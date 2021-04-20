First Midwest Bancorp Q1 Profit Rises

(RTTNews) - First Midwest Bancorp Inc. (FMBI) reported that its net income applicable to common shares for the first quarter of 2021 rose to $40.50 million or $0.36 per share, from $19.41 million or $0.18 per share last year.

Adjusted earnings per share were $0.37 compared to $0.22 last year. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $0.37 per share for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items. Total non-interest income of $45.8 million was up 16.4% from the first quarter of 2020.

