First Mining Gold (FFMGF) Price Target Increased by 11.34% to 0.57

August 02, 2023 — 12:31 am EDT

The average one-year price target for First Mining Gold (OTC:FFMGF) has been revised to 0.57 / share. This is an increase of 11.34% from the prior estimate of 0.51 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 0.54 to a high of 0.64 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 350.41% from the latest reported closing price of 0.13 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 10 funds or institutions reporting positions in First Mining Gold. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 9.09% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FFMGF is 0.01%, a decrease of 6.02%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.56% to 8,932K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FFMGF / First Mining Gold Corp Shares Held by Institutions

FKRCX - Franklin Gold & Precious Metals Fund holds 7,500K shares. No change in the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT TRUST CO - The Canadian Small Company Series holds 749K shares. No change in the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - International Vector Equity Portfolio Shares holds 344K shares. No change in the last quarter.

JISAX - International Small Company Fund Class NAV holds 127K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Brighthouse Funds Trust II - Brighthouse holds 50K shares. No change in the last quarter.

