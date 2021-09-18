First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) Has Announced A Dividend Of US$0.14

The board of First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI) has announced that it will pay a dividend on the 12th of October, with investors receiving US$0.14 per share. This makes the dividend yield 3.1%, which will augment investor returns quite nicely.

First Midwest Bancorp's Earnings Easily Cover the Distributions

If the payments aren't sustainable, a high yield for a few years won't matter that much. The last dividend was quite easily covered by First Midwest Bancorp's earnings. This means that a large portion of its earnings are being retained to grow the business.

Over the next year, EPS is forecast to expand by 18.3%. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, we think the payout ratio could be 40% by next year, which is in a pretty sustainable range.

First Midwest Bancorp Has A Solid Track Record

NasdaqGS:FMBI Historic Dividend September 18th 2021

Even over a long history of paying dividends, the company's distributions have been remarkably stable. The first annual payment during the last 10 years was US$0.04 in 2011, and the most recent fiscal year payment was US$0.56. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 30% per annum over that time. It is good to see that there has been strong dividend growth, and that there haven't been any cuts for a long time.

The Dividend's Growth Prospects Are Limited

Investors who have held shares in the company for the past few years will be happy with the dividend income they have received. Earnings have grown at around 4.5% a year for the past five years, which isn't massive but still better than seeing them shrink. Growth of 4.5% per annum is not particularly high, which might explain why the company is paying out a higher proportion of earnings. This isn't bad in itself, but unless earnings growth pick up we wouldn't expect dividends to grow either.

First Midwest Bancorp Looks Like A Great Dividend Stock

Overall, we think that this is a great income investment, and we think that maintaining the dividend this year may have been a conservative choice. Earnings are easily covering distributions, and the company is generating plenty of cash. All of these factors considered, we think this has solid potential as a dividend stock.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. However, there are other things to consider for investors when analysing stock performance. Taking the debate a bit further, we've identified 1 warning sign for First Midwest Bancorp that investors need to be conscious of moving forward. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high performing dividend stock.

