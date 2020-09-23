First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (FMBI) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 24, 2020

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (FMBI) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 24, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.14 per share is scheduled to be paid on October 06, 2020. Shareholders who purchased FMBI prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 6th quarter that FMBI has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $11.03, the dividend yield is 5.08%.

The previous trading day's last sale of FMBI was $11.03, representing a -53.34% decrease from the 52 week high of $23.64 and a 6.98% increase over the 52 week low of $10.31.

FMBI is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) and Bank of America Corporation (BAC). FMBI's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.3. Zacks Investment Research reports FMBI's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -52.15%, compared to an industry average of -20.6%.

