First Mining Gold (FFMGF) Price Target Increased by 5.57% to 0.57

The average one-year price target for First Mining Gold (OTC:FFMGF) has been revised to 0.57 / share. This is an increase of 5.57% from the prior estimate of 0.54 dated October 4, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 0.54 to a high of 0.64 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 497.98% from the latest reported closing price of 0.10 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 10 funds or institutions reporting positions in First Mining Gold. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FFMGF is 0.01%, an increase of 6.44%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.14% to 9,390K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FKRCX - Franklin Gold & Precious Metals Fund holds 7,500K shares. No change in the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT TRUST CO - The Canadian Small Company Series holds 749K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Kingswood Wealth Advisors holds 500K shares.

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - International Vector Equity Portfolio Shares holds 344K shares. No change in the last quarter.

JISAX - International Small Company Fund Class NAV holds 127K shares. No change in the last quarter.

