First Mining Gold Reports Growth and Key Milestone

First Mining Gold Corp. reported strong financial growth in the third quarter of 2024, adding over $15 million to their balance sheet and advancing exploration projects. The company achieved a key milestone by submitting the final Environmental Impact Statement for the Springpole Gold Project, while also securing significant funding through public offerings and private placements.

