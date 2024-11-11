News & Insights

First Mining Gold Reports Growth and Key Milestone

First Mining Finance (TSE:FF) has released an update.

First Mining Gold Corp. reported strong financial growth in the third quarter of 2024, adding over $15 million to their balance sheet and advancing exploration projects. The company achieved a key milestone by submitting the final Environmental Impact Statement for the Springpole Gold Project, while also securing significant funding through public offerings and private placements.

