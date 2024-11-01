News & Insights

Stocks

First Mid-Illinois Bancshares Appoints Paul Palmby to Board

November 01, 2024 — 12:47 pm EDT

First Mid-Illinois Bancshares ( (FMBH) ) has shared an announcement.

First Mid Bancshares, Inc. has appointed Paul L. Palmby to its Board of Directors, effective November 19, 2024. Palmby will serve on several key committees, including Audit and Risk, until the Class I term ends in 2026. His compensation aligns with the company’s standard for non-employee directors, with no related party transactions reported.

