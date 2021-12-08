First migrants sent to Mexico from US under reboot of Trump-era scheme

MEXICO CITY, Dec 8 (Reuters) - The first two migrants have been returned to Mexico from the United States at the U.S.-Mexico border under a revamped program begun under the Trump administration, a spokesperson for the International Organization for Migration said on Wednesday.

