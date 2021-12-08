US Markets

First migrants sent to Mexico from US in reboot of Trump-era scheme

Contributor
Jose Luis Gonzalez Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Imelda Medina

The first two migrants have been returned to Mexico from the United States at the U.S.-Mexico border under a revamped program begun under the Trump administration, a spokesperson for the International Organization for Migration said on Wednesday.

By Jose Luis Gonzalez

CIUDAD JUAREZ, Mexico, Dec 8 (Reuters) - The first two migrants have been returned to Mexico from the United States at the U.S.-Mexico border under a revamped program begun under the Trump administration, a spokesperson for the International Organization for Migration said on Wednesday.

The United States and Mexico last week agreed to restart the controversial scheme known as Migrant Protection Protocols (MPP) that forces asylum seekers to wait in Mexico for U.S. immigration hearings, in keeping with a federal court order.

Mexico made the restart conditional on Washington meeting certain criteria, including offering vaccines to asylum seekers.

The first two migrants returned under the revamped scheme entered Mexico at a border crossing in Ciudad Juarez opposite El Paso, Texas, according to the IOM spokesperson.

A spokesperson for U.S. Customs and Border Protection said the Department of Homeland Security began the court-mandated re-implementation of MPP at one location today.

"For operational security reasons, DHS is not sharing details such as location of initial returns or number of individuals enrolled," the CBP spokesperson said.

(Reporting by Jose Luis Gonzalez and Daina Beth Solomon; Additional reporting by Ted Hesson Editing by Dave graham)

((dave.graham@thomsonreuters.com; +52 55 5282 7146; Reuters Messaging: dave.graham.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest US Markets Videos

Nasdaq's Essner on OPEC+, Oil Market Outlook

Dec 03, 2021

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular