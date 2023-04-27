First Mid-Illinois Bancshares (FMBH) Declares $0.23 Dividend

First Mid-Illinois Bancshares said on April 26, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.23 per share ($0.92 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.23 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of May 16, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of May 17, 2023 will receive the payment on June 1, 2023.

At the current share price of $24.08 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 3.82%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.37%, the lowest has been 1.60%, and the highest has been 4.01%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.50 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 2.91 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.25. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.15%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

Learn to Harvest Dividends



Buy Stock. Capture Dividend. Sell Stock. Repeat. This is the essence of dividend harvesting and you can do it easily with Fintel's Dividend Capture Calendar.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 256 funds or institutions reporting positions in First Mid-Illinois Bancshares. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FMBH is 0.05%, an increase of 10.32%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.02% to 8,141K shares. The put/call ratio of FMBH is 0.02, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 52.49% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for First Mid-Illinois Bancshares is 36.72. The forecasts range from a low of 32.32 to a high of $40.95. The average price target represents an increase of 52.49% from its latest reported closing price of 24.08.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for First Mid-Illinois Bancshares is 211MM, a decrease of 18.35%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.91.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 545K shares representing 2.66% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 521K shares, representing an increase of 4.31%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FMBH by 3.16% over the last quarter.

American Century Companies holds 466K shares representing 2.27% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 436K shares, representing an increase of 6.42%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FMBH by 0.46% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 445K shares representing 2.17% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 401K shares, representing an increase of 9.86%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FMBH by 0.81% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 328K shares representing 1.60% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 313K shares, representing an increase of 4.59%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FMBH by 2.70% over the last quarter.

ASVIX - Small Cap Value Fund Investor Class holds 290K shares representing 1.41% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

First Mid Bancshares Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

First Mid Bancshares, Inc. ("First Mid") is the parent company of First Mid Bank & Trust, N.A. ("First Mid Bank"); First Mid Wealth Management Co.; and First Mid Insurance Group, Inc. First Mid is a $5.7 billion community-focused organization that provides a full-suite of financial services including banking, wealth management, brokerage, ag services, and insurance through a sizeable network of locations throughout Illinois and eastern Missouri and a loan production office in the greater Indianapolis area. Together, our First Mid team takes great pride in their work and their ability to serve our customers well over the last 155 years.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.