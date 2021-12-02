First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (FMBI) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 03, 2021

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (FMBI) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 03, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.14 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 15, 2021. Shareholders who purchased FMBI prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 11th quarter that FMBI has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $19.76, the dividend yield is 2.83%.

The previous trading day's last sale of FMBI was $19.76, representing a -18.62% decrease from the 52 week high of $24.28 and a 39.75% increase over the 52 week low of $14.14.

FMBI is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) and Bank of America Corporation (BAC). FMBI's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.54. Zacks Investment Research reports FMBI's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 44.7%, compared to an industry average of 29.1%.

