfa Investment Dimensions Group Inc - Va International Small Portfolio holds 28K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Brighthouse Funds Trust II - Brighthouse holds 50K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Sentinus holds 50K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company.

JISAX - International Small Company Fund Class NAV holds 127K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - International Vector Equity Portfolio Shares holds 344K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 12 funds or institutions reporting positions in First Mining Gold. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 9.09% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FF is 0.01%, a decrease of 25.19%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.56% to 8,982K shares.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.