Markets
FMBI

First Midwest Bancorp Q3 Profit Tops View

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - First Midwest Bancorp Inc. (FMBI), the holding company of First Midwest Bank, reported that its net income applicable to common shares for the third quarter of 2020 dropped to $23.4 million or $0.21 per share, from $54.1 million or $0.49 per share, for the third quarter of 2019. Results for the third quarter of 2020 were impacted by retail and balance sheet optimization strategies as well as securities gains.

Adjusted earnings for the quarter were $0.33 compared to $0.52 in the previous year. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $0.22 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Net interest income after provision for credit losses was $126.80 million compared to $138.29 million in the prior year.

Total fee-based revenues declined to $38.02 million from $40.03 million in the previous year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

FMBI

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular