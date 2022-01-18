First Midwest Bancorp Q4 Profit Rises, But Results Miss Estimates - Quick Facts

Markets
(RTTNews) - First Midwest Bancorp Inc. (FMBI) reported Tuesday that net income applicable to common shares for the fourth quarter increased to $44.12 million or $0.39 per share from $37.19 million or $0.33 per share in the prior-year quarter.

Adjusted earnings per share for the quarter were $0.41 compared to $0.43 last year. On average, four analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $0.44 per share for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Total revenue for the quarter grew 4 percent to $183 million from last year. Analysts expected revenues of $190.30 million for the quarter.

Net interest income declined 6.3 percent to $138.78 million, while non-interest income surged 60.5 percent to $44.48 million from last year.

